Prep Football Roundup: Daleville ends losing streak with win over New Brockton

Omarion Pinckney rushed for 294 yards and five touchdowns to lead Daleville, which snapped a-school-record 13-game losing streak with a 34-24 win over New Brockton on Friday night at New Brockton’s Gamecock Stadium.

The win was the first for the Warhawks since receiving a COVID-19 forfeit win from Providence Christian in the 2020 season finale. It was the first on-the-field win in 24 games since the 2019 regular-season finale, a 78-26 win over Barbour County. Friday’s 34 points were also the most by Daleville since that same 2019 Barbour County game, while the 24 points allowed were the fewest since giving up just 13 to Houston County early in the 2019 season.

In Friday’s win, Daleville overcame an 18-6 deficit midway in the third quarter, outscoring the Gamecocks 28-6 in the final 17 minutes.

Anthony Wynn added 96 yards to go with Pinckney’s big night.

Defensively for Daleville (1-3, 1-2), Caden Elmore had 12 tackles and Jeremiah Moore had 10. Bryan Glawson and Pinckney had an interception each.

For New Brockton (0-4, 0-3), Gabe Herrington threw for 306 yards and three touchdowns on 13-of-31 passing with two interceptions. Matthew Smith had six receptions for 159 yards and a touchdown, Baylon Foster had four catches for 105 yards and a score and Jaxon Whitworth had two catches for 36 yards with one TD.

Defensively, Foster had two interceptions and Smith had an interception return for a touchdown. Blake Peterson led in tackles with 11. Aaron Watson followed with nine tackles and Braxton Smith six tackles.

Headland 12, Rehobeth 3: Luke Nelson rushed for 147 yards on 18 carries and scored two touchdowns as Headland got a 12-3 Class 5A, Region 2 win at Rehobeth.

Jaxon Williams added 134 yards rushing on 21 carries for the Rams (3-1, 1-1).

Rehobeth (1-2, 0-2) got a 23-yard field goal from Jacob Vickers for its lone points.

Defensively for Headland, Caleb Dozier had eight tackles, including three for loss. Cornelius Arnold had seven tackles and three pass break-ups.

Kendrell Corbitt, Conner Cook and Cole Shaw each had six tackles. Cook also recovered a fumble.

Houston Academy 49, Ashford 16: Kadyn Mitchell and Will Wells connected for three long first-half touchdowns to help Class 3A 10th-ranked Houston Academy defeat Ashford in a Class 3A, Region 2 game.

The Raiders remain unbeaten at 3-0 overall, 2-0 in the region. Ashford is now 0-3 overall and in region.

Wells caught an 80-yard touchdown from Mitchell on the Raiders’ first offensive play, added a 76-yard reception in the second quarter and made a leaping 36-yard catch in the end zone on the final play of the half.

HA also scored on a 21-yard run by Earvin Reynolds Jr., a 20-yard pass from Mitchell to Brady Whigham, a 6-yard run by Mitchell and a 53-yard touchdown run by Hughes Williams late in the game.

Ashford scored on a 29-yard pass from Coy Paramore to Cameron Fields in the first half and a 1-yard run by Braylon Bigham late in the fourth quarter.

Opp 20, Providence Christian 14: Gray Jennings threw for 160 yards and a touchdown and Robbie Gafford intercepted a pass to seal the victory for the Bobcats in the Class 3AS, Region 2 game.

For Opp (3-1 overall, 3-0 region), Terry Davis rushed for 49 yards and two touchdowns and also had three catches for 65 yards. Zeb Green had a 44-yard touchdown catch.

Jennings rushed for 58 yards on 12 carries.

The two Providence touchdowns both came in the third quarter.

The first was a 21-yard pass from Craig Pittman to Chapel Sticker at the 3:26 mark. After an Opp fumble, the Eagles (2-2, 2-1) scored their second on the next play on an 80-yard pass from Harrison Mims to Calvin McClintock with 49 seconds left in the period.

Defensively for Opp, Colby Ballard and Jennings each had 10 tackles. Nelson Hall had eight tackles and caused a fumble. DaDa Stoudemire and Javion Stoudemire each had seven tackles.

