PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Dale County outlasts Geneva in wild game

GENEVA – Dale County’s Alex Banks scored on a 6-yard run with less than a minute left and Derrion Crossley intercepted a desperation halfback pass at the 1-yard line in the final seconds to give the Warriors a wild 47-42 Class 4A, Region 2 win at Geneva.
Dale County improved to 3-1 overall, 2-0 in region, while Geneva fell to 2-2 and 1-1.
The late touchdown run capped a big night for Banks, who accounted for 317 yards and five touchdowns for the Warriors. The Dale County quarterback was a perfect 9-of-9 passing for 104 yards with two touchdowns and rushed for 213 yards and three scores on 15 carries.
His TD runs covered 52, 63 and 6 yards and the TD passes went for 37 and 12 yards to Crossley, who had four receptions for 70 yards.
Keviun Anderson earned 126 yards rushing on 12 carries with TD runs of 67 and 6 yards.
Bill Awoh converted 5-of-6 point after kicks. Preston Stevens had an interception on defense.
For Geneva, running back Timothy McReynolds had 112 yards rushing on 15 carries with four touchdowns and added 75 yards receiving.
Senior quarterback Logan Adams was 12-of-15 passing for 137 yards and one touchdown and added 20 yards rushing on four carries. Justin Russ had a touchdown reception.
Defensively for the Panthers, Walt Watkins and Ashton Pollard each had 10 tackles, while Noah Johnson recorded six.
Carroll 28, Rehobeth 9: In Rehobeth, LaKeith Person scored on first half touchdowns on runs of 1 yard and 57 yards for Carroll.
Keyshawn Cole had a touchdown run of 35 yards and connected on a 41-yard touchdown pass to Takoda McLeod in the second half. Brayden Gilbert was good on all four PATs.
For Rehobeth, Brandon Austin had a 1-yard touchdown run and Jacob Vickers connected on a 29-yard field goal.
Defensively for Carroll, Karmelo Overton had a fumble recovery and 12 tackles. With the win, Carroll improved to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in region play.
Cottonwood 57, Abbeville 24: Mekhi Anglin rushed for 198 yards on 17 carries with three touchdowns as the Bears ran past the Yellow Jackets.
Artavious Shipman opened the scoring for Cottonwood on a 4-yard run. Anglin scored on an 81-yard kickoff return and Shipman ran in the 2-point conversion to put the Bears up 14-6.
Kaden Simmons connected with Kyeshun Green on an 11-yard touchdown pass and Anglin ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 22-6. Green had four catches for 36 yards in the game.
Anglin score on a 1-yard run and Simmons threw a 24-yard TD pass to Dylan McCardle to make it 36-18 with 10:35 left in the third quarter.
Green scored on a 2-yard run and Anglin added scoring runs of 1 and 61 yards as Cottonwood pulled away.
Shipman had 87 yards rushing on 13 attempts before getting hurt in the second quarter.
Simmons was 5-of-8 passing for 70 yards. Allen Jones had one catch for 40 yards.
Defensively for Cottonwood, Landon Thompson and C.J. Carroll recorded nine tackles each. Raymon Bryant had an interception.
Enterprise 55, Davidson 7: The Wildcats poured in on early, leading 42-7 by halftime, in taking the home victory.
Quarterback Quentin Hayes opened the scoring with a 7-yard run and Drew Pickard knocked through the extra point kick. Hayes had 109 yards rushing in the game on 11 carries.
After Davidson returned a kickoff return 92 yards for a touchdown, the Wildcats got back on the scoreboard when Hayes connected with Mykel Johnson on a 20-yard touchdown completion.
Hayes and Johnson connected again on a 36-yard touchdown throw and catch and Johnson ran in the 2-point conversion.
With 3:27 left in the first quarter, Johnson scored on a 49-yard run and Aiden White ran in the 2-point conversion.
Hayes scored on a 19-yard run and Johnson scored from 2 yards out to make it 42-7 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Amare Griffin scored on an 11-yard run and Zy’air Boyd scored on a 4-yard run in the final quarter for the final tally.
Opp 49, Houston Academy 21: The Opp Bobcats took advantage of a handful of Houston Academy turnovers and the big play capability of quarterback Gray Jennings to defeat the Raiders in region play.
Jennings was 11-of-12 passing for 267 yards – which included completing his last 10 passes – and Zacchaeus Lindsey caught three passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns for the Bobcats.
Jennings tossed first-half touchdown passes of 75 and 66 yards to Lindsey and a 44-yard strike to Jabarri Hill in the first half and Opp added TD runs of 9 and two yards by running back Terry Davis.
HA’s lone first half score was a 1-yard run by Jeb Daughtry, forced into action as a quarterback when freshman starter Kadyn Mitchell could not play after the first possession of the game due to injury.
The Raiders committed three first-half turnovers, each leading to Opp points.
Daughtry threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Chapman Andrews and JT Ackerman added a 5-yard run for HA in the second half. Greg Sexton kicked the PATs for the Raiders.
Davis added another 9-yard touchdown run for Opp in the second half and Jennings tossed a 32-yard touchdown pass to Hill to account for Opp’s final score.
Davis had 11 carries for 49 yards.
Defensively for the Bobcats, Cole Jennings had 16 tackles, including 2 ½ sacks for minus 8 yards, and Hayden Norris had 10 tackles.
Slocomb 30, Providence Christian 0: Caulin Thomas threw three touchdown passes as the RedTops took the home victory and improved to 2-1 overall, 1-0 in region play.
Thomas threw an 8-yard TD pass to Jaylen Nobles, a 43-yard scoring strike to Nobles and a 55-yard TD pass to Rashawn Miller.
