PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Dothan and Enterprise fall; Pike County rallies for playoff win

AUBURN – Ean Nation scored two separation touchdowns in the third quarter and the Auburn High football team punched its ticket back to the Class 7A state semifinals on Friday with a 48-20 win over Dothan.

Nation had a record-breaking night, eclipsing the program’s single-season reception mark with his 56th catch of the year in the first quarter. He had six receptions for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

Auburn, ranked No. 4 in the state, led 21-14 at the half before Nation scored two unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter and helped the Tigers pull away.

Auburn (11-1) advances to the Class 7A state semifinals for the fourth straight year. Auburn High topped Dothan 42-14 in the regular season and won the playoff rematch in another blowout.

Dothan answered Auburn High’s first touchdown with an 80-yard touchdown run by Raymon Blackmon, which helped keep the Wolves in it in the first half. After DV Williams scored two touchdowns to make it 21-7, Dothan’s Blackmon scored with 1:08 left in the second quarter to make it a one-score game at the half.

That’s when Nation and the Auburn High offense took over, though, lifting Auburn High back to the Final Four.

The Tigers generated 500-plus yards of offense while holding their opponent to less than half that, and while some individual performance stuck out, it was the efforts around those that gave two-seed Auburn High a dominant win against four-seed Dothan.

Behind its front line, Auburn High logged 510 yards of offense and averaged 8.1 yards per play. The Tigers were led by running back DV Williams, who had a team-high 112 yards on 20 carries and logged all three of his touchdowns in the first half.

Nation and the Tigers totaled 266 pass yards thanks to standout lines from quarterbacks Clyde Pittman and Davis Harsin. Pittman was 15-for-20 passing for 208 yards and two touchdowns, and Harsin was 2-for-2 for 58 yards. Pittman also had seven rush attempts for 68 yards and Harsin had two attempts for four yards and a touchdown.

The Wolves ended the night with 249 yards of offense. Eighty-three of those yards came after intermission, with four of their five drives ending in a punt.

Dothan ends its season at 8-4 under first year head coach Jed Kennedy.

Class 7A

Central-Phenix City 45, Enterprise 14: The Wildcats fell behind 24-8 by halftime in being eliminated from the Class 7A playoffs.

The Wildcats end the season at 8-4, while Central-Phenix City advances to the third round with a 10-2 record.

Down 14-0, Enterprise scored with 29 seconds to play in the opening quarter when Eric Winters scored on a 2-yard run to complete a 14-play, 76-yard drive.

Aiden White ran in the 2-point conversion, making it a 14-8 game.

But the Wildcats didn’t get back on the scoreboard until 8:38 was remaining in the game when Tre Kemmerlin scored on a 10-yard run to complete a 7-play, 43-yard drive. The try for a 2-point conversion was stopped and the score stood at 38-14.

Central-Phenix City tacked on a late touchdown for the final margin of victory.

Class 5A

Charles Henderson 34, Tallassee 7: The No. 10-ranked Trojans got the road win, improving to 10-1 and advancing to the third round of the playoffs.

Charles Henderson improved to 10-1 and will host unbeaten UMS-Wright (12-0) next week.

No other details from Friday’s game were immediately available.

Class 3A

Pike County 41, Alabama Christian 39: The Bulldogs were down 39-27 with just under seven minutes left in the game before rallying for the road victory.

With 5:13 left, Pike County scored to pull with 39-34 and then got a touchdown pass with 1:30 left to pull off the victory.

Ian Foster scored three touchdowns, while Nemo Williams and Zay Carlisle each scored one. Mark Ellis Hobdy returned an interception for a touchdown.

The Bulldogs fell behind 25-0 in the first quarter before cutting the deficit to 25-14 by halftime.

Pike County improved to 8-3 and will host Mobile Christian (5-7) next week in the third round of the playoffs.

