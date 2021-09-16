Prep Football Roundup: Early County, Barbour County fall; Dauphin wins shootout over Dothan Prep

In a game with seven lead changes, Westover of Albany got the last lead change with a touchdown run with 3:45 left to beat Early County 30-27 in a non-region high school football game Thursday night at Albany’s Hugh Mills Memorial Stadium.
Early County (2-2) struck first with a Landon White to Larry McKinnie 22-yard touchdown pass just 46 seconds into the game, but the Patriots wrestled the lead away with a touchdown and two-point conversion with 7:29 to go in the first quarter.
The Bobcats reclaimed the lead at 14-8 on a JD Holmes 6-yard touchdown run and extra-point kick by Baylen Tedder.
Westover seized the lead back with 48 seconds left in the quarter to go up 16-14, but Early County grabbed it back on a 15-yard White to McKinnie TD pass and Tedder PAT kick to make it 21-16 at halftime.
The Patriots wrestled the lead back early in the third quarter, but Early County snatched it back with 3:11 to go in the third on a Jeremiah Hutchins 1-yard TD run. A try for two failed, leaving it 27-22.
The Patriots scored in the fourth quarter and held on for the win.
Hutchins finished with 52 yards on 14 carries, while White threw for 60 yards and two scores off 4-of-8 passing for Early County.
Defensively, Antonio Boyd had a big night with nine total tackles, including three solos, with three quarterback sacks and two other tackles for losses. McKinnie was in two solo tackles and eight assists and Ce'Myria Stapleton was in on two solos and seven assists and also had an interception.
Verbena 52, Barbour County 0: The Jaguars fell in their home opener, losing to Class 1A, Area 4 foe Verbena 52-0.
Ja’Vonte Stephens rushed for 45 yards and Larry Wilson for 40 yards for Barbour County (1-4). Defensively, Jaylin Grubbs had eight tackles, including a quarterback sack, and Stephens earned six tackles. Kylan McLeod and Michael Blackmon Jr. both had three tackles and Blackmon also recovered a fumble.
8th grade football
Dauphin Junior 44, Dothan Prep 38: Davis Shiver rushed for three touchdowns and Blake Cox two to pace Dauphin Junior in a 44-38 shootout win over Dothan Prep Academy on Thursday night.
Shiver scored on runs of 81, 6 and 35 yards and Cox on 56 and 34 yards.
Brady Cavanaugh returned an interception 31 yards for Dauphin’s first score. Dylan Truell added the point after kick.
Dothan’s Aubrail Alexander scored on an 8-yard for Dothan, but the PAT was missed, leaving it 7-6.
Shiver scored on his 81-yard run and Truell added the point after kick for a 14-6 lead, but Dothan tied it on an Alexander 10 run and a Rhys Dorsey two-point conversion.
Cox then scored on his two long runs in the second quarter for a 28-14 Enterprise lead. The PAT was missed after the first score, but Jy’rell Reese scored on a two-point conversion after the other.
Alexander added his third scoring run for Dothan from 65 yards and Dorsey added the two-point conversion, but Shiver answered with his 6-yard run and Reese completed a two-point pass to Shiver.
Dothan cut it to 36-20 on a Caleb Robb 27 yard run and Dorsey scored on the two-point conversion, but Shiver answered again, this time a 35-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter. Cox scored on a two-point conversion to make it 44-30.
Dothan scored late on a Dorsey to Chase Hawkins 30-yard TD pass and Dorsey two-point conversion, but couldn’t convert an onside kick and Enterprise ran out the clock.