Miller also picked off a pass and returned it 65 yards for a touchdown and Braylon Miller recorded a safety for Slocomb’s first points.
Wicksburg 54, Northside Methodist 28: Jaylen Murry had 188 yards rushing on 17 carries with two touchdowns and also caught a 31-yard TD pass in the Panthers’ win.
Charles Snyder also had a big game with 182 yards rushing on just six carries with three touchdowns.
Eli Williams had an 82-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and Logan Fowler broke loose on a 68-yard touchdown dash.
Defensively for Wicksburg, Logan Fowler, Maddox Burkhardt, Jacob Cox and Dalton Taggart each recorded five tackles. Emmerson Bennett, Eli Williams and Snyder each had four tackles and Tyler Williams had three. Eli Williams also had an interception.
For Northside Methodist (0-4), Carter Stevens threw for 124 yards and two scores off 9-of-17 passing and rushed for 44 yards on 19 carries with one TD. Jadyn Watkins had 70 yards rushing with a touchdown and caught three passes for 78 yards with two TDs. Colin Blackwell rushed for 46 yards on six carries with a touchdown.
Defensively for the Knights, Jonathan Steinfeld had seven tackles, two pass deflections and a fumble recovery, Brandon Clements had seven tackles and Porter Williams had five tackles and a fumble recovery.
Elba 48, Zion Chapel 12: The Tigers scored all of their points in the opening half in cruising to the victory.
Chrystyile Caldwell ran for 75 yards on just two carries and scored two touchdowns and also had a 32-yard touchdown catch.
J.T. Coleman ran for 56 yards and a score. Alvin Henderson added a 4-yard touchdown run, Braydon Johnson scored from 9 yards out and Byron Burks had a 65-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Johnson was 3-of-5 passing for 118 yards.
For Zion Chapel, Jackson Adcock returned a fumble 33 yards for a touchdown and Morgan Sanders scored on a 1-yad run.
G.W. Long 45, Houston County 16: Kobie Stringer completed 8-of-14 passes for 137 yards with a touchdown and rushed for 59 yards on eight carries with TD runs of 19 and 12 yards for the Rebels.
The touchdown pass went to Blayne McDaniel for 19 yards. Jackson Chancey had one catch for 32 yards.
Trevor Morris rushed for 72 yards on nine carries, including a 1-yard scoring run and also had a punt return of 40 yards for a TD.
Tanner Patton kicked a 21-yard field goal and was 6-of-6 on extra point kicks.
Tanner Johnston had a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Also defensively for G.W. Long, Austin Kerchner had five tackles with a sack and Brayden Whitehead intercepted a pass.
Greenville 23, Headland 0: The Rams fell at home in the Class 5A, Region 2 contest, dropping to 1-2 overall and to 0-1 in region play.
Headland trailed only 7-0 at halftime to the Tigers, who scored off a 71-yard interception return in the first half.
However, Greenville (4-0, 2-0) pulled away in the second half two touchdowns and a safety.
Kinston 27, Red Level 6: Jeb Crosby rushed for 172 yards, highlighted by a 52-yard touchdown run, and Cale Sumblin accounted for 163 total yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs in a Class 1A, Region 2 win.
Sumblin threw for 117 yards off 4-of-11 passing with TD scores of 40 and 35 yards to Dylan Davis and 30 yards to JW Mikel. Sumblin added 46 yards rushing on 12 carries.
Defensively for Kinston (2-2, 1-1), Reece Hall, Sumblin and Dalton Smith had an interception each, while Jackson Hughes recovered a fumble.
Samson 18, Pleasant Home 0: Braxton Brooks rushed for 129 yards on 22 carries with two touchdowns and threw for 57 yards to lead Samson (3-1, 2-0) to the Class 1A, Region 2 win.
Josh Lowery had 94 yards rushing with a touchdown.
New Brockton 45, Daleville 20: Kaden Cupp rushed for 152 yards on six carries with two touchdowns and completed 5-of-7 passes for 159 yards and three touchdowns as the Gamecocks rolled.
Andrew Chasin scored on a touchdown run, Jaxon Whitworth caught two passes for 45 yards with two TDs and Matthew Smith caught two passes for 84 yards with a score.
Tre Boland had four tackles.
Childersburg 47, Goshen 8: Goshen’s lone points came in the second quarter when Peyton Stamey connected with Andrew Galloway for a 6-yard touchdown toss.
On the try for 2, Szemerick Andrews took the handoff and fumbled into the end zone, but Gavin Davis pounced on the loose ball for Goshen to complete the 2-point conversion.
Childerburg led 28-8 at halftime and dominated the second half.
Early County 31, Charles Henderson 9: On Thursday, Jeremiah Hutchins rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown and Tycavion Stovall rushed for two scores to lead Early County (Ga.) to a win over Charles Henderson at Troy’s Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday night.
Hutchins scored on a 7-yard run and Stovall on a 5-yard to stake the Bobcats (2-1) to a 14-0 first-quarter lead.
Charles Henderson (0-3) made a second-quarter charge, cutting the deficit to 14-9 behind a 39-yard field goal by Nikolas Peerson and an 18-yard Parker Adams to Cody Youngblood touchdown pass.
The Bobcats, though, pulled away in the second half with 17 unanswered points. Stovall scored on a 16-yard run, Baylen Tedder converted a 32-yard field goal and Astyn Grimes completed a 50-yard touchdown pass to JD Holmes.
Tedder was successful on all five point after kicks in the win.
Larry McKinnie led the Early County’s defense with eight tackles, including three solos and one quarterback sack. J’Tajh Stevens added five tackles with four assisted stops.