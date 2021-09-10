PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Dale County outlasts Geneva in wild game

In the third quarter, Amare Griffin scored on an 11-yard run and Zy’air Boyd scored on a 4-yard run in the final quarter for the final tally.

Opp 49, Houston Academy 21: The Opp Bobcats took advantage of a handful of Houston Academy turnovers and the big play capability of quarterback Gray Jennings to defeat the Raiders in region play.

Jennings was 11-of-12 passing for 267 yards – which included completing his last 10 passes – and Zacchaeus Lindsey caught three passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns for the Bobcats.

Jennings tossed first-half touchdown passes of 75 and 66 yards to Lindsey and a 44-yard strike to Jabarri Hill in the first half and Opp added TD runs of 9 and two yards by running back Terry Davis.

HA’s lone first half score was a 1-yard run by Jeb Daughtry, forced into action as a quarterback when freshman starter Kadyn Mitchell could not play after the first possession of the game due to injury.

The Raiders committed three first-half turnovers, each leading to Opp points.

Daughtry threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Chapman Andrews and JT Ackerman added a 5-yard run for HA in the second half. Greg Sexton kicked the PATs for the Raiders.