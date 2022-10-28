PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Enterprise surges in second half; clinches playoff spot

After a shaky second quarter, Enterprise bounced back in the second half to earn a 36-18 win over Robert E. Lee in Montgomery Friday night at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl to clinch a Class 7A, Region 2 playoff spot.

The Wildcats (7-3, 5-3) earned the region’s No. 3 spot and travels to Baker (4-6, 4-2), Region 1’s No. 2 team, in next week’s first round of the 7A state playoffs.

Enterprise saw a 15-0 lead vanish with three General touchdowns in the second half that gave Lee an 18-15 halftime lead.

However, the Wildcats scored two touchdowns in the third quarter and added a late score to pull out the victory.

The ’Cats came out rolling quickly in the third quarter, scoring just a minute and six seconds in on a 41-yard Aiden White to Andrew Purcell touchdown pass. The extra point kick by Jose Segura was good and EHS had a 22-18 lead.

Late in the third quarter, Enterprise capped a seven-play, 57-yard drive with a 19-yard touchdown run by Amare Griffin. The PAT kick was good again by Segura, making it 29-18.

Lee turned it over on downs inside the 20 late in the game and Mykel Johnson scored on a 6-yard run with 37 seconds left to boost the margin to 36-18 after Segura’s PAT.

The Wildcats opened strong, building a 15-0 lead early in the second quarter. White scored on a 1-yard run with 6:34 left in the first quarter and added a two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead. Johnson scored on a 15-yard run 30 seconds into the second quarter. After Segura’s point after kick, it was 15-0 EHS.

But the Generals made a charge with a 25-yard Bryson McGrew touchdown pass to Jonnie Darby, and a pair of McGrew 1-yard TD runs to go up 18-15 at halftime.

Rehobeth 40, G.W. Long 21: Rehobeth scored three touchdowns in the final eight minutes to rally past G.W. Long 40-21 in Skipperville.

Brayden Hardy sparked Rehobeth with 259 yards rushing on 24 carries with three touchdowns, surpassing 1,100 rushing yards on the season. Terrell Townsend added 65 yards on nine carries with one TD.

G.W. Long led 21-20 before Rehobeth’s Hardy scored on a 27-yard run and added a two-point conversion with 7:56 left in the game. Hardy followed with a 57-yard touchdown run with 5:09 left and Zavion Helms delivered the knockout with a 67-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Earlier, Colton Trotter threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Townsend and Hardy a 3-yard run and two-point conversion in the first quarter. Townsend had a 7-yard scoring run in the third quarter.

For G.W. Long, Bryson Hughes scored on a 4-yard run and threw touchdown passes of 4 yards to Jakiire Redding and 31 yards to Hayes Horne.

Rehobeth finished the season with a 4-6 record. G.W. Long, ranked No. 8 in Class 2A, dropped to 7-3, but will host a first-round state playoff game next week against St. Luke’s.

St. James 31, Carroll 28: Class 3A No. 7 ranked St. James won a back-and-forth game 31-28 over Carroll in the regular–season finale in Ozark.

The Trojans got on the board on their first possession on a 1-yard touchdown run by Cosner Harrison, but Carroll answered by scoring the next two touchdowns to take a 14-7 lead.

LaKeith Person scored on a 4 yard run on the play after quarterback Keyshaun Cole had a 64-yard run to the Trojan 4-yard line. On the next Carroll defensive possession, Quay White had a sack on 4th down giving the Eagles the ball near midfield. Cole later scored on a 10-yard run. Hunter Lassiter connected on both point after touchdowns.

The Trojans answered back with a 5-yard scoring run from quarterback K.J. Jackson just before half to tie the game at 14-14.

On the first possession of the third quarter, Jackson found Ethan Beard on a 6-yard slant for the touchdown and Ziggy Holloway on a 41 yard pass put St. James up 28-14.

The Eagles cut the lead to 28-21 early in the four quarter on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Cole to Tacoda McLeod, who made a great catch in the end zone. Lassiter converted the PAT.

The Trojans seemingly put the game away with a lengthy drive culminating with a 32-yard field goal by Jake Huff with a minute left to give St. James a 31-21 lead.

However, the Eagles scored on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Cole to McLeod with 15 seconds left. Lassiter added the PAT to cut the lead to 31-28. Carroll’s Justin Snell recovered the onside kick to give the Eagles a chance, but Cole’s Hail Mary was intercepted in the end zone to end the game.

Carroll (6-4) travels to Gulf Shores next week in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs.

Dadeville 28, Wicksburg 21: Maddox Burkhardt, Jaylen Murry and JT Ackerman had rushing touchdowns for the Panthers, who fell to undefeated Class 3A Dadeville on the road.

After Dadeville increased a 22-21 lead to 28-21 on an 84-yard TD pass with 3:11 left, Wicksburg had one last chance, but an interception ended the opportunity.

Logan Munoz converted all three point after touchdown kicks for Wicksburg.

The Panthers (5-5) travel to J.U. Blacksher for a first-round state playoff game next week.

