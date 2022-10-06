PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Elba pulls away from Georgiana

Georgiana stayed close with Class 1A top-ranked Elba for a half, but Alvin Henderson and the Tigers roared in the second half, pulling away to a 62-28 victory at Georgiana on Thursday night.

The game was tied at 14 late in the second quarter before Elba scored on a Henderson 6-yard run to make it 21-14 at halftime.

Elba improved to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in Class 1A, Region 2 play. Georgiana dropped to 6-2 and 4-2.

The Tigers recovered an onside kick try by the Bulldogs to open the second half and earned a quick score to go up two scores and quickly added another score following an interception by Colin Arnold to quickly push the score to 35-14 in another a matter of minutes.

Henderson, as usual, was the story. The Tiger sophomore sensation shredded the Bulldog defense for 383 rushing yards on 26 carries with four touchdowns. Elba finished with 571 rushing yards overall.

For the season over in seven games, Henderson officially now has 1,744 yards and 28 touchdowns rushing, averaging 249.1 yards and 4 touchdowns a game.

JT Coleman rushed for 61 yards and two touchdowns, Brayden Johnson rushed for 88 yards on 10 carries and Cayden Adkins rushed for 27 yards on two carries with a touchdown. Cody Grey added a 12-yard TD run.

Adkins recovered a fumble in the end zone for the other score.

Chambers Academy 56, Abbeville Christian 7: The Generals scored the game’s first touchdown, but it was all Rebels after that as AISA sixth-ranked Chambers Academy rolled to the win.

ACA quarterback Cal Knighton threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Connor Hutto just a minute and 15 seconds into the game to put the Generals up 7-0.

It was all Rebels after that as Chambers improved to 5-2 overall and 2-0 in AISA Class AA, Region 1 play, while ACA fell to 3-4 and 1-2.