Gafford had five tackles to go along with the big interception to halt a late Eagles’ drive.

Wicksburg 28, Cottonwood 8: Jaylen Murray had 164 yards rushing on 24 carries with a touchdown and J.T. Ackerman had 118 yards rushing on 17 carries and scored three touchdowns in the Panthers’ Class 2A, Region 2 victory.

Defensively for Wicksburg (2-2, 2-0), Maddox Burkhardt had 11 tackles, including two for loss. Izaac Murray had eight tackles, one for loss, and Jacob Cox had six. Tyler Williams caused a fumble and Reggie Knight recovered.

Wicksburg got 2-point conversions on a pass from Burkhardt to Aiden Rice and a pass from Burkhardt to Tyler Williams.

For Cottonwood (1-2, 1-1), Jalen Lettinghand rushed for 110 yards on 10 carries with a 60-yard touchdown run. The Bears defense recorded a safety for the other points.

Kaden Simmons passed for 86 yards on 11-of-18 passing with Dylan McCardle catching four passes for 51 yards.

Defensively, Jay Garrett and Landon Thompson both had nine tackles for Cottonwood with Thompson also earning a quarterback sack.

Eli Jones had seven tackles, including a quarterback sack, and CJ Carroll had six tackles. Braylon Morris recovered a fumble.

Pike County 28, Northside Methodist 18: Harrison Hicks had a big night passing for Northside Methodist, but it wasn’t enough in a loss to Pike County in a Class 3A, Region 2 contest.

Hicks threw for 303 yards off 26-of-38 passing with three touchdowns and one interception for the Knights, who fell to 2-2 overall and 0-2 in region play.

Colin Blackwell caught eight passes for 91 yards with a touchdown. Jadyn Watkins caught five passes for 71 yards with a score and Jesse Dyson caught a 5-yard TD pass.

Defensively, Jonathan Steinfeld had 10 tackles, including eight solos, and Braylen Clements had an interception.

Pike County improved to 2-2 overall and 2-1 in region play.

Montgomery Academy 30, Dale County 13: The Warriors fell to Class 4A No. 9 Montgomery Academy (3-1, 2-0) in a Class 4A, Region 2 game.

For Dale County (0-4, 0-2), Dallas Hedstrom threw for 209 yards off 6-of-15 passing and Christian Ross rushed for 27 yards and had TD runs of 4 and 18 yards. Ross also caught three passes for 90 yards and Junior Smith hauled in two passes for 109 yards.

Hedstrom had an interception on defense.

B.T. Washington 26, Geneva 7: Noah Johnson rushed for 108 yards on 20 carries for the Panthers in the Class 4A, Region 2 defeat.

Johnson was also 7-of-11 passing for 29 yards, which included a 14-yard touchdown to Quentin McIntyre. Johnson was also intercepted once.

Kingston Tolbert rushed for 48 yards on 15 carries and Tayshaun McReynolds tallied 21 yards on four carries.

Defensively for Geneva (1-3, 0-2), Trent Mitchum intercepted a pass and had three tackles. Jimmy Pettis and Dayton Landingham each had four tackles.

Abbeville 24, Geneva County 8: Wauntavious Conley rushed for three touchdowns, all in the first half, to power Abbeville to a 24-8 win over Geneva County in a Class 2A, Region 2 contest.

Abbeville improved to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in region play, while the Bulldogs fell to 1-2 and 0-2.

For Geneva County, Cade Hutchings threw a touchdown pass to KenLi Preyer and Jose Martinez rushed for 41 yards on nine carries. Defensively for the Bulldogs, Jay Roberts earned six tackles and Scott Sanders five tackles.

Zion Chapel 19, Samson 6: After two losses to open the season, Zion Chapel got its first victory for new head coach Cody Keene in the Class 2A, Region 2 game.

Morgan Sanders passed for two touchdowns, both to Joseph LeGear, and rushed for another, helping the Rebels (1-2, 1-1).

The Rebel defense forced five turnovers, including four interceptions. John Foster Hamm, LeGear, Micah Fuller and Jackson Adcock had an interception each, while Jackson Dowdy recovered a fumble. Brodie Davis caused a fumble.

