Prep Football Roundup: Eufaula falls to Lee

MONTGOMERY – The R.E. Lee Generals took advantage of some costly Eufaula penalties and shutout the Tigers in the second half en route to a 25-10 victory at Cramton Bowl Thursday night.
Eufaula led 10-6 at the half, but never got its offense going and Lee’s Reggie Davis and the General offensive line had its way in the second half in handing Eufaula its first loss in three outings.
Eufaula was coming off an emotional victory six days earlier against Central-Phenix City.
Lee (2-1, 1-0) watched as Eufaula took a 7-0 lead on a 4-yard run by Jamarion Lewis early in the second quarter. Brandon Morales, who just came out to help the Tigers’ kicking game, booted the PAT.
Lee cut it to 7-6 on Davis’ 13-yard run with 1:34 left in the half. The pass for two failed. That drive was 98 yards and was aided by a low snap first-down run on a punt and 60 yards in penalties by Eufaula.
Morales then drilled a 32-yard field goal with two seconds left in the half for a 10-6 Eufaula lead.
On its second possession of the second half, Lee drove 84 yards and took a 12-10 lead with 1:02 left in the period. Eufaula was assessed a 15-yard late hit penalty on that drive. Jakel Williams scored on a 2-yard run.
The Generals then drove 80 yards, 67 coming on a run by Davis, and scored on a 3-yard run by Davis with 8:03 left in the game.
Eufaula couldn’t get its usual passing attack going and Lee tacked on a final 8-yard TD run by Davis with 4:43 remaining.
Eufaula (2-1, 0-1) returns home to face another new region opponent in Opelika Friday.
Greenville 21, Charles Henderson 0: Greenville scored two first-quarter touchdowns and its defense stymied Charles Henderson in a 21-0 win at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy in a Class 5A, Region 2 contest.
The visiting Tigers (3-0, 1-0) raced to a 15-0 lead in the first half off a Quintin Hamilton TD run, a two-point conversion and a Samuel Sterling long touchdown pass to Christopher Little.
Greenville added an interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter for the final score.
Charles Henderson dropped to 0-2 overall and 0-1 in area play.
