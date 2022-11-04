PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Enterprise wins at Baker; Elba remains unbeaten

Mykel Johnson scored on a 15-yard run with 2:07 left to help Enterprise secure a 35-26 win over Baker in Class 7A first-round playoff action.

The Wildcats led throughout, but the Hornets stayed close, cutting the margin to two three different times, the last at 28-26 before Enterprise prevailed.

Enterprise (8-3) advanced to a second-round match-up at 7A, Region 2 rival Central of Phenix City next Friday. Central defeated Mary G. Montgomery 58-7 on Friday.

Enterprise took a 7-0 lead taking its first drive 65 yards in 14 plays with quarterback Aiden White scoring on a 1-yard run and adding a two-point conversion to put EHS up 8-0.

Baker, which finished its season 4-7, closed to 8-7 on a 14-yad Roderick Taylor TD run with 7:40 to go in the second quarter.

The Wildcats moved ahead 15-7 with a minute left in the half on a Johnson 53-yard touchdown reception from White and an ensuing extra-point kick from by Jose Segura.

Baker scored to open the third quarter on a Josh Flowers 11 run, but a two-point try to tie the game failed off an incomplete pass, leaving 15-13 Enterprise with 7:47 to go in the third.

Three minutes later, White completed a 25-yard scoring pass to Tre Kemmerlin and Segura converted the extra point to make it 22-13 with 4:31 left in the third.

Baker again cut it to two at 22-20 on an Austin Alexander touchdown run, but the Wildcats quickly extended the margin as Johnson took the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. Segura’s point after kick made it 28-20.

The Hornets again cut the margin to two, scoring on a two-play, 59-yard drive with Flowers throwing a 50-yard touchdown pass Bryce Cain. However, a two-point try failed, leaving the Hornets down two at 28-26.

Johnson, who scored in three different ways for EHS, delivered his TD run with 2:07 left and Segura converted the point after to make it 35-26.

Class 5A

UMS-Wright 56, Headland 13: Headland actually led midway in the second quarter, but the top-ranked Bulldogs scored three times before the half then stormed away to the rout in the second half to give head coach Terry Curtis his 347th career wins, making him the all-time leader in AHSAA coaching victories.

Headland finished the season with a 6-5 record. UMS-Wright (11-0) advanced to play Beauregard in the second round.

Jaxon Williams scored on a 71-yard run on the second play of the game and added a 44-yard TD pass to Tylen Williams as the Rams led 13-7 midway in the second quarter.

UMS-Wright running back Cole Blaylock, a University of South Alabama commit who rushed for 302 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries, scored on a 3-yard run with 6:01 left in the half and added a 42-yarder with 2:10 left. After a Ram punt, Blalock scored on a 48-yarder with two seconds left to make it 28-13.

Faith Academy 21, Eufaula 15: Jarrett Daughtry threw a 29-yard TD pass to Ty Goodwill late in the fourth quarter as the Rams won on the road.

Daughtry and Goodwill also connected on a 12-yard TD pass earlier in the game.

The other Faith touchdown came on Goodwill’s 46-yard Pick 6. He finished with 10 receptions for 130 yards.

Daughtry was 19-of-28 for 158 yards overall.

After Faith’s go-ahead TD, Eufaula had one more chance but Tyrell Dotson’s interception sealed the win for the Rams.

Gulf Shores 42, Carroll 0: In Gulf Shores, the Class 5A, fifth-ranked Dolphins took care of the visiting Eagles in the first round of the state playoffs.

QuaDarius Lightner had an interception for Carroll. The Eagles finish the season 5-6.

Charles Henderson 20, Williamson 16: The Trojans defeated Williamson 20-16 in a first-round state playoff game.

The Trojans (9-1) travel to Tallassee in the second round.

Class 3A

WS Neal 27, Opp 13: The Bobcats season came to an end with the first round playoff home loss despite a 114-yard effort on 31 carries by Terry Davis.

Opp finished the season at 8-3.

Gray Jennings connected on 14-of-30 passes for 220 yards, which included a touchdown pass to DaDa Stoudemire, who caught two passes for 79 yards. A.J. Coleman had three catches for 57 yards.

Defensively for Opp, Nelson Hall had a big game with 11 tackles and Colby Ballard was right behind with 10.

Robbie Gafford had nine tackles, Jaymaryon Allen eight and Reed Adams and JaKellus Lane with seven each.

Pike County 42, Excel 14: Pike County rolled to a first-round state playoff win.

