PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Elba holds off Opp in battle of ranked teams

ELBA – Elba, ranked No. 8 in Class 2A, built a 33-14 advantage in the third quarter and then held off Class 3A, No. 9-ranked Opp to win 33-28 on Friday night in high school football action.
In the final minute, Opp drove down to the Elba 35 and faced a 4th-and-2 situation, but a pass fell incomplete and the Tigers had possession and the ball game with 42 seconds remaining.
Elba (2-0) opened the scoring on a 27-yard touchdown run by Alvin Henderson in the first quarter.
Opp (1-1) responded with a 77-yard touchdown pass by Gray Jennings to Zacchaeus Lindsey.
Elba then got an 83-yard kickoff return for a score by Chrystyile Caldwell to lead 13-7 at the end of the first quarter.
A 16-yard run by Henderson made it 19-7, but Opp got another Jennings to Lindsey touchdown pass, this time for 27 yards, to pull within 19-14 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Elba went to the air to score when Brayden Johnson connected with Byron Burks on a 55-yard touchdown.
The Tigers increased the lead to 33-14 on a 10-yard run by J.T. Coleman.
Opp, however, fought back with a 9-yard touchdown run by Jennings and a 20-yard scoring run by Terry Davis with four minutes left before Elba hung on for the win.
Davis had 174 yards rushing on 24 carries for the Bobcats. Jennings was 9-of-26 passing for 179 yards. Lindsey had two catches for 105 yards and Jabarri Hill had three for 46.
Defensively for Opp, Zack Hill had 10 tackles, while AJ Coleman and Robbie Gafford each had nine.
Headland 13, Abbeville 6: Rodney Dollar picked up his first win as new Headland coach as the Rams stunned rival and Class 2A No. 2 ranked Abbeville 13-6.
Quarterback Luke Nelson threw for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 7-of-12 passes to pace the Rams (1-1). He also rushed for 74 yards on 16 carries. Caleb Dozier caught five passes for 104 yards, including a 29-yard touchdown pass. Cornelius Arnold had a 20-yard reception for the other Ram score.
Abbeville (0-1) lost three fumbles in the game.
Abbeville’s touchdown came on a 47-yard run by Jaylon Dozier with 9:34 to play in the first. The extra point kick was blocked.
Enterprise 28, Carver 12: Enterprise took the home victory to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Carver opened the scoring when Keilan Eagle scored on a 31-yard run midway through the first quarter. The extra point kick was missed.
The Wildcats took their first lead when Zy’Air Boyd scored on an 8-yard run and the PAT by Drew Pickard put Enterprise up 7-6 with 7:57 left in the second quarter, which is where the score stood at halftime.
Quentin Hayes scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 8:32 to play in the third quarter. The 2-point run by Mykel Johnson was good and put Enterprise up 15-6.
After Carver pulled within 15-12 on a 76-yard touchdown pass from Eagle to Marquan Jamerson and the extra point kick was blocked, Johnson scored on a 45-yard run to give the Wildcats back the momentum. The extra point was blocked and Enterprise led 21-12 with 7:19 left in the third quarter.
Enterprise came up with an interception by Keondre Matthews to set up the final touchdown as
Amare Griffin scored on a 13-yard touchdown run in the final two minutes of the game.
Geneva County 33, Wicksburg 14: Alabama commitment Emmanuel Henderson rushed for 140 yards on 20 carries and scored three touchdowns in leading the Bulldogs to the home victory in their season opener.
Henderson scored on runs of 6, 2 and 49 yards – his longest run of the game. He also caught a pass for 33 yards.
Quarterback Jackson Stewart was 4-of-4 passing for 53 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown pass to Wesley Ward, who caught three passes for 21 yards in the game.
Defensively for the Bulldogs, Hunter Adams had nine tackles, which included a sack and tackle for loss.
KenLi Preyor had 8 ½ tackles, one for loss and one pass break up, and Grayson Bell had 5 ½ tackles.
For Wicksburg (1-1), Jaylen Murry had 168 yards rushing on 24 carries and scored a touchdown. Charles Snyder had 50 yards on six attempts with a touchdown.
