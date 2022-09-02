PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: G.W. Long, Ariton both win

Bryson Hughes threw for 248 yards and five touchdowns to lead Class 2A third-ranked G.W. Long to a 42-7 Class 2A, Region 2 win over Samson.

Long improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in region play as it gets ready for a showdown with No. 5 Ariton next week.

Hughes, who completed 12-of-19 passes, threw touchdown passes of 25 and 21 yards to Hayes Horne, 5 yards to Daylon Henderson, 38 yards to Tanner Johnston and 13 yards to Brant Brady.

Swade Kirkland rushed for 42 yards on five carries with a 23-yard touchdown run.

Horne caught four passes for 79 yards and the two scores, while Johnston had 70 yards off two receptions and Jakiire Redding 36 yards off two catches.

Tanner Patton converted 5-of-5 extra-point kicks and boomed three kickoffs for touchbacks. Ridson McCraney was 1-of-1 on point after kicks.

Defensively, Austin Kercher and Brayden Whitehead both had eight tackles, while Henderson intercepted two passes.

The Tigers, who fell to 0-2 overall and 0-1 in region play, were led by the passing of Jacob Branch, who threw for 93 yards and a 32-yard touchdown pass to Tarvaris Johnson, who had 80 yards in receptions.

Defensively for Samson, Mixon had eight tackles and JT Yarbrough seven tackles.

Ariton 43, Geneva County 14: The Class 2A No. 5 ranked Purple Cats raced to a 30-0 halftime lead and cruised to the 2A, Region 2 win, setting up next week's showdown with third-ranked G.W. Long.

Ian Senn completed 12-of-17 passes for 234 yards, including two touchdowns for Ariton (2-1, 1-0). Senn also ran the ball for 66 yards. Landon Tyler caught four passes for 155 yards with touchdown catches of 34 and 59 yards. Jordan Smith ran the ball eight times for 37 yards and had TD runs of 2, 6, and 23 yards. Andyn Garris kicked a 26 yard field goal and also threw a 61 yard touchdown pass to Brox McCrae.

Defensively, C J McNabb, Miles Tyler, Matthew Harrell, and Trevor McLaughlin led all tacklers. Coleman Bragg added an interception.

Providence Christian 27, New Brockton 6: Providence scored three third-quarter touchdowns to blow open a close game and defeat New Brockton 27-6 in Class 3A, Region 2 action Friday night.

Leading 7-0 at the half, a Calvin McClintock interception set up a Chapel Stickler 5-yard run with 7:30 left in the third quarter. Three minutes later, quarterback Craig Pittman connected with Gabe Pemberton for a 19-yard touchdown pass to make it 20-0.

The final third-quarter touchdown came on a 57-yard interception return for a score by Stickler.

Providence (2-1, 2-0) scored the only first-half touchdown on a Harrison Mims 1-yard run in the second quarter.

New Brockton (0-3, 0-2) scored with 23 seconds left in the game on a 59-yard pass from Gabe Herrington to Balon Foster.

Wicksburg 42, Zion Chapel 12: The Panthers scored all 42 points in the first half in rolling to the Class 2A, Region 2 win.

Jaylen Murry rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries and also scored on four 2-point conversions. JT Ackerman earned 73 yards rushing on four carries with one touchdown and also caught a 29-yard touchdown pass.

Mason Burkhardt was 4-of-5 passing for 97 yards and two touchdowns and one 2-point conversion. Tyler Williams had two receptions for 59 yards with a touchdown.

The Panthers also scored on a safety on defense.

Isaac Murry had six tackles, one for a loss, and Maddox Burkhardt had five tackles. William Wright and Jacob Cox had four tackles each and Logan Fowler had two tackles for losses.

Elba 36, Houston County 6: Houston County surprisingly stayed close, trying only 8-6 to Class 1A No. 4 Elba at halftime, but the Tigers roared in the second half to earn a 36-6 Class 1A, Region 2 win.

Alvin Henderson rushed for 248 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries to pace Elba (3-0, 2-0) and JT Coleman added 125 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Henderson scored on a 61-yard run in the first half, but the Lions (0-3, 0-2) stayed close behind field goals of 23 and 37 yards by Geovani Rodriguez.

In the second half, Henderson scored on runs of 33, 86 and 3 yards and Coleman scored on a 2-yard run.

Cottonwood 40, Abbeville 20: Anthony Pressley rushed for 138 yards on 18 carries and Jalen Lettinhand rushed for 101 on 13 carries and both scored two touchdowns to pace the Bears over the Yellow Jackets in a Class 2A, Region 2 game.

Kaden Simmons completed 6-of-18 passes for 127 yards, including a 76-yard TD pass to Lettinhand and an 18-yard scoring pass to Dylan McCardle.

Christian Williams added an 82-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for Cottonwood (1-1, 1-0).

Defensively, CJ Carroll was in 10 tackles, including six solos, and had an interception and Elihus McGriff also had 10 tackles with six solos and one quarterback sack.

Early County (Ga.) 19, Schley County 17: After turning it over on downs with six minutes to go at the 4-yard line, Early County recovered a fumble on the ensuing play then earned a go-ahead touchdown on a Charles Williams run as the Class A 10th-ranked Bobcats stunned No. 1 ranked Schley County 19-17 at Blakely’s Standifer Field.

Jikhael Chrispen recovered the fumble, leading to Williams’ 8-yard go-ahead score with 5:36 left in the game.

Early County improved to 3-0 with the non-region win.

Schley County led 10-7 going to the fourth quarter, but the Bobcats scored on a 13-yard Jeremiah Hutchins TD run to go up 13-10 with 11:15 left. A return on the ensuing kickoff to inside the 10 lead to a Wildcat TD pass and a 17-13 lead with 10:16 left.

The Bobcats moved downfield to the 4, overcoming several penalties behind an Ashtyn Grimes to Cemyrian Stapleton first-down pass on 3rd-and-26. However, the Bobcats couldn’t overcome a motion and a holding penalty and turned it over on downs at the 4.

Williams led Early County with 139 yards rushing on 24 carries with two touchdowns, adding 54-yard score in the third quarter. Hutchins had 93 yards on 18 carries with one TD.

Defensively, Jakavian Ealey had seven tackles, including two solos, and both B’Anthony Wade and David Lee had six assists and a solo stop. Josh Lee had an interception, five assists and one solo tackle.

Brantley 42, McKenzie 6: Jayden Parks threw for 130 yards, while Trey Pitman rushed for 60 yards and two scores and Robert Shine rushed for 45 yards and a TD to lead Brantley.

Brown had six tackles on defense for the Bulldogs (3-0).