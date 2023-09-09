OZARK – Carroll defeated Rehobeth 27-14 as head coach Patrick Plott collected his 100th career win.

Plott, in his 13th year as a high school head coach, including the last four at Carroll, is now 100-48 in his career. He previously was head coach at Aliceville, Bullock County, Pickens County and Greenville.

Rehobeth (1-1, 0-1) opened the scoring when Terrell Townsend scored from 3 yards out with 7:52 left in the first quarter. Jaxson Leger kicked through the extra point.

Carroll (2-1, 2-0) got on the board when Keyshawn Cole scored on a 10-yard run with 44 seconds left in the opening quarter. The extra point kick was missed.

Carroll took the lead when Cole went in from 5 yards out midway through the second quarter and the Eagles converted a try for 2 when Cole passed to Carson Edwards, making it 14-7, which is where the score stood at halftime.

Rehobeth tied it up with 6:33 left in the third quarter on a 10-yard run by Luke Odom. Leger kicked the PAT to make it 14-14.

Carroll regained the lead on a 20-yard run by Lakeith Person at the 4:48 mark of the third quarter. Zhenya Daniels kicked the extra point, making it 21-14.

Person scored on a 2-yard run to put it away with 47 seconds left in the game. The PAT was blocked.

For Rehobeth, Brayden Hardy had 125 yards rushing on 26 carries and Townsend had 65 yards rushing on 14 carries

Also for the Rebels, Parker Peacock blocked a punt, T.J. Finley recovered a fumble and Heath Mathison blocked a PAT.

Geneva 46, Slocomb 41: On Senior Night at Hugh Owen Memorial Stadium, the Panthers got its first win to go 1-0 in Class 4A, Region 2.

Michael Moore was 8-of-14 passing for 160 yards and had touchdown passes of 59 and 37 yards to Dalton Mock. Moore also had 48 yards rushing on eight rushes with touchdown runs of 11, 1 and 9 yards for Geneva (1-2, 1-0).

Kingston Tolbert had a big game rushing with 215 yards and two touchdowns of 37 and 35 yards. He finished with 250 all-purpose yards. Mock finished with 140 yards in catches and 58 yards rushing.

Defensively, Jack Simmons had six tackles, while Rhett Shiver, Tayshaun McReynolds, Chaseton Morris and Carson Hughes each had five.

Cottonwood 50, Abbeville 14: Klete Meadows rushed for 186 yards on 16 carries and scored three touchdowns for the Bears and Braylon Morris had 157 yards rushing on 18 attempts with three touchdowns in the win.

Cottonwood improved to 2-0 overall, 1-0 in Class 2A, Region 2, while Abbeville fell to 0-3, 0-1 in the region.

Morris got the scoring started with a 2-yard TD run in the first quarter. Meadows followed with a 43-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0.

With 43 seconds left before halftime, Morris threw to Ethan Simmons on a 15-yard touchdown, making it 22-8 at the break.

Midway through the third quarter, Meadows scored on a 24-yard run. Early in the fourth quarter, Morris scored on a 2-yard run, making it 36-14 after a 2-point conversion.

With 5:39 left in the fourth, Meadows went in from 6 yards out and with 2:44 left Morris scored on a 69-yard run.

Defensively, Danny Hardrick had seven tackles and a fumble recovery to lead the way.

G.W. Long 35, Samson 0: Bryson Hughes rushed for 199 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 155 with a touchdown as the Rebels rolled to the Class 2A, Region 2 victory.

The Rebels' first touchdown came on a 4-yard run by Cohen Pritchett. Hayes Horne added the extra point kick.

Hughes scored on runs of 84 and 55 yards in the second quarter and threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Preston Williams as the Rebels led 28-0 at halftime.

Defensively, Austin Tooke had six tackles and Brayden Whitehead had four for Long (1-1, 1-0).

For Samson (0-2, 0-1), Tavares Johnson had 40 yards rushing and 23 yards receiving. Chase Ray had 80 yards in passing and Kelin Hornsby had 34 receiving yards and Brody Mixon 23.

Ben McKenzie lead the Samson defense with 10 tackles and a fumble recovery, while White had nine tackles with a sack.