Defensively for Wicksburg, Mike Albertson had eight tackles, Snyder had six and Emmerson Bennett had five.
Rehobeth 16, Ashford 6: Rehobeth scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to overcome Ashford for a 16-6 win over the Yellow Jackets.
Ashford, on the strength of Jalen Smith’s opening-game 85 yard kickoff return for a touchdown, led 6-3 going to the final period.
The Rebels, though, forged ahead on the first play of the final period on a 15-yard Shelton Arroyo to Will Jordan touchdown pass. Brandon Austin’s touchdown run added an insurance score with 3:36 left.
Coltin Voigt kicked a 27-yard field for the first Rebel score.
Austin finished with 154 yards on 24 carries to lead Rehobeth (2-0). Arroyo was 4-of-18 passing for 37 yards with Jordan catching two passes for 26 yards.
Ashford (0-1) was led by Smith, who had 69 yards rushing on 10 carries.
Defensively, Rehobeth was led by Zachary Romero, who had eight total tackles, including three solos and a sack. He also had a fumble recovery. Zay Helms had an interception and fumble recovery and Cole Dykes was in on six tackles, including two solos.
Ariton 49, Goshen 0: The Purple Cats scored early in often in building a 36-0 lead by the end of the first quarter in the victory and improving to 2-0 on the season.
Jordan Smith scored on his first touch of the game, running in from 66 yards. He later scored on runs of 6 and 2 yards and had 75 yards rushing on just four carries.
Andyn Garris scored on a 12-yard run, kicked through four PATs and scored a 2-point conversion on a run. Lawson Leger scored on a 14-yard run.
Ian Senn was 3-of-4 passing for 153 yards, which included a touchdown pass to Landon Tyler of 81 yards. Tyler took the quick pass and sprinted down field for the score. Isaiah Johnson had two catches for 72 yards.
Defensively, Kyron Danzy had 3 ½ tackles and returned a fumble 28 yards for a score. Tristian Silivent, C.J. McNabb and Luis Lagunes each recovered a fumble. Matthew Harrell got an interception.
For Goshen (0-2), Szemeric Andrews rushed for 29 yards on five carries. Defensively, Isserick McKinney had seven solo tackles, one assist and a tackle for loss. Leon Cowart had five solos and two assists.
Bayside 28, Houston Academy 6: Class 3A No. 10-ranked Bayside jumped out to a 21-0 lead by halftime to take the home victory.
Will Wells scored the lone Houston Academy touchdown with 8:06 to play in the game on a 7-yard run. He also caught four passes for 47 yards.
Kadyn Mitchell was 6-of-11 passing for 55 yards and had two interceptions for the Raiders (1-1).
Jeb Daughtry had 77 yards rushing on 13 attempts.
Cottonwood 28, Samson 14: Artavious Shipman rushed for 155 yards and scored two touchdowns in the Cottonwood victory.
The Bears (2-0) led 6-0 at halftime thanks to a Kaden Simmons to Dylan McCardle touchdown pass for 21 yards with 6:31 to play in the second quarter.
With 8:12 left in the third, Mekhi Anglin scored on a 2-yard run and also ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 14-0.
Shipman scored on a 3-yard run with 3:33 left in the third and ran in the try for 2 to make it 22-0. With 27 seconds left in the third, Shipman scored on a 17-yard run, making it 28-6.
Simmons was 6-of-10 passing for 46 yards.
Defensively for Cottonwood, Landon Thompson had eight solo tackles and four assists, Eli Herring had eight solos and one assist and Allen Jones had four solos and also recovered a fumble.
For Samson (1-1), Braxton Brooks had 21 carries for 123 yards and also scored on a two-point conversion. Josh Lowery had 14 carries for 92 yards and two touchdowns. Jacob Branch completed 6-of-9 passes for 42 yards.
Dale County 55, Daleville 18: Luke Tucker earned his first win as a head coach as the Warriors routed Daleville 55-18.
