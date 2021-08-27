PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Elba holds off Opp in battle of ranked teams

Davis had 174 yards rushing on 24 carries for the Bobcats. Jennings was 9-of-26 passing for 179 yards. Lindsey had two catches for 105 yards and Jabarri Hill had three for 46.

Defensively for Opp, Zack Hill had 10 tackles, while AJ Coleman and Robbie Gafford each had nine.

Headland 13, Abbeville 6: Rodney Dollar picked up his first win as new Headland coach as the Rams stunned rival and Class 2A No. 2 ranked Abbeville 13-6.

Quarterback Luke Nelson threw for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 7-of-12 passes to pace the Rams (1-1). He also rushed for 74 yards on 16 carries. Caleb Dozier caught five passes for 104 yards, including a 29-yard touchdown pass. Cornelius Arnold had a 20-yard reception for the other Ram score.

Abbeville (0-1) lost three fumbles in the game.

Abbeville’s touchdown came on a 47-yard run by Jaylon Dozier with 9:34 to play in the first. The extra point kick was blocked.

Enterprise 28, Carver 12: Enterprise took the home victory to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Carver opened the scoring when Keilan Eagle scored on a 31-yard run midway through the first quarter. The extra point kick was missed.