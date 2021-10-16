Prep Football Roundup: Elba downs Ariton in showdown; Slocomb shocks Opp

In a battle of Class 2A heavyweights, No. 5 ranked Elba downed No. 4 Ariton 41-25 at Tiger Stadium at Mack Wood Field in Elba on Friday night.
The outcome combined with G.W. Long’s win over Geneva County left 2A, Region 2 in a three-way tie for first between Elba, Ariton and Long (all at 5-1) going into next week’s final region games. Ariton hosts Cottonwood, Elba visits Houston County and G.W. Long hosts Abbeville. All three teams, though, clinched state playoff berths on Friday.
Alvin Henderson sparked Elba (8-1) with four rushing touchdowns, including three in the first half when the Tigers seized a 20-6 advantage at the break. Brayden Johnson threw a touchdown pass to Peyton McCart and Chrystyile Caldwell rushed for a score during the second half.
For Ariton (8-1), Ian Senn threw for 279 yards off 14-of-32 passing with two TDs and two interceptions. He had a 32-yard TD pass to Matthew Harrell and a 26-yard scoring pass to Landon Tyler. Harrell caught three passes for 94 yards, Tyler snared four passes for 50 yards and Lawson Leger had four receptions for 77 yards.
Jordan Smith added 90 yards rushing on 19 carries with a 13-yard TD run for Ariton.
Defensively, Harrell had 11 tackles, Zack Phillips eight, Smith seven and Dwayne Riley seven.
Slocomb 40, Opp 7: Slocomb prevented Opp from clinching the Class 3A, Region 3 title with a stunning 40-7 rout over the Bobcats in Slocomb.
The outcome, along with Wicksburg’s win over Houston Academy, created a tight race at the top. Opp, which is finished with region play, is 5-1, while Slocomb and Wickburg are both 4-1. Slocomb and Wicksburg play next week. If Slocomb wins, it will be the region champion, but if Wicksburg wins, Opp is the area champ.
Jaylen Nobles had a big night to spark the RedTops (5-3 overall) with 127 yards rushing on 28 carries and 145 yards passing of 6-of-13. He had a pair of 2-yard touchdown runs and a 24-yard TD run and threw a 63-yard scoring pass to Caleb Andrews. Rashawn Miller added 88 yards rushing on 18 carries.
Asael Morin drilled a 24-yard field goal helping Slocomb to a 24-7 halftime lead. The RedTops also had a safety when Opp was penalized for holding in the end zone and Rashawn Miller added a 6-yard interception return for a score.
Braylon Miller led Slocomb’s defense with eight tackles, including a quarterback sack, and Michael Ward had seven tackles with one sack. Asael Morin had a fumble recovery and Cade Birge added an interception.
For Opp (7-2), Terry Davis rushed for 67 yards and scored on a 15-yard TD run. Gray Jennings was 7-of-18 for 124 yards with two interceptions. ZaZa Lindsey had three catches for 72 yards.
Defensively, Cole Jennings had a career-high 17 tackles and Wyatt Horn and Nelson Hall both had 11 tackles with Horn earning a quarterback sack. Colby Ballard had nine tackles with an interception and a fumble recovery. Zack Hill and Resean Dawson both had nine tackles.
Providence Christian 34, New Brockton 20: The Eagles snapped a school-record five losing streak with a 34-20 Class 3A, Region 3 road win at New Brockton.
Christian Durden rushed for three touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass from Harrison Mims and Calvin McClintock caught a long TD pass from Mims for PCS (2-6, 1-4).
Defensively, Connor Odom and Mason Colley both had a fumble recovery.
Central 48, Dothan 12: Dothan stayed in striking range of No. 3 ranked Central late in the first half, but the Red Devils scored twice before halftime and pulled away to the Class 7A, Region 2 win.
Dothan (3-5 overall, 1-4 in region) pulled within 21-9 with 3:50 left in the half on a 13-yard Javierre Jackson touchdown pass to Raymon Blackmon. However, Central QB Caleb Nix tossed scoring passes of 21 yards to Karmelo English and 4 yards to Cam Coleman to push the Red Devils (9-0, 6-0) up 35-9 at halftime.
Nix had big first half, throwing for five touchdown passes and 316 yards off 14-of-18 passes.
The Red Devils didn’t waste time as they scored 13 seconds into the game on a Nix to Tommy Griffin 55-yard pass and added another score on a 5-yard Nix to Dylan Gentry pass for a 14-0 lead with 8:28 to go in the first quarter.
Dothan got on the scoreboard when William McCarthy hit the first of his two field goals on a 33 yarder with six minutes to go in the first quarter.
Central surged ahead 21-3 on a Nix to Caleb Johnson 36-yard TD pass with 2:01 left in the first period. The Wolves closed the gap to 21-9 on the Jackson to Blackmon scoring pass before the two Nix TD passes before the half made it 35-9 at the break.
Jamel Johnson scored on a 5-yard run and 33-yard Zack Simmons TD run for Central in the second half and McCarthy hit his second field goal for Dothan.
Enterprise 60, Jeff Davis 40: Enterprise blitzed Jeff Davis for 38 first-quarter points before the teams turned the game into a shootout with the Wildcats prevailing 60-40.
Enterprise (7-2 overall, 3-2 in Class 7A, Region 3) clinched a state playoff berth with the win.
