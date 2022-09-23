PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Charles Henderson stuns ranked St. James

Charles Henderson broke away from a halftime tie with two second-half touchdowns to beat Class 3A No. 3 ranked St. James 26-14 in Thursday night football action at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy.

Charles Henderson improved to 4-1 with the win, while St. James fell to 4-2.

Charles Henderson’s Jy’won Boyd returned a punt 45 yards for a touchdown with 9:45 left to give the home Trojans a two-score cushion and the defense made it stand thanks to interceptions by Sequan Fagg and Qua Scott that ended St. James possessions late in the game.

Zach Coleman scored on a 7-yard run in the third quarter to break a 14 all tie. Mario Davenport preserved the lead with an interception inside the CHHS 10-yard line later in the period.

In the opening half, Coleman scored on a 16-yard run and Parker Adams on 14-yard run for CHHS.

Highland Home 28, Brantley 27: In a battle of state ranked teams, Class 2A No. 2 Highliand Home edged Class 1A, No. 4 Brantley 28-27.

Branley was led by Jayden Parks with 195 yard passing and two touchdowns and by Keldric Brown with two touchdowns rushing. Jordan Parks had a 46-yard TD reception. Defensively, Elijah McGhee had seven tackles.