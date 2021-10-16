Prep Football Roundup: Elba downs Ariton in showdown; Slocomb shocks Opp

Providence Christian 34, New Brockton 20: The Eagles snapped a school-record five losing streak with a 34-20 Class 3A, Region 3 road win at New Brockton.

Christian Durden rushed for three touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass from Harrison Mims and Calvin McClintock caught a long TD pass from Mims for PCS (2-6, 1-4).

Defensively, Connor Odom and Mason Colley both had a fumble recovery.

Central 48, Dothan 12: Dothan stayed in striking range of No. 3 ranked Central late in the first half, but the Red Devils scored twice before halftime and pulled away to the Class 7A, Region 2 win.

Dothan (3-5 overall, 1-4 in region) pulled within 21-9 with 3:50 left in the half on a 13-yard Javierre Jackson touchdown pass to Raymon Blackmon. However, Central QB Caleb Nix tossed scoring passes of 21 yards to Karmelo English and 4 yards to Cam Coleman to push the Red Devils (9-0, 6-0) up 35-9 at halftime.

Nix had big first half, throwing for five touchdown passes and 316 yards off 14-of-18 passes.

The Red Devils didn’t waste time as they scored 13 seconds into the game on a Nix to Tommy Griffin 55-yard pass and added another score on a 5-yard Nix to Dylan Gentry pass for a 14-0 lead with 8:28 to go in the first quarter.