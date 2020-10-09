Prep football roundup: Carroll beats Greenville in OT

Alabama Christian took an early 7-0 lead, but Geneva tied it up on a Timothy McReynolds touchdown run in the opening quarter. But Alabama Christian wrestled the lead right back to lead 14-7, still in the first quarter.

Midway through the third quarter, Geneva got back on the scoreboard when Damion Kemmerlin connected with Tre’von Kemmerlin on a touchdown pass, making it 38-14. But Alabama Christian returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to further its lead.

Another McReynolds touchdown run with under three minutes to play in the third quarter trimmed the lead to 42-20 before Alabama Christian added another TD for the final score.

Pike County 48, Goshen 0: Pike County raced to a 42-0 lead in the first quarter and cruised to the Class 3A, Region 4 win.

Homando Wheeler rushed for 106 yards on just three carries with touchdown runs of 51 and 46 yards and Markelis Hobdy had 93 yards on 10 carries with a 50-yard touchdown run for the Bulldogs (3-3, 3-2). Zakevin Pennington rushed for 51 yards on eight carries with a 6-yard TD run. Jhanauris King added 2-yard run and Omarion Florence had a 42-yard interception return for TD.