Quarterback Alex Banks was 3-for-3 passing for 111 yards and two touchdowns for Dale County (1-1). Darrion Crossley caught both scores for 99 yards. Crossley also had a kick return for a touchdown in the win.
Keviun Anderson rushed for 86 yards and Tristan Smith for 76 yards and both scored two touchdowns. Malik Scott added the other Warrior touchdown run.
For Daleville (0-2), Omarion Pinckney rushed for two scores and Rueben Garcia had one rushing TD.
Houston County 21, Florala 12: The Lions improved to 2-0, downing Florala 21-12.
Houston County raced to a 21-0 lead late in the second quarter and held off the Wildcats.
Ladarius Maybin threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Clark and Kahleel Johnson scored on runs of 70 and 15 yards.
Geovani Rodriguez converted all three extra-point kicks for the Lions.
Florala scored late in the first half and again the third quarter.
Kinston 20, Zion Chapel 12: Cale Sumblin rushed for 154 yards and two touchdowns, both being 7 yards, to help lead Kinston (1-1) over Zion Chapel (0-1).
Jeb Crosby rushed for 78 yards and 13 carries with an 11-yard TD run.
For Zion Chapel, Mason Stuart rushed for 97 yards and a 7-yard rushing touchdown and Morgan Sanders for 63 yards and a 3-yard TD. Stuart was also 7-of-11 passing for 89 yards.
Jackson Adcock had an interception on defense for Zion Chapel.
New Brockton 40, Georgiana 8: Quarterback Kaden Cupp rushed for 152 yards on 16 carries with two touchdowns and completed 5-of-10 passes for 63 yards and touchdown for the Gamecocks (2-0).
Andrew Cashin had 84 yards rushing and a touchdown and Jamarcus Brown had 71 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Matthew Smith caught a 34-yard touchdown pass.
Cashin, Cam Curry and Baylon Foster each had four tackles for New Brockton.
Central-Phenix City 33, Eufaula 0: Playing with 20 players out because of COVID-related issues, Class 6A No. 7 Eufaula couldn’t keep up with Class 7A No. 5 Central of Phenix City, falling 33-0, in Phenix City.
Central quarterback Caleb Nix, son of head coach Patrick Nix and brother of Auburn quarterback Bo Nix, threw for a 2-yard touchdown to Karmello English and ran for a 19-yard TD.
Jaimel Johnson scored on runs of 15 and 57 yards and Caleb Johnson returned a punt 75 yards for a score.
Eufaula fell to 1-1 with the loss.
Montgomery Catholic 50, Charles Henderson 0: The Quinn Hambrite era at Charles Henderson got off to a losing start as the Trojans were hammered by Class 3A No. 3 Montgomery Catholic 50-0.
The Trojan offense managed only 122 total yards.
Montgomery Catholic junior Jeremiah Cobb rushed for 148 yards and four touchdowns and sophomore QB Caleb McCreary passed for 102 yards and another TD to lead the Knights (2-0).
Pelham (Ga.) 26, Early County 21: Early County led most of the game, but Class A No. 8 ranked Pelham rallied in the second half to take the win.
The Bobcats (1-1) took the early lead on a JD Holmes 34-yard touchdown run. Baylen Tedder’s extra point kick made it 7-0 with 7:02 left in the first quarter.
After Pelham had tied it up, Holmes scored from seven yards out with 3:42 left in the half to put the Bobcats back on top before Pelham scored a touchdown in the final minute of the half to make it 14-14 at the break.
Early County regained the lead early in the third quarter when Landon White found Ryan Foster through the air for a 32-yard touchdown. Tedder’s PAT made it 21-14.
Pelham responded with two touchdowns to take its first lead of the game at 26-21 with 4:58 left in the game.
Defensively for the Bobcats, J’Tajh Stevens had two solo stops and 11 assists with a fumble recovery. Edarious Rainge had five solos and four assists and Larry McKinnie had four solos, seven assists and a sack.
Blountstown (Fla.) 39, Seminole County 0: The Indians fell for the second straight week, falling to Blountstown (Fla.) Tigers 39-0.