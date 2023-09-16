OZARK – Carroll rallied to knock off Class 5A, No. 3-ranked Charles Henderson 34-24 on Friday night in high school football action.

The Trojans took a 14-0 lead on a 70-yard touchdown run by Zack Coleman early in the first quarter and a 25-yard run by Coleman with 4:50 left in the second quarter. Nikolas Peerson kicked through both extra point attempts.

Carroll then got on the scoreboard when Keyshawn Cole threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Plott with 1:27 left before halftime. Zenyah Daniels kicked the PAT.

But on the final play before halftime, Jywon Boyd picked off a Carroll pass and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown to make it 21-7 at the break.

Peerson kicked a 41-yard field goal with 3:11 in the third quarter to put the Trojans ahead 24-7 before the Eagles battled back.

Cole scored on an 11-yard run with one minute left in the third and Daniels’ kick made it 24-14.

Cole went in from 6 yards out with 3:58 left in the game as Carroll pulled within 24-20. The extra point kick was blocked.

Carroll then recovered an onside kick and went to work.

Lakeith Person scored on a 19-yard run with 3:32 left in the game and Daniels made the PAT, putting Carroll up 27-24.

The Eagles’ Quaderious Lightner picked off a pass and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown with 1:26 left and Daniels added the PAT for the final margin of victory.

Carroll improved to 3-1 overall, 1-1 in region play, while Charles Henderson is now 1-2 overall, 1-1 in region play.

Enterprise 54, Smiths Station 7: The Wildcats improved to 3-1 overall, 2-1 in Class 7A, Region 2 play, with the road victory.

Enterprise scored first when Brack Sawyer caught a 75-yard touchdown pass from Davis Shiver. Drew Pickard add the PAT.

Later in the first quarter, Amari Griffin scored on a 12-yard run to put Enterprise up 14-0 after the extra point kick.

Early in the second quarter, Pickard kicked through a 37-yard field goal. Keion Dunlap ended a six-play, 74-yard drive with a 9-yard run to make it 24-0.

On the last play of the first half, Smiths Station got a touchdown pass to make it 24-7 at the break.

With 8:39 to play in the third quarter, Eric Winters had a 3-yard run to complete a 9-play, 65-yard drive to make it 31-7 after the PAT.

Winters scored on a 12-yard run with 3:32 to play in the third quarter. With 1:46 to play in the third, Lint Sawyer passed to Cates Blackmon on a 9-yard touchdown pass to make it 45-7.

Enterprise would later get a safety and a 19-yard touchdown run by Dylan Smith.

Houston Academy 48, Ashford 6: A methodical performance from Houston Academy resulted in a win over Ashford in region play.

The Raiders, ranked No. 6 in Class 3A, improved to 3-0 overall, 2-0 in Region 2.

A Rod Jackson 20-yard touchdown reception from Kadyn Mitchell and a 35-yard interception return from Cam Dyer made it 14-0 late in the second quarter before the Raiders put it away with two more first half scores.

A Brady Whigham 4-yard run with 1:35 left in the half made it 21-0, then Mitchell launched a 35-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Eubanks less than a minute later to make it 28-0 at halftime.

Whigham added touchdown runs of 1 and 15 yards in the second half and Ty Morris added a 7-yard score.

Braylon Bigham scored for Ashford (1-3, 0-3) on a 7-yard run late in the game.

G.W. Long 33, Ariton 27: G.W. Long quarterback Bryson Hughes rushed for 270 yards and four touchdowns and passed for 196 yards and another score to lead G.W. Long over Ariton in a Class 2A, Region 2 contest.

G.W. Long improved to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in region play. Ariton, ranked ninth in the state, fell to 1-3 and 1-1.

Hughes threw a 74-yard TD pass to Brayden Whitehead and scored on runs of 11, 6, 30 and 2 yards.

Hughes earned his 270 yards rushing on 36 carries and his 196 through the air off 13-of-17 passing. Preston Williams caught five passes for 49 yards, Cameron Williams four for 19 yards and Whitehead had three for 73 yards with a TD.

Defensively for G.W. Long, Landon Grubbs was in on 10 tackles, including eight solos, and Whitehead was in on nine, including eight solos. Joshua Garrett had an interception.

The Rebels trailed 21-13 at halftime, but rallied with three scores, two in the third and one early in the fourth to take a 33-21 lead. Ariton scored late on a 42-yard TD pass.

Ariton quarterback Ian Senn also had a big game, rushing for 257 yards and two touchdowns and completing 5-of-10 passes for 79 yards with one score of 42 yards to Jessie Pelham.

Triston Silavent added the other Purple Cat score on a rushing touchdown.

Defensively for Ariton, Myles Tyler had 13 tackles, while Trevor Johnston, Pelham, Gabe Jones and Trey Connell had six each. Jamarion Govan had seven tackles plus a fumble recovery and Senn had six tackles plus an interception.

Headland 22, Rehobeth 6: The Rams bounced back from a loss to Eufaula to beat Rehobeth in a Class 5A, Region 2 game.

Jaxon Williams completed 9-of-14 passing for 120 yards with Caleb Dozier catching seven passes for 104 yards and a touchdown for Headland (3-1, 1-1). Marcus Reeves had 70 yards rushing on 12 carries.

Shaun Davis and Williams both added rushing touchdowns for the Rams.

