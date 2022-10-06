PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Elba pulls away from Georgiana; Henderson earns 412 yards rushing, 6TDs

Georgiana stayed close with Class 1A top-ranked Elba for a half, but Alvin Henderson and the Tigers roared in the second half, pulling away to a 62-28 victory at Georgiana.

The game was tied at 14 late in the second quarter before Elba scored on a Henderson 6-yard run to make it 21-14 at halftime.

Elba improved to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in Class 1A, Region 2 play. Georgiana dropped to 6-2 and 4-2.

The Tigers recovered an onside kick try by the Bulldogs to open the second half and earned a quick score to go up two scores and quickly added another score following an interception by Colin Arnold to quickly push the score to 35-14 in another a matter of minutes.

Henderson, as usual, was the story. The Tiger sophomore sensation shredded the Bulldog defense for 412 rushing yards on just 22 carries with six touchdowns. Henderson’s 412 yards rushing ranks 15th all-time in AHSAA history, according to the AHSAA website.

Henderson’s touchdown runs came on runs of 31, 12, 6, 31, 65 and 90 yards.

For the season over in seven games, Henderson unofficially now has 1,777 yards and 29 touchdowns rushing, averaging 253.8 yards and 4.1 touchdowns a game.

JT Coleman scored on a 2-yard run and Cody Gray on a 25-yard run for Elba’s other offensive touchdowns. Cayden Adkins recovered a fumble in the end zone for the other score.

Chambers Academy 56, Abbeville Christian 7: The Generals scored the game’s first touchdown, but it was all Rebels after that as AISA sixth-ranked Chambers Academy rolled to the win.

ACA quarterback Cal Knighton threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Connor Hutto just a minute and 15 seconds into the game to put the Generals up 7-0.

It was all Rebels after that as Chambers improved to 5-2 overall and 2-0 in AISA Class AA, Region 1 play, while ACA fell to 3-4 and 1-2.