The Bulldogs (7-3) travel to Alabama Christian for a second-round playoff game.

Class 2A

Ariton 61, Chickasaw 22: Andyn Garris had a big night throwing and Jordan Smith had a big night running as Ariton got the first round victory in the Class 2A playoffs.

The No. 2-ranked Purple Cats improved to 10-1.

Garris was 21-of-25 for 317 yards passing, including touchdown passes of 57, 9, 16, and 15 yards.

Landon Tyler was on the receiving end of the 57- and 16-yard touchdown passes. Isaiah Johnson caught the 9-yard touchdown pass and Trevor McLaughlin caught the 15-yard touchdown pass.

Smith ran the ball 13 times for 197 yards, including touchdown runs of 7, 17, 8, and 3 yards. Also, Triston Silivent scored on a 14 yard touchdown run.

Defensively, Christian Brown and Myles Tyler led all tacklers with seven each, while Smith recorded five tackles. Myles Tyler and Ian Senn both recorded interceptions. Senn was also 7-of-9 in extra points.

G.W. Long 19, St. Luke's 16: Bryson Hughes threw for 152 yards with a touchdown, scored on an 8-yard run and made seven tackles defensively as the home team Rebels advanced to the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.

The Rebels improved to 8-3.

Hughes was 13-of-23 passing, which included a 40-yard touchdown pass to Daylon Henderson.

Brayden Whitehead had a 16-yard touchdown run and 68 yards rushing.

Hayes Horne had six catches for 38 yards and rushed for 27 yards. Jakiire Redding had three catches for 51 yards.

G.W. Long led 13-0 early and 19-10 at halftime.

St. Luke's pulled within 19-16 in the third quarter, but the extra point attempt was blocked by Austin Kerchner.

Tanner Johnston had an interception late in the game on St. Luke's final possession.

Whitehead had six tackles with an interception, Blayne Wood and Horne each had six tackles, Austin Kerchner had an interception and a tackle for loss and Hunter Kerchner had an interception.

Wicksburg 34, J.U. Blacksher 7: Jaylen Murry rushed for five touchdowns to spark Wicksburg over J.U. Blacksher in a Class 2A playoff-road win.

Tyler Williams and Garrison Gay both had an interception for Wicksburg and Logan Munoz hit 4-of-5 point after kicks for the Panthers.

Wicksburg (6-5) hosts B.B. Comer in next week’s second round. Comer (9-2) defeated Lanett 45-20.

Clarke County 27, Cottonwood 7: The Bears lone touchdown came on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Kaden Simmons to Anthony Pressley during the Class 2A first round playoff game on Friday night.

Cottonwood ends its season at 5-6.

Simmons was 6-of-17 passing for 107 yards.

Christian Williams caught one pass for 52 yards and Dylan McCardle caught two for 51.

Jalen Lettinhand had 63 yards rushing on 13 carries.

Defensively, C.J. Carroll and Kain Campbell each had five tackles with an interception. Eli Herring and Landon Thomas each had six tackles, Elihus McGriff had five and Braylon Morris four.

Class 1A

Elba 42, Southern Choctaw 20: Class 1A top-ranked Elba Tigers rolled to a 42-20 opening-round win over Southern Choctaw to stay unbeaten at 11-0.

The Tigers led 35-6 in the third quarter.

Alvin Henderson rushed for 147 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries and JT Coleman earned 174 yards on 10 carries with one TD for Elba. Henderson scored on runs of 23, 15, 25 and 2 yards, while Coleman had a 52-yard scoring run.

Brayden Johnson added a 14-yard touchdown run for Elba.

The Tigers face Sweet Water in next week’s second round. Sweet Water defeated Verbena 48-8 on Friday.

Brantley 39, Choctaw County 3: Leading the way for Brantley was Jayden Parks, who was 11-for-17 passing for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

Keldric Brown had 80 yards rusing on just eight carries and Jon Bush had seven catches for 70 yards and a touchdown. He also had seven tackles on defense for the Bulldogs (9-2).

AISA

Patrician Academy 55, Abbeville Christian 13: The Generals fell to AISA No. 1 ranked Patrician Academy.

Cal Knighton scored on a 30-yard touchdown run and Javion Turner on a 43-yard run for the Generals, who ended the season with a 4-7 record.

Georgia

Miller County 21, Seminole County 0: The Indians were shut out in a Georgia Region 1-A, Division II game.

The loss pushed Seminole County to fourth place in the region. The Indians will travel for a first-round state playoff game next week at Charlton County.