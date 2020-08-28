Prep football roundup: Eufaula stuns Central-Phenix City

EUFAULA –Rah Rah Thomas would have made the state health director proud as he socially separated from a Central-Phenix City defender nicely, hauling in a 70-yard touchdown pass from Hess Horne with 1:50 remaining Friday night as Eufaula stunned the annual power Red Devils, 38-36, at Tiger Stadium.
The victory moves Ed Rigby‘s Tigers to 2-0 on the season while Patrick Nix dropped to 0-2 in his debut season at Central.
Central only led for 50 seconds the entire night after taking a 36-32 lead with 2:40 remaining.
The Tigers scored first with 1:41 left in the opening frame when Horne broke out of a pack on a quarterback sneak from 11 yards out.
Horne found Jay Townsend on a 24-yard touchdown across the middle, and Jamarion Lewis’ two-point run made it 14-0 with 8:10 left in the half.
Central cut the deficit to 14-7 at the half on a 43-yard run by Joseph McKay.
The Red Devils tied the game at 14-14 just four plays into the second half, but Eufaula scored two times within four plays later in the period.
First, Eufaula got a 1-yard TD run from Horne, then the Tigers got a 42-yard interception return by Keith Bain for a 26-14 lead with 3:18 left in the third quarter.
McKay’s 18-yard score made it 26-21 with 1:11 left in the third.
Horne found Thomas on a sliding catch from 12 yards out with 10:06 remaining and a 32-21 Eufaula lead.
Central rallied, first on a fourth-down, 10-yard TD pass from Caleb Nix to Jackson Meeks and then on a 3-yard run by Isaiah Biggs with 2:40 left.
After two plays netted just 4 yards for Eufaula, Horne placed a perfect pass down the left side line for a runaway Thomas, hitting him in stride at the Eufaula 41 and he ran untouched the rest of the way for a 38-36 lead with 1:50 left.
Central began its final drive at its own 44 and reached the Tigers’ 36 after a 22-yard scramble by Nix.
Offsetting interference penalties were followed by four consecutive incompletions by Nix as Eufaula captured one of its biggest wins in school history over the 7A Red Devils.
Horne finished 19-of-32 passing for 302 yards and three touchdowns. Thomas hailed in six of those passes for 151 yards with two TDs.
The Tigers amassed 374 yards and 20 first downs. Central managed 346 yards and 13 first downs.
Geneva 48, Slocomb 41: A late touchdown pass rallied the Panthers to the victory.
Damion Kemmerlin connected with Preston Garner on a 10-yard touchdown pass on a 4th-and-6 play and Noah Johnson scored on the 2-point conversion to give the Panthers a 46-41 lead with 4:20 left in the game. Mike Rupe recorded a safety for Geneva with 1:32 left to make it a 48-41 lead.
The Panthers struck first on the opening drive as quarterback Damion Kemmerlin scored on a 2-yard run. He threw to Garner for the 2-point conversion. Slocomb scored on a 25-yard pass from Jaylen Nobles to Josh King.
Timothy McReynolds put the Panthers up 16-7 with three minutes to play in the opening quarter on a 3-yard TD reception. Rayshawn Miller scored on a 24-yard run for Slocomb to trim the lead to 16-14.
Slocomb responded to take a 21-16 lead into halftime following a 54-yard touchdown pass from Caulin Thomas to Nobles with four seconds left before intermission.
Slocomb scored on its opening drive of the second half on a 4-yard run by Nobles to lead 28-16.
McReynolds returned the ensuing kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown to trim the lead.
Slocomb's Miller scored on runs of 4 yards and 90 yards before Geneva rallied. Miller had 249 yards rushing on 16 carries.
In the fourth quarter, Geneva added a touchdown when Damion Kemmerlin connected with his brother, Trevon Kemmerlin, on a 50-yard TD pass to cut the lead to 41-30.
Geneva then got a fumble recovery on the next possession by Logan Adams and McReynolds would score on a 6-yard run to make it a 41-38 game following a 2-point conversion.
Defensively for Slocomb, Braylin Miller and Rayshawn Miller each had eight tackles.
Elba 26, Opp 21: Trailing 14-8 going into the fourth quarter, the Class 2A 10th-ranked Tigers scored two touchdowns in 59 seconds in the fourth quarter to pull off the big road victory.
Jacquez Prince threw a 14-yard TD pass to John Martin Wilson with 2:41 left and Prince picked off a pass and returned it 47 yards for a touchdown with just under two minutes to play.
Opp scored with 12 seconds left as Hal Smithart connected with Robbie Gafford on a 10-yard pass.
Elba scored first in the game on an 80-yard run by Chrystyile Caldwell.
Opp got on the scoreboard on a 1-yard run by Kevin Parreria and the score was tied at 8-8 at halftime.
Smithart threw a 4-yard TD pass to Brady James in the third quarter to take the lead.
Elba then scored on a 2-yard run by Caldwell with 11:53 to play in the fourth quarter before taking over late.
Smithart was 32-of-58 passing for 302 yards and Peyton Ellis caught 11 passes for 128 yards. Cole Jennings had eight tackles for the Bobcats.
Elba improved to 2-0, while Opp fell to 1-1.
Rehobeth 38, Ashford 0: Rehobeth held Ashford to just 17 yards of total offense in improving to 2-0.
The Yellow Jackets managed just 13 yards rushing and four passing.
