PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: G.W. Long edges Cottonwood; Carroll downs Headland

COTTONWOOD – G.W. Long scored in the final minute of the game on a 10-yard run by Brayden Whitehead to avoid an upset on the road at Cottonwood during a 35-28 victory on Friday night in high school football action.

Bryson Hughes connected on 21-of-39 passes for 434 yards and four touchdowns in the victory.

Hughes threw a 5-yard TD pass to Hayes Horne, a 44-yard scoring pass to Jakiire Redding and a 86 yard touchdown passes to Redding, plus another 86-yard TD to Whitehead.

Redding had four catches for 190 yards and Whitehead had three for 127.

Whitehead also had a huge game defensively with 13 tackles, one fumble recovery and one interception. Landon Grubbs and Austin Kerchner each had seven tackles. Tanner Johnston had two interceptions.

Tanner Patton was 5-of-5 on extra-point kicks.

The Class 2A, No. 9-ranked Rebels (5-2 overall, 4-1 region) raced out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter before the Bears began a furious comeback.

Braylon Morris scored on a 17-yard run and Ethan Simmons added the PAT for the Bears first points with 3:21 left before halftime.

Cottonwood (3-4, 2-3) pulled within 21-14 at the break when Kaden Simmons connected with Dylan McCardle on a 9-yard touchdown throw and catch.

With 10:22 left in the third quarter, Simmons connected again with McCardle on another 9-yard touchdown pass to make it a 21-20 game. The PAT was missed.

After the Rebels went up 28-20, the Bears tied it with 4:37 left in the game when Simmons hit McCardle on a 58-yard touchdown pass and Kylin Hudson scored the 2-point conversion before G.W. Long scored the late TD to win it.

Kaden Simmons was 15-of-27 passing for 231 yards and three touchdowns to McCardle, who had 153 yards in catches. Ethan Gilley caught three passes for 56 yards.

Marcos Alvarez and Hudson each had 47 yards rushing and Christian Williams had 35.

Defensively for Cottonwood, Landon Thompson had nine tackles, C.J. Carroll had seven and Ethan Hernandez had an interception.

Carroll 42, Headland 8: Peyton Plott threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to help Carroll beat Headland.

Plott connected on touchdown passes of 25 and 10 yards to Carson Edwards and 52 yards to Tacoda McLeod. Plott also scored on a 2-yard touchdown run.

LaKeith Person scored on runs of 57 and 6 yards to set the early pace for Carroll. Person also added a 2-point conversion run. Hunter Lassiter was 4-for-5 on extra-point kicks.

The Carroll defense dominated the Rams led by Karmelo Overton, J’Kwon Cooper, Quay White, Demaurie Carter and Jalen Plott. Cooper had a fumble recovery.

The Rams scored a touchdown with just over two minutes left on a 10-yard run by Marcus Reeves. Hayden Gard caught a pass for the 2-point conversion.

The Eagles improved to 4-3 overall, 2-2 in Class 5A, Region 2 play, while Headland is now 4-3 overall, 2-2 in the region.

Rehobeth 42, Greenville 7: Brayden Hardy rushed for 119 yards on 12 carries and scored four touchdowns in the Rebels’ victory.

Hardy scored on runs of 6, 7, 29 and 30 yards.

Terrell Townsend had a 1-yard touchdown run and Luke Odom had a 3-yard TD run.

Parker Peacock scored on a 2-point conversion.

Jacob Vickers was 3-of-4 in extra-point kicks.

Defensively for Rehobeth, Baker Hataway had 10 tackles, Javier Romero had nine, Peacock seven and Connor Simer had six.

Wicksburg 48, Samson 10: Jaylen Murray rushed for 163 yards on 18 carries and scored a touchdown and J.T. Ackerman rushed for 101 yards on 11 attempts with two touchdowns as the Panthers improved to 5-2 overall, 5-0 in region play with the road win.

Mason Burkhardt connected on 8-of-11 passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns, which included a scoring pass to Murray. Aiden Rice caught three passes for 42 yards and a touchdown and Tyler Williams had two catches for 50 yards.

Logan Fowler had 81 yards rushing on 11 tries and scored a touchdown.

The Panthers compiled 501 yards of offense.

Logan Munoz was 6-of-6 on extra-point kicks.

Defensively, Maddox Burkhardt had 11 tackles, including one for loss. Izaac Murray had nine tackles and blocked a field goal attempt. Rice had seven tackles and Gabe Glover had an interception.

