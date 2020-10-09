Prep football roundup: Carroll beats Greenville in OT

OZARK – Keyshawn Cole scored on a 10-yard touchdown run in overtime to give Carroll (3-3 overall, 3-1 region) a 27-21 win over Greenville on Friday night in high school football action.
After an opening Greenville touchdown, Cole scored on a 5-yard run. Christian Atkins converted the extra point for the 7-6 lead.
The touchdown was set up after a 65-yard pass from Cole to Takoda McLeod down to the Greenville 5- yard line.
Carroll’s J’kwon Cooper recovered the onside kick and Cole cashed it in for Carroll with a 2-yard touchdown run. Atkins added the extra point for the 14-6 halftime lead.
Greenville owned the third quarter, taking the lead with a safety and touchdown runs of 22 and 10 to take a 21-14 lead.
Brandon Robinson had a big night for Carroll and scored midway in the fourth quarter on a 12-yard run. Atkins’ PAT tied the game at 21-21 and sent the game to overtime.
After Cole’s touchdown run in overtime, the Carroll defense stepped up including tackles for loss from Jaquez Strong and a game-ending sack from Daquan Ferebee.
Jakerion Ware had a fumble recovery for Carroll and Jordan Killings had an interception. Terry Williams had a blocked extra point.
Alabama Christian 49, Geneva 20: Alabama Christian sprinted out to a 38-7 advantage by halftime.
Alabama Christian took an early 7-0 lead, but Geneva tied it up on a Timothy McReynolds touchdown run in the opening quarter. But Alabama Christian wrestled the lead right back to lead 14-7, still in the first quarter.
Midway through the third quarter, Geneva got back on the scoreboard when Damion Kemmerlin connected with Tre’von Kemmerlin on a touchdown pass, making it 38-14. But Alabama Christian returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to further its lead.
Another McReynolds touchdown run with under three minutes to play in the third quarter trimmed the lead to 42-20 before Alabama Christian added another TD for the final score.
Pike County 48, Goshen 0: Pike County raced to a 42-0 lead in the first quarter and cruised to the Class 3A, Region 4 win.
Homando Wheeler rushed for 106 yards on just three carries with touchdown runs of 51 and 46 yards and Markelis Hobdy had 93 yards on 10 carries with a 50-yard touchdown run for the Bulldogs (3-3, 3-2). Zakevin Pennington rushed for 51 yards on eight carries with a 6-yard TD run. Jhanauris King added 2-yard run and Omarion Florence had a 42-yard interception return for TD.
Seminole County (Ga.) 27, Baconton Charter 0: After losses in their first three games, the Indians earned their first win of the season Friday, beating Baconton Charter on the road 27-0.
Jason Anderson rushed for 120 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown and Nick Cull scored the three other touchdowns for Seminole County. Cull finished with 43 yards on six carries. Boris Melton added 36 yards on eight carries and Jaheim Jackson 32 yards on six carries.
Thursday Night
Bullock County 45, Ashford 8: The Jackets fell at home to the Hornets in a Class 4A, Region 2 game.
John Luke Lasseter scored the Ashford touchdown and two-point conversion.
Ashford fell to 1-6 overall, 0-5 in region play and Bullock improved to 3-4 and 2-3.
McKenzie 34, Kinston 12: Addison Hudson had 24 carries for 124 yards and a pair of 1-yard TD runs for the Bulldogs (2-5, 1-4) in the Class 1A, Region 1 loss.
Lowndes Academy 30, Lakeside School 20: Darion Smith scored on runs of 60 and 45 yards and Tyler Culpepper on a 50-yard run for Lakeside in the AISA, Class A, Region 1 game.
Lakeside fell to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in region play.
Pike Road 52, Headland 0: The Rams were shut out at home by the Class 5A 7th-ranked Patriots 52-0.
Headland dropped to 1-7 overall and 0-4 in Class 5A, Region 2. Pike Road improved to 8-0 and 5-0.
Brantley 56, Georgiana 12: Brantley quarterback Kenuwyn Dixon threw for 105 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns. Keldrick Brown had three catches for 105 yards and touchdown, five rushes for 83 yards and touchdown and had a 70-yard fumble return for a touchdown. He also had 14 tackles. Robert Shine had 145 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
