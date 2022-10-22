PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: G.W. Long holds off Wicksburg to earn second in region

SKIPPERVILLE – Bryson Hughes threw for 310 yards and three touchdowns and the Rebels held off a late Wicksburg charge for a 42-35 win Friday night in high school football.

The Rebels, ranked No. 8 in Class 2A, improved to 7-2 overall and 6-1 in the region, while the Panthers are now 5-4 overall and 5-2 in the region. G.W. Long clinched second place in the region with the win. Wicksburg finishes as the No. 3 team in the region.

Hughes threw a 59-yard TD pass to Tanner Johnston, a 20-yarder to Hayes Horne and a 45-yard scoring strike to Jakiire Redding.

Brayden Whitehead also had a big game rushing with 117 yards on 16 carries with touchdown runs of 1 and 60 yards.

Redding had four catches for 106 yards and also returned a kickoff return 84 yards for a touchdown. Horne had five catches for 90 yards and Brant Brady had three for 55.

Tanner Patton made a 24-yard field goal.

Defensively for the Rebels, Whitehead, Horne and Austin Kerchner each had 10 tackles, while Blayne Wood had nine. Johnston had an interception.

The Rebels led 42-28 when Wicksburg surged late.

After pulling within 42-35, the Panthers had one final try at the end of the game, but the G.W. Long came up with a defensive stop at the Rebels’ 20 on a fourth down play.

For Wicksburg, Jaylen Murry rushed for 202 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries and Mason Burkhardt threw for 135 yards off 12-of-16 passing two touchdowns and two interceptions. JT Ackerman rushed for 33 yards and a score, while also catching four passes for 25 yards. Logan Munoz was 4-of-5 on point after kicks and Burkhardt threw a 2-point conversion pass to Aiden Rice.

Defensively, Izaac Murry and Jacob Cox both had six tackles with Murry also with a blocked point after kick. Rice had five tackles and an interception. Jaylen Murry and Tyler Williams had an interception each.

Eufaula 31, Early County (Ga.) 28: The Eufaula Tigers rallied from 28-3 down in the fourth quarter with four touchdowns, including a 1-yard touchdown from Copeland Cotton to Yhonzae Pierre as the horn sounded out, to beat Georgia Class A, Division II No. 1 ranked Early County (Ga.) 31-28.

The Tigers (7-2) cut the margin to 28-10 on a Cottoon to Antron Mitchell 13-yard touchdown pass with 11:14 left then to 28-18 on an 8-yard Cotton to Browning Anderson TD pass with 5:38 left.

Eufaula then closed to 28-25 on a 45-yard Cotton to Mitchell TD with 1:34 left.

After recovering an onside kick, the Tigers drove to the 1 and scored the game-winner at the final horn.

Early County seized a 7-0 lead on a 9-yard touchdown run by Cemyrian Stapleton and Mason Warfield extra-point kick before the Tigers’ Mauricio Perez Collazo kicked a 23-yard field goal to make it 7-3 at halftime.

The Bobcats (7-2) built the lead to 28-3 with touchdown runs of 5 yards by Charles Williams and 29 and 27 by Stapleton. Warfield made the extra point after the first score, missed the second and Stapleton ran in a 2-point conversion after the third.

Jeremiah Hutchins rushed for 78 yards on seven carries to lead Early County. Stapleton followed with 73 yards on nine carries with three touchdowns and Williams added 44 yards on 11 carries with the one TD.

Ashtyn Grimes threw for 68 yards off 3-of-6 passing.

Defensively, Stapleton and Kendarrius Boyd both had six tackles, including three solos, with Stapleton had one tackle for loss. Jakavian Ealey had five tackles with a quarterback sack and Tiderro Steele recovered a fumble.

Northside Methodist 31, Ashford 28: Ashford moved to the 30 in the final seconds, but ran out of town as the Knights held on for the Class 3A, Region 2 win.

Harrison Hicks threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns off 22-of-32 passing for the winning Knights (3-6, 1-6). Colin Blackwell caught 11 passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns and Tyler Quintero had five receptions for 108 yards and one score, a 34-yard TD pass on the final play of the first half.

JJ Smith rushed for 114 yards on 20 carries with one touchdown.

Fitz Carter added a 22-yard field goal and hit 4-of-4 point after kicks.

Defensively, Braylen Clements was in on 10 tackles and had two interceptions.

Ashford dropped to 2-6 overall and 2-5 in region play.

Cottonwood 32, Geneva County 28: Anthony Pressley ran for 122 yards on 17 carries and had a 29-yard TD run as the Bears got the big Class 2A, Region 2 victory at home, clinching a state playoff berth.

Kaden Simmons threw two touchdown passes to Dylan McCardle of 33 and 27 yards and threw a 3-yard TD pass to Ethan Gilley. Jalen Littinhand added a 1-yard touchdown run.

Simmons was 13-of-16 passing for 118 yards.

Elihus McGriff, Kylin Hudson and Kain Campbell each had a fumble recovery.

