Prep football roundup: Dothan Prep, Opp JV get victories

Tamarion Peterson rushed for two touchdowns and Markis Myers one in Dothan Prep’s 34-0 win over Charles Henderson in ninth grade football on Monday.

Tucker Watkins threw a touchdown pass to Keaviyon Durry for another score.

Defensively, Javeon Walker, Connor Cody and Durry had an interception each, while Jayden Lee recovered a fumble and Mykel Lowe forced a fumble. Cole Ethridge and Cayman Pope all had a quarterback sack.

Opp JV 42, New Brockton 16: Colby Ballard threw for 293 yards on 10-of-16 passing with four touchdowns.

Nelson Hall had five catches for 127 yards and two scores and Jabarri Hill had three catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

Ballard also had seven carries for 52 yards and a touchdown and Jamaryon Allen had one carry for a 34-yard TD run.

Defensively, Hall had eight tackles, Ballard had five, AC Hightower had four tackles with a sack and Frankie Williams had an interception.