Prep Football Roundup: Early County rolls over CHHS
TROY – Jeremiah Hutchins rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown and Tycavion Stovall rushed for two scores to lead Early County (Ga.) to a 31-9 win over Charles Henderson at Troy’s Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday night.

Hutchins scored on a 7-yard run and Stovall on a 5-yard to stake the Bobcats (2-1) to a 14-0 first-quarter lead.

Charles Henderson (0-3) made a second-quarter charge, cutting the deficit to 14-9 behind a 39-yard field goal by Nikolas Peerson and an 18-yard Parker Adams to Cody Youngblood touchdown pass.

The Bobcats, though, pulled away in the second half with 17 unanswered points. Stovall scored on a 16-yard run, Baylen Tedder converted a 32-yard field goal and Astyn Grimes completed a 50-yard touchdown pass to JD Holmes.

Tedder was successful on all five point after kicks in the win.

Larry McKinnie led the Early County’s defense with eight tackles, including three solos and one quarterback sack. J’Tajh Stevens added five tackles with four assisted stops.