Class 2A

B.B. Comer 22, Wicksburg 14: The Panthers had a late drive end with an interception with just over a minute to play in the game as B.B. Comer held on for the victory in the game played at Wicksburg.

Wicksburg took over at its 2-yard line with 4:03 left for a final drive, but couldn’t pull of the comeback.

B.B. Comer led 14-0 before Wicksburg scored with 4:14 left in the half on a Jaylen Murray touchdown run, pulling the Panthers within 14-7 at halftime.

Early in the third quarter, B.B. Comer went up 22-7, but Wicksburg closed the gap on another Murray touchdown run with 5:51 left to go in the third quarter.

Logan Munoz kicked both extra points following the Panthers’ scores.

Murray had 76 yards rushing on 29 carries with the two touchdowns.

J.T. Ackerman had 96 yards rushing on 18 attempts and Gabe Glover had four rushes for 14 yards.

Tyler Williams caught three passes for 65 yards and Aiden Rice had one catch for 20 yards.

Defensively, Aiden Steinmetz had a hug game for Wicksburg with 17 tackles, while Maddox Burkhardt had 13 and Izaac Murray had 10.

Class 2A

Reeltown 55, G.W. Long 0: The Rebels season came to an end with the road loss.

G.W. Long, ranked No. 9 in the state, ended its season at 8-4.

Reeltown, ranked No. 3, improved to 10-1 and moves on to the quarterfinal round of the playoffs.

Class 1A

Sweet Water 27, Elba 20: The Tigers fell behind 27-0 at halftime, rallied in the second half behind running back Alvin Henderson but came up short in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs.

It marked the first loss of the year for Elba (11-1), while Sweet Water (8-2) advanced to the third round of the playoffs.

Henderson rushed for 201 yards on 18 carries and scored on runs of 51, 82 and 1 yards after intermission.

In leading 27-0 by halftime, Sweet Water had 332 yards rushing in the first half, but the Elba defense clamped down in the final two quarters and the Tigers’ offense got untracked.

After Elba was held to just 11 yards of total offense in the first half, Henderson scored on the second play of the third quarter on the 51-yard run for Elba’s first points of the night.

On the next Elba possession, Henderson broke free for an 82-yard run as the Tigers cut the lead to 27-13, which is where the score stood going into the fourth quarter.

Henderson scored on a 1-yard run with 6:55 left in the game and the Tigers made it to the Sweet Water 40 with 2:52 left, but Sweet Water held at that point to wrap up the victory.

Class 1A

Brantley 41, Linden 20: Jayden Parks had 150 yards passing with two touchdowns and Keldric Brown had 135 yards rushing with two touchdowns on 10 carries for the Bulldogs.

Kaleb Weed had 12 tackles, Cooper Layton 11 and Brown 10.

Brantley improved to 10-2 and advanced to the third round of the playoffs.

Early County (Ga.) 60, Turner County 19: Ty Stovall and the Early County running game had a big night in routing Turner County 60-19 in a first-round Class A, Division II playoff game in Georgia.

The No. 3 ranked Bobcats (8-3) advanced to a second-round game at home next week against Telfair County.

Stovall amassed 343 yards rushing and seven touchdowns on just 17 carries and the Bobcats finished with 602 yards rushing on 25 carries with nine touchdowns in the rout of the Titans.

Chris Williams added 198 yards on 10 carries and Cemyrian Stapleton chipped in 60 yards on three carries with one TD.

Early County did not attempt a pass in the game.

Stapleton scored on a 1-yard run, Stovall followed with a 58-yard TD run, Williams a 52-yard score and Stovall a 57 yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Stovall earned scoring runs of 63 and 5 yards in the second quarter, added 32 and 61 yard TD runs in the third and finished with a 42-yard score in the fourth quarter.

Defensively, B’Anthony Wade had 11 assisted tackles, while Williams had nine assists and two solos with a tackle for a loss. Jaron Davis had seven assisted tackles and two solos with one quarterback sack. Stapleton added six assists and three solos with an interception.