Enterprise struck first as Amare Griffin scored on an 11-yard run and Mykel Johnson scored on a two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead with 9:14 to go in the first quarter.
Griffin scored on a 33-yard with 6:49 to go in the quarter and Zy’Air Boyd added a two-point conversion, extending the Wildcat lead to 16-0.
Jeff Davis cut the deficit to 16-6 on a 7-yard TD run by Marceldrick Brown with 5:06 left in the opening quarter. A try for two failed.
The Wildcats struck back with Johnson accounting for three straight scores off a 14-yard run, a 44-yard TD catch from Quentin Hayes and a 7-yard run. Hayes and Boyd scored on 2-point conversions.
Jeff Davis scored on a 6-yard run to finish off a 50-point quarter with EHS up 38-12.
The Vols struck three seconds into the second quarter on a Brown 57-yard run, but Johnson earned his third rushing TD on a 6-yard run and Drew Pickard added the point after kick for Enterprise.
The teams traded a score each to make the score 52-26 Enterprise going to the fourth quarter. Joshua Richardson scored on a 67-yard run for the Vols and Boyd scored on a 1-yarder for the Wildcats.
Richardson and Malcolm Simmons scored on runs of 6 and 18 yards for Jeff Davis in the final quarter and Hayes scored on a 31-yard run for Enterprise. Boyd added his third 2-point conversion for EHS.
G.W. Long 49, Geneva County 20: Class 2A No. 8 G.W. Long secured a state playoff berth, downing Geneva County 49-20 in a 2A, Region 2 game.
The Rebels improved to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in region play. Geneva County fell to 4-4 and 3-3.
Bryson Hughes directed the G.W. Long offense, completing 12-of-18 passing for 165 yards and three touchdowns and Jackson Chancey earned 174 yards rushing and two TDs on 22 carries.
Hughes touchdown passes went for 33 yards to Hayes Horne, 22 yards to Brayden Whitehead and 25 yards to Brant Brady. Chancey’s scoring runs were 33 and 2 yards in length.
Kobie Stringer completed 2-of-3 passes for 35 yards, including a 21-yard TD to Jakire Redding.
Horne led the receiving with five receptions for 52 yards.
Defensively for G.W. Long, Chancey had 12 tackles and Jackson Dasinger nine stops. Austin Kercher had nine tackles, including two for losses and one quarterback sack. Whitehead had seven tackles and two interceptions, returning of the picks 23 yards for a touchdown. Brady had five tackles, one for a loss.
For Geneva County, Alabama verbal commitment Emmanuel Henderson rushed for 207 yards on 18 carries and scored on TD runs of 79, 2 and 48 yards. Henderson also had 40 yards in kick returns. The Bulldogs had only 27 yards passing and 47 yards rushing outside of Henderson.
Defensively for GCHS, Isaiah Hutcherson had 10 tackles, including two for losses, while Scott Sanders had seven tackles with one for a loss. Grayson Bell had six tackles with one for a loss.
Geneva 41, Bullock County 14: Timothy McReynolds put on a first-half show, scoring five touchdowns, including two on defense, to power Geneva to a Class 4A, Region 2 win.
McReynolds scored on runs of 7 and 72 yards, caught a 27-yard pass from Logan Adams and added a strip fumble return of 90 yards and an interception return of 40 yards for touchdowns in helping the Panthers (6-3, 4-2) to a 34-8 halftime lead.
McReynolds finished the night with 138 yards rushing. Kingston Tolbert added 108 yards rushing, including a 41-yard TD run.
Defensively, Tayshun McReynolds had eight tackles and Gabe Mills six.
Samson 34, Georgiana 6: Samson clinched a state playoff berth for the second straight season and earned its seventh win, the most at the school since 2015 with a Class 1A, Region 1 road win at Georgiana.
Braxton Brooks rushed for 210 yards on 18 carries with three touchdowns (46, 43, and 32) and passed for 93 yards and a 6-yard touchdown to Konner Owens to pace Samson (7-2, 5-1). Josh Lowery rushed for 67 yards and a 33-yard touchdown run. Both Brooks and Garrett White scored on a 2-point conversion.
Zavious Peacock had two interceptions and White one to lead the Samson defense.
Kinston 33, Pleasant Home 18: The Bulldogs clinched their first state playoff berth since 2015 and tied the school record for wins at six with a Class 1A, Region 1 win over Pleasant Home.
Konner Walker rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns and Jeb Crosby had 62 yards and also two scores for Kinston (6-3, 4-2).
Walker scored on runs of 5 and 1 and Crosby on carries of 1 and 11 yards.
Crosby also threw for 59 yards on 3-of-6 passing with a 31-yard TD pass to Blake Senn, who had two receptions for 50 yards. CJ Lunsford had the other reception for 9 yards.
Crenshaw Christian 49, Abbeville Christian 0: It was a rough night for Abbeville Christian, which fell to Crenshaw Christian 49-0 in a Class A, Region 1 game and a rematch of last year’s AISA Class A state championship game.
The Cougars (5-2 overall, 4-1 in region) capitalized on four General first-half turnovers in building a 42-0 halftime lead. Brayden Moore scored on runs of 5, 15, 5 and 35 yards and threw TD passes of 22 and 26 yards to Jake Brody for Crenshaw. A Drake Mills 47-yard punt return accounted for the other score.
ACA fell to 2-6 on the season and 1-3 in region play and plays Lakeside next week with the winner securing a state playoff spot.