For Samson, Jacob Branch had 141 yards passing, including a 62-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Pitts.

Tarvaris Johnson had 46 yards receiving and Logan Smith had 27.

Brody Mixon had a big game defensively with 15 tackles with a sack and also had 68 yards rushing on offense with 95 yards on kick returns.

Smith had 11 tackles, Josh Lowery had 110 with a sack and Brody White had seven with an interception.

Ariton 49, Abbeville 0: The Class 2A, No. 3-ranked Purple Cats improved to 7-1 overall, 5-0 in region play with the home victory.

Andyn Garris completed 9-of-18 passes for 227 yards and four touchdowns and Addison Senn was 2-of-2 passing for 24 yards and two scores.

Garris and Senn each had 54 yards rushing – Garris on three tries and Senn on one run.

Landon Tyler caught three passes for 99 yards and a touchdown, Matthew Harrell caught three for 93 yards and a score, Isaiah Johnson caught two for 35 yards and two touchdowns, Jordan Smith caught a 16-yard TD pass and Tristan McGuire caught an 8-yard touchdown pass.

Tristan Silavent had eight carries for 38 yards and Smith four for 21.

Defensively for Ariton, Christian Brown had seven tackles, including four for loss. Senn also had seven tackles, while McGuire had six and Trevor McLaughlin had four, two for loss.

Miles Tyler, Brox McRae, Corde Scott and Tyler each had four tackles, while Coleman Bragg and C.J. McNabb each had three.

Geneva 35, Dale County 7: The Panthers enjoyed a happy Homecoming celebration with the victory.

Trent Mitchum had a 10-yard touchdown catch, Michael Moore scored on runs of 3 and 1 yards, Tayshaun McReynolds scored on a 24-yard run and Noah Johnson, who had 69 yards rushing, scored on a 26-yard run.

Davonte Blythers led the defense with five tackles, while Dayton Landingham, J.J. King and McReynolds each had four.

Opp 33, Daleville 7: Gray Jennings passed for 317 yards and three touchdowns as the No. 4-ranked Class 3A Bobcats improved to 7-1 overall, 5-0 in region play.

Jennings connected on 19-of-27 passes in the game, which included two touchdown strikes to DaDa Stoudemire and one to Jabarri Hill.

Stoudemire caught five passes in the game for 152 yards and Hill caught four for 51.

Nelson Hall and Jakellus Lane added touchdown runs.

Defensively, Colby Ballard led the way with 11 tackles and Nelson Hall had five tackles, two sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery. Reed Adams had seven tackles and Jaymaryon Allen had six.

Daleville is now 3-5 overall, 2-4 in region play.

Geneva County 34, Zion Chapel 12: Isaiah Hutcherson ran for 244 yards on 23 carries and scored four touchdowns in leading the Bulldogs to the victory.

Caden Hutchings scored on a touchdown run.

Scott Sanders had nine tackles to lead the Geneva County defense, while Owen Carpenter had eight tackles, two for loss, and KenLi Preyer had eight tackles, one for loss. Hutcherson added five tackles.

Luverne 28, Goshen 21: The score was tied 7-7 at the end of the first quarter, 14-14 at halftime and 21-21 after three quarters before Luverne scored the lone points in the final quarter for the victory.

For Goshen, Jamari McClure had 125 yards rushing on 12 carries with two touchdowns and Szemerick Andrews had 123 yards rushing on 10 attempts with one score.

Peyton Stamey was 3-of-12 passing, which included two passes to Tyler McLendon for 83 yards.

Defensively, Leon Cowart had nine tackles, McClure six and Christian Simmions five.

Straughn 56, New Brockton 7: Aaron Olhava scored five times in the first half to lead Straughn over New Brockton.

Olhava scored on runs of 61, 14, 4, 8 and 12 yards and finished with 141 yards on eight carries for the game.

Charlie Jordan returned an interception for a TD and Saxby Radford and Nick Williams also had a rushing touchdowns each for the Tigers. Brennan Bartholomew kicked all the PATs.

Straughn is 5-2 on the season, 4-1 in region play.

Andalusia 49, Slocomb 0: The RedTops fell to 3-4 overall, 2-3 in the region after the loss to the No. 3-ranked Bulldogs, who improved to 8-0 overall, 5-0 in the region.