Northside Methodist 48, New Brockton 18: The Knights ended the season with a two-game winning streak and a 4-6 record after beating New Brockton at Rip Hewes Stadium Friday night.

Braylen Clements accounted for four touchdowns, rushing for scores on 10, 1 and 17 yards and catching a 5-yard touchdown pass from Harrison Hicks. Hicks also threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Jadyn Watkins. Jesse Dyson had a 6-yard TD run and Jonathan Steinfield had a 55-yard kickoff return for a score.

Defensively, Stefan Gainey recovered a fumble, Dyson had an interception and Jordan Sanford had nine tackles.

New Brockton, which finished the season 0-10, got touchdowns from Chase Ray to Jaxon Whitworth and Jared Petit and a Blake Peterson rushing touchdown.

Kinston 18, Houston County 15: The Bulldogs finished the season on winning note, edging Houston County 18-15.

Kinston finished the season 4-6 overall and 3-5 in Class 1A, Region 2. Houston County finished 2-8 and 2-6.

Cale Sumblin rushed for 83 yards on 19 carries with a touchdown and added a 17-yard TD pass to Dylan Davis for his only completion in the game. Jeb Crosby rushed for 46 yards on 19 carries and also had a touchdown.

For Houston County, Azariel Todd and Isaiah McKenzie had a rushing touchdown each and Todd added a two-point conversion.

Elba 31, McKenzie 0: The Class 1A, No. 1 ranked Elba Tigers finished the regular season unbeaten for the first time since 2014 after beating McKenzie 31-0 in a game shortened by a running clock of six minutes in the last two quarters.

The Tigers (10-0 overall, 8-0 in Class 1A, Region 2) led 31-0 at halftime. The Tigers host a first-round state playoff game next week.

Alvin Henderson rushed for 118 yards on just six carries with three touchdowns on runs of 17, 24 and 30 yards.

Cayden Adkins had a 43-yard interception return for a touchdown and Alex Wisecup converted a 42-yard field goal and a four extra-point kicks.

Samson 38, Red Level 24: Samson avoided a winless season with a 38-24 season-ending win over Red Level.

Josh Lowery rushed for 120 yards and three touchdowns, while Jacob Branch threw for 135 yards and two touchdowns for Samson, which finished the season 1-9. Taravaris Johnson caught a 72-yard touchdown pass and Peyton Pitts a 49-yard TD score. Brody Mixon and JT Yarbrough both added 50 yards rushing apiece.

Lowery and Logan Smith had both had a team-high 10 tackles with Smith earning two quarterback sacks. Yarbrough had six tackles and an interception, while Luke Reid had five tackles and a fumble recovery. Mixon had an interception.

Reeltown 40, Zion Chapel 8: The Rebels fell at home to Class 2A No. 3 Reeltown 40-8.

Morgan Sanders had a rushing touchdown and the Rebels had a safety on defense to account for their scoring.

Zion Chapel ends the season with a 3-7 record.

Irwin County (Ga.) 42, Early County 18: Class A, Division II No. 4 ranked Early County fell to Class A, Division I No. 4 ranked Irwin County on the road, though the Bobcats played close until the Indians pulled way.

Early County trailed just 21-18 in the third quarter before Irwin County (7-2) scored three touchdowns to pop the margin out.

Jeremiah Hutchins had a 51-yard run and Cemyrian Stapleton had scoring runs of 1 and 61 yards.

Stapelton finished with 135 yards rushing on 15 carries and Hutchins 100 yards on 10 carries.

Defensively, Braylen Foster had 10 solo tackles, B’Anthony Wade had seven tackles and both Darreontae Jackson and Yacciheus Smith had six solo stops each.

Early County (7-3) is off this week before hosting a first-round state playoff game on Nov. 11.

Seminole County (Ga.) 34, Terrell County 0: The Indians had two interception returns for touchdowns to spark a 34-0 Region 1-A Division II win over Terrell County.

Kendra Miller and Ryshawn Brown had the interception return for scores.

Devin Gale and Lazhavion Martin both had a rushing touchdown and McKade Reynolds converted two field goal attempts for the Indians (4-5, 3-2), who clinched a state playoff berth.

Abbeville Christian 32, Lakeside School 14: Cal Knighton threw three touchdown passes to lead the Generals over the Chiefs.

Knighton tossed two scoring passes to Connor Hutto and one to Cole Goodson. Justin Murphy had a rushing touchdown and Connor Jones added a scoop and score for a touchdown. Goodson converted 2-of-4 extra-point attempts and a two-point try for unsuccessful.

ACA (4-6) travels to Patrician Academy in an AISA Class AA state playoff opener next week, while Lakeside (3-7) visits Jackson Academy in Class A.

Brantley 53, Florala 25: Jayden parks threw for 270 yards and four touchdowns off 12-of-13 passing to help Brantley lock up second place in Class 1A, Region 2.

Jon Bush had six catches for 170 yards and three touchdowns.

Cooper Layton had eight tackles on defense for Brantley (8-2).