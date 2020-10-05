Prep football roundup: Dothan Wolves at Jeff Davis game moving to Thursday night this week

Due to possible inclement weather on Friday, the Dothan High School football game at Jeff Davis High School has been moved to Thursday.

All available tickets will be sold through the Go Fan ticket selling platform at www.gofan.co. Tickets will not be sold at the gate.

JV Football

Wicksburg 30, Geneva County 6: Easton Dean threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Williams and also added a 15-yard TD run in the Panthers' win.

Williams also had a 10-yard touchdown run and Logan Fowler rushed for 58 yards and one touchdown.

Defensively, Ethan Denham had six tackles, William Wright had five and Jackson Daughtry four.

Opp 18, New Brockton 6: Colby Ballard threw for a touchdown and also ran for one as the Bobcats improved to 4-0.

Ballard was 8-of-12 passing for 99 yards and had three carries for 29 yards and a score.

Zeb Green had a big night with five catches for 74 yards and a touchdown.

AC Hightower had a 53-yard catch. Frankie Williams had three carries for 33 yards.

Defensively, Jamaryon Allen had six tackles and two sacks, Hightower had four tackles and a sack and Jabarri Hill returned an interception 28 yards for a touchdown and also recorded a sack.