Defensively for the Rams, Dozier had 11 tackles and Kameron Sconiers had nine tackles with one for a loss. Kendrell Corbitt had seven tackles.

Rehobeth (1-2, 0-2) was led by Terrell Townsend with 97 yards rushing on 13 carries. Zay Johnson scored on a 14-yard run in the fourth quarter. Defensively, Chris Simer had an interception.

Eufaula 45, Greenville 13: Marquia “Red” Harris rushed for 134 yards and four touchdowns to lead Eufaula in a Class 5A, Region 2 romp over Greenville.

The Tigers (3-1, 2-0) also got a touchdown pass from back-up QB Ty McCoy to Arelious Slaughter plus a kick return for a touchdown and a Copper Wingate field goal.

Starting quarterback Browning Anderson was 5-of-11 passing for 39 yards. McCoy was 3-of-6 for 31 yards. Slaughter caught six passes for 60 yards.

Elba 48, Brantley 0: Alvin Henderson rushed for 268 yards on 22 carries and scored five touchdowns as Class 1A, No. 2-ranked Elba remained unbeaten at 4-0 and improved to 3-0 in region play.

Henderson scored on runs of 1, 14, 1, 21 and 16 yards. Cayden Adkins had seven carries for 108 yards and had a 49-yard touchdown run.

Cassady Carpenter had a 14-yard touchdown run.

Elba led 20-0 at halftime and scored 21 in the third quarter.

Daleville 28, New Brockton 0: Omarion Pinckney threw for 125 yards on 10-of-15 passing with a touchdown and rushed for 178 yards on 21 carries with three touchdowns in leading the Warhawks to their first victory of the season.

Marcus Smith had five catches for 44 yards and a score. Ja’veion McLeod had five carries for 55 yards.

Defensively for Daleville, Nazir Alls had seven tackles, while Rolando Roman and Caden Elmore each had four.

Montgomery Academy 57, Dale County 42: Junior Smith had a huge game in the loss for the Warriors, rushing for 325 yards with five touchdowns on runs of 5, 13, 23, 3 and 7 yards.

He also passed for 130 yards while completing 6-of-16 passes, including a 36-yard touchdown pass to Will Atkins. And defensively, Smith led the way as well with 10 tackles, including a sack.

Tristan Smith added 97 yards rushing for Dale County and caught two passes for 75 yards.

Dale County compiled 453 rushing yards and 130 passing for 583 yards of total offense.

Zane Willis had seven tackles for the Warriors.

Zion Chapel 22, Samson 20: The Rebels took the hard-fought win in Class 2A, Region 2.

For Samson, Brody Mixon had 100 yards rushing and 14 tackles. Chase Ray had 180 passing yards with two touchdown passes to Tavares Johnson of 37 and 64 yards.

Hunter Lamb and Jackson Hart each had 13 tackles. Lamb also had a fumble recovery. Tyler Lamb had 10 tackles.

Port St. Joe (Fla.) 42, Pike Liberal Arts 7: The Patriots fell at home to the Sharks of Port St. Joe (Fla.).

Kacey Morgan scored on a 40-yard run with five minutes left in the third quarter for the lone score for the Patriots (0-3).

In other Friday games, Geneva fell to Booker T. Washington 54-14 and Slocomb was blanked by third-ranked Montgomery Catholic 42-0 in Class 4A, Region 2 action, Pike County defeated Northside Methodist 47-0 in Class 3A, Region 2 and Abbeville shut out Geneva County 20-0 in Class 2A, Region 2. Also, Barbour County fell to LaFayette 30-0 and No. 9 ranked Goshen fell to No. 5 Reeltown 43-25 in Class 2A, Region 3. Houston County edged Red Level 40-35 in Class 1A, Region and in AISA action, Lakeside School beat Fullington Academy (Ga.) 21-0.

Georgiana 40, Kinston 0: The Bulldogs lost on the road Thursday in a Class 1A, Region 2 game at Georgiana.

Colby Tew rushed for 75 yards on 22 carries for Kinston (1-2, 0-2).

Early County (Ga.) 45, Baconton Charter 0: The Bobcats rolled up 346 yards rushing with seven touchdowns on just 19 carries in beating the Blazers in a Region 1-A, Division II game in Camilla.

Ty Stovall had 105 yards rushing on four carries with two touchdowns to lead the ground game. Evan Grist followed with 65 yards on two carries with one TD and Kendarrious Boyd had 64 on one play, a TD. Ashtyn Grimes completed 3-of-3 passing for 70 yards with Josh Lee catching two passes for 37 yards.

Boyd scored on a 64-yard run, Stovall on an 8-yard run and Charles Williams on an 18-0 as Early County (3-1, 3-0) led 19-0 after the first quarter. Ashtyn Grimes scored on a 1-yard run, Stovall on a 29-yard run and Dontavius Salter returned a punt 55 yards to make it 39-0 by halftime.

Girst scored on a 33-yard run in the third quarter for the final score.

Defensively, Bryce Green was in on nine tackles, including six solos and one tackle for loss and half a quarterback sack. Williams had four tackles, including two QB sacks, and B’Anthony Wade had two solos and half a quarterback sack. Jamarion Price had an interception.

Wakulla (Fla.) 52, Seminole County (Ga.) 7: The Indians fell to the War Eagles of Wakulla 52-7 in a road game in Crawfordville, Fla.