Nathan Rivers had 95 yards rushing on nine carries and scored two touchdowns. Brandon Austin had 73 yards rushing on 12 carries with a score.
Trey Turner and Peyton Stephens each had a touchdown. Stephens was 6-of-19 passing for 128 yards. Kase Keasler caught four passes for 92 yards.
Defensively, Baker Hataway had an interception. Jamal Maloney had seven tackles. D.J. Arias and Spencer Carpenter each recorded a fumble.
Dale County 42, Daleville 0: Tra Marshall rushed for two touchdowns and Ethan Teal threw and rushed for one each, while the Warrior defense earned a shutout.
Marshall scored on runs of 43 and 2 yards, while Teal had a 26-yard scoring run and a 29-yard TD pass to Derrion Crossley for Dale County (1-1).
Alex Banks earned a 13-yard touchdown run and Kyler Barron and JoJo Rodgers connected on a 67-yard touchdown pass.
Teal threw for 62 yards and also rushed for 69 on just eight carries.
Daleville dropped to 0-2 with the loss.
Samson 28, Cottonwood 27 (OT): After a 21-21 tie to end regulation, the Tigers won the game in overtime, holding the Bears on a two-point try to end the game.
Samson (1-0) had the opening possession of the OT and scored on a Braxton Brooks run. Francisco Laureano converted the extra-point kick to make it 28-21.
Cottonwood (0-1) scored on third-and-goal on its series and Bears coach Dustin Harrison decided to go for the win. However, a holding call backed the Bears up and an ensuing false start pushed Cottonwood back to the 18. The Tigers then sacked the quarterback to prevent the two-point conversion.
For Samson, Brooks rushed for three scores and Landon Mock ran in the other touchdown.
For Cottonwood, Raymond Bryant had 111 yards rushing on 22 carries. Austin McCardle completed 8-of-14 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 70 yards on nine carries with two touchdowns.
Ethan Gilley had five catches for 73 yards and a touchdown and Landen Richardson had two catches for 46 yards and a score.
Defensively for the Bears, Mekhi Anglin had seven tackles, while Allen Jones and Heath Whitman each had four. Trenton Cross had three tackles and a fumble recovery.
Bayside 44, Houston Academy 3: In a game played at Rip Hewes Stadium, Bayside Academy built a 31-3 lead by halftime in rolling to the victory.
After Bayside took an early 7-0 lead, Houston Academy got on the scoreboard when Judson Lisenby kicked a 40-yard field goal with 5:15 to play in the first quarter.
It was all Bayside the rest of the way.
Flomaton 29, Ariton 20: Class 2A No. 6 Ariton led at halftime, but the visiting Class 3A No. 6 Hurricanes rallied to take the win.
The Purple Cats (1-1) led 20-14 at halftime after two second-quarter touchdowns, but couldn’t dent the scoreboard against Flomaton (2-0), which scored a touchdown in both the third and fourth quarters.
Hayes Floyd scored on a 2-yard run and caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Ian Senn and Cade Webb caught a 38-yard TD reception from Senn for the Purple Cats scoring. Senn also converted 2-of-3 extra-point kicks.
Senn finished 21-of-39 passing for 297 yards with the two TD passes. Floyd caught five passes for 111 yards, Landon Tyler had eight catches for 84 yards and Webb five for 75 yards.
Jordan Smith led the Ariton running game with 60 yards on 10 carries as the Purple Cats finished with 412 yards, including 115 rushing.
Defensively for Ariton, Trevor McLaughlin had 18 tackles, Zach Phillips 12 tackles, including one for a loss, and Kryon Danzy had 10 stops with one for a loss. Danzy also forced a fumble and recovered a fumble. Terrell Gilbert and Floyd had nine tackles each.
Abbeville 34, Headland 13: Abbeville won in LaBrian Stewart’s debut as Yellow Jacket head coach as Abbeville won over county rival Headland.
For the Rams (0-2), Ty Dailey scored on a 1-yard run after Zach Lawrence had a long interception return to set up the score. Luke Nelson caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Lawrence for the other Headland score.
No Abbeville stats were available.
Kinston 40, Zion Chapel 26: In a game played at Bates Memorial Stadium in Enterprise, Kinston downed the host team Zion Chapel 40-26.
Addison Hudson rushed for 117 yards and scored on runs of 5 and 2 yards for Kinston (1-1). Konner Walker added 95 yards on nine carries and a 1-yard TD run. Ayden Wallace added a 1-yard TD run.
Jeb Crosby was 2-of-2 passing for 82 yards with both passes going for touchdowns. Hunter Hughes had one TD reception of 46 yards and Cale Sumblin had one for 36 yards.
For Zion Chapel (0-1), Whit Wilkerson threw two touchdowns with Levi Mills and Brockston Bragg catching the scoring passes. Bragg also rushed for a touchdown as did Zay Adair.
Florala 56, Houston County 14: Houston County fell on the road at Florala. Jeremiah Hardrick rushed for both of the Lions’ touchdowns in the game.
Houston County fell to 0-2 and Florala improved to 2-0.
Pike Liberal 42, Crenshaw Academy 12: The Patriots, ranked No. 5 in the AISA ranks, got their opening game victory. No details were available.
Chambers Academy 38, Abbeville Christian 0: The Generals lost the road game at No. 3-ranked Chambers. No stats were available.