For Samson (0-3, 0-2), Josh Lowery had 93 yards rushing with a 5-yard touchdown.

Brody Mixon had a big game defensively for the Tigers with 15 tackles and a fumble recovery. He also had 77 yards rushing offensively. Josh Lowery had six tackles and Dominto Rafael Fernando had five.

Jacob Branch threw for 39 yards – 30 of those yards coming on a pass to Tavaris Johnson.

Montgomery Catholic 58, Slocomb 0: Despite being shut out by top-ranked Montgomery Catholic, Slocomb got a big game rushing from Rashawn Miller with 111 yards. He also had 45 yards in catches. Cade Birge had 50 yards passing.

Braylon Miller led the RedTop defense with seven tackles.

Slocomb fell to 1-2 overall, 1-1 in region play.

Georgiana 30, Kinston 20: Kinston fell to Georgiana in Class 1A, Region 2 game, 30-20.

Cale Sumblin had 78 yards rushing on 16 carries with one touchdown for Kinston and Jeb Crosby had 42 yards on 13 carries and added a 5-yard TD reception from Sumblin. Dylan Davis scored on a 23-yard run.

Kinston fell to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in region play with the loss.

Early County (Ga.) 21, Terrell County 14: Cemyrian Stapleton scored on a 1-yard run with 1:25 left to help Early County to a 21-14 Region 1-A, Division II win over Terrell County.

The Bobcats, who entered the game ranked No. 2 in the state after upsetting previous No. 1 Schley County last week, improved to 4-0 overall, 3-0 in region play with just three region games left.

Jeremiah Hutchins scored on a 4-yard run in the first half as the Bobcats trailed the Green Wave 7-6 at halftime.

Hutchins added a 62-yard scoring run and Stapleton scored a two-point conversion in the third quarter to put Early County up 14-6, but Terrell County tied it at 14 late in the period.

Hutchins led Early County with 155 yards rushing on 19 carries with two scores. Stapleton added 53 yards on seven carries.

Ashtyn Grimes threw for 58 yards off 4-of-10 passing.

Defensively, Braylon Foster was in on 16 tackles, including five solos, and had an interception. Stapleton was in on nine tackles with one for a loss. Jalani McClendon was in 10 stops with a quarterback sack and two tackles for loss. Jikhael Chrispen was in on nine tackles and Josh Lee eight tackles. Both Quentin Chrispen and Jikhael Chrispen had an interception.

Eufaula 43, Greenville 7: Class 5A No. 10 ranked Eufaula won on the road in a Class 5A, Region 2 game at Greenville.

The Tigers improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in region play.

Reeltown 42, Goshen 22: Goshen led 22-20 at halftime, but the Rebels scored 22 straight in the second half to earn the win over the Eagles.

Goshen fell to 2-2 overall and 0-2 in Class 2A, Region 3 with the loss.

Red Level 26, Houston County 0: The Lions fell at home to Red Level in a Class 1A, Region 2 game.

Houston County dropped to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in Class 1A, Region 2.

Lakeside School 41, Coosa Valley Academy 11: The Chiefs rolled to the AISA Class A, Region 1 win at home at Reeves Field.

Lakeside improved to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in region play.

LaFayette 72, Barbour County 6: The Jaguars fell to former head coach Juan Williams and the LaFayette Bulldogs rolled 72-6 on Saturday in Clayton.

The game was pushed back a day because of poor field conditions following rain Thursday and Friday.

Jailin Merrill threw a 43-yard scoring pass to Zakwavis Johnson for the lone Jaguar score.

Barbour County fell to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in Class 2A, Region 3 play.

Williams coached at Barbour County from 2006-13, amassing an 38-46 record.

Straughn 35, Clarke County 21: Micah Turner caught two touchdowns from Layne Grantham for 8 yards and 40 yards to lead Straughn, which improved to 3-0 with the non-region win.

Grantham also had a 2-yard TD run and rushed for 130 yards on 12 carries. Aaron Olhava scored 2 two touchdowns on the ground as well for the Tigers. Olhava had 14 carries for 101 yards.