Elba 49, Houston County 14: Alvin Henderson rushed for 229 yards on just seven carries with five touchdowns on runs of 22, 10, 36, 25 and 69 yards.

The Tigers, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the 1A, Region 2.

Jacob Watkins added a 12-yard TD run and Cayden Adkins had a 2-yard touchdown run. Adkins had 93 yards rushing on eight carries.

Houston County fell to 0-3 overall, 0-1 in region.

Ariton 35, Geneva County 6: Addison Senn rushed for two touchdowns and threw for two as the Purple Cats picked up their first victory.

Ariton (1-2, 1-0) led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter and 35-0 at halftime.

Ian Senn caught a 66-yard touchdown pass and Mayles Tyler caught a 31-yard scoring toss.

Myles Tyler had a big game defensively with 11 tackles, one for loss, while Trevor Johnston had 10 tackles, one for loss, and Gabe Jones had eight tackles, one for loss, and a fumble recovery.

Wicksburg 30, Zion Chapel 14: Wicksburg coach Josh Cox tied the school record for most wins by a coach Friday as the Panthers beat Zion Chapel 30-14 in Jack in a Class 2A, Region 2 game.

The win was the 59th for Cox in his 10th year at his alma mater. It ties Tom Vickers, who won 59 from 1973-81.

Logan Fowler rushed for 259 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries and quarterback Mason Burkhardt rushed for 51 yards on eight carries with two touchdowns and passed for 92 yards and off 5-of-9 passing to lead the Panthers (1-2, 1-0). Burkhardt also rushed for a pair of two-point conversions and passed for one to Aiden Rice. Carter Meyers caught four passes for 54 yards.

Defensively, Burkhardt was in on nine tackles, including five solos. Izaac Murry was in on eight assisted tackles, while Rice was in on seven stops, including two solos. Teagan Fowler was in on seven tackles, one solo.

Zion Chapel fell to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in region play.

Andalusia 56, Dale County 6: Junior Smith scored on a 2-yard run for the lone Warrior score in the loss to the top-ranked Bulldogs on the road in Andalusia.

Dale County fell to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in Class 4A, Region 2 play, while Andalusia improved to 3-0 and 1-0.

Charles Henderson 39, Greenville 6: Zach Coleman rushed for 194 yards and three touchdowns and Jywon Boyd accounted for two scores to pace Class 5A No. 4 Charles Henderson over Greenville in Class 5A, Region 2 play.

Coleman scored on runs of 15, 34 and 49 yards, while Boyd caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Parker Adams and had a 55-yard interception return for a score.

Nik Peerson boomed a 47-yard field goal and was 4-of-4 on point after kicks. Adams passed to Antonio Frazier for a two-point conversion.

The Trojans improved to 1-1 on the year and 1-0 in region play. They face Carroll next week. Greenville fell to 0-2 and 0-1.

Highland Home 42, Goshen 21: Class 2A No. 7 Goshen fell behind 22-0 at halftime then surged to pull within eight before the Class 2A No. 2 ranked Flying Squadron pulled away,

Jamauri McClure returned a kickoff 89 yards, Kayden McNabb scored on a 5-yard run and Szemerick Andrews scored on a 44-yard run for Goshen.

Andrews led Goshen with 93 yards rushing. McClure, a South Alabama verbal commitment, was held to 43 yards.

Highland Home improved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in region play, while Goshen fell to 2-1 and 0-1.

Providence Christian 38, New Brockton 14: The Eagles soared to a Class 3A, Region 2 win on the road at New Brockton.

Craig Pittman threw two touchdown passes, one to Chapel Stickler and one to Christian Sutton, and also had a rushing TD for PCS. Stickler returned the second half kickoff for a touchdown and Kyser Sims rushed for a score. Layton Hagler kicked a 35-yard field goal for the other score.

Providence Christian improved to 2-1 overall and 2-1 in region play, while New Brockton fell to 1-2, 0-1.

In other Wiregrass games, Eufaula routed Headland 56-14, Pike County beat Ashford 28-13, Straughn defeated Daleville 46-16 and Luverne blanked Barbour County 42-0 in AHSAA action, while Lakeside buried Coosa Valley Academy 55-0 and Abbeville Christian lost to Edgewood Academy 29-0.