Braylon Morris and Landon Thompson each had six tackles.

For Geneva County, Brenden Hall rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns off 13 carries and Caden Hutchings was 8-of-17 passing for 95 yards.

Rehobeth 23, Shelby County 12: Colton Trotter threw two touchdowns, Brayden Hardy rushed for a score and Jacob Vickers kicked a field goal to lead Rehobeth (3-6).

Vickers caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Trotter and hit a 32-yard field goal. Hardy caught a 39-yard TD from Trotter and added an 11-yard scoring run.

Defensively for Rehobeth, Parker Peacock had 12 tackles, Weston Donato had six tackles, including two quarterback sacks, and Devin Singletary had five tackles and four pass break-ups.

Headland 34, New Brockton 14: Headland finished off its first winning season since 2019 with a win over New Brockton.

The Rams, who are off next week, finished 5-4.

Jaxon Williams threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns off 19-of-26 passing. Steven Williams had a 54-yard TD reception, Caleb Dozier an 18-yard catch and Payton Sanders a 34-yard TD reception.

Julian Riley had a 77-yard kickoff return and Dozier returned a blocked punt 27 yards for a touchdown.

Defensively, Connor Cook had nine tackles, Cole Shaw and Conner McKenzie six tackles. Shaw also had an interception.

Valley 12, Carroll 6: In what was a defensive game, Valley scored on a 2-yard run late in the fourth quarter and held on for the victory.

After a scoreless first half, Valley got a touchdown pass in the third quarter for the first points of the game. The PAT was missed.

Carroll evened it up at 6-6 with a 4-yard touchdown run by Lakeith Person late in the third quarter. The PAT was no good.

After Valley regained the lead, Carroll got the ball back with 2:03 to play to make a final run, but couldn’t get in the end zone before time expired.

Ariton 37, Samson 21: Class 2A No. 3 ranked Ariton built a 19-0 first-quarter lead and a 37-7 halftime score to get the win, improving to 9-1 overall and 7-0 in region play.

Jordan Smith rushed the ball seven times for 76 yards and three touchdowns (1, 29 and 2 yards). Andyn Garris passed for 126 yards including 55 and 40-yard touchdown passes to Ian Senn. Senn passed for 54 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown pass to Landon Tyler.

Defensively, Trevor McLaughlin, Miles Tyler, Triston McGuire, and Jaden Capel led all tacklers with four tackles each. Garris recorded an interception, while Miles Tyler blocked a punt and Landon Tyler recovered a fumble.

For Samson (0-9, 0-7), Josh Lowery had 105 yards rushing and two touchdowns and Jacob Branch had 110 yards passing with 17-yard touchdown pass to Tarvaris Johnson. Peyton Pitts had 76 receiving yards.

Elba 48, Pleasant Home 6: Class 1A top-ranked Elba led 42-0 at the half in moving to 9-0 overall and 7-0 in Class 1A, Region 2.

Alvin Henderson rushed for 146 yards and four touchdowns on just nine carries and also threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Collin Arnold. Cassidy Carpenter had a 19-yard touchdown run and Justin Coleman had 82 yards with one TD.

Slocomb 42, Bullock County 6: Brodie Campbell caught two touchdown passes and also returned a kickoff 51 yards for a touchdown and Rashawn Miller had 131 yards rushing and two touchdowns for Slocomb (4-5, 3-4).

Cade Birge threw for 76 yards with the two TD passes to Campbell. Braylon Miller had nine tackles and three two-point conversion runs. Michael Ward also scored on a two-point conversion. Henry “Jr” Eason had a tackle for a safety and two quarterback sacks.

Montgomery Academy 40, Geneva 13: For the Panthers, Michael Moore had 169 passing yards with a touchdown pass to Caden Weeks and also had 48 yards rushing in the home loss.

The Panthers also got a 1-yard touchdown run by back-up quarterback Tanner Sizemore.

Kingston Tolbert added 48 yards rushing.

Defensively, senior Jimmy Pettis had nine tackles, senior Dayton Landingham had five and freshman J.J. King had five.

Opp 38, Straughn 14: Terry Davis rushed for a career-high 311 yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries as Opp clinched the runner-up spot in Class 3A, Region 2 with the win.

Davis scored on a 72-yard run on the game’s first play and added TD runs of 94, 6 and 10 yards.

Gray Jennings passed for 186 yards off 9-of-11 passing with a TD to Robbie Gafford, who caught three passes for 53 yards. AJ Coleman had two receptions for 50 yards.

Defensively, Nelson Hall had 13 tackles, a quarterback sack and a caused fumble, Colby Ballard had 10 tackles and Javion Stoudemire had seven tackles, a sack, a caused fumble and a fumble recovery. Gafford also had seven tackles. Reed Adams had five tackles and a fumble recovery.

Goshen 58, Horseshoe Bend 32: Peyton Stamey threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns off 6-of-9 passing Jamari McClure rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns, while catching two passes for 131 yards and one TD for Goshen, which finished its season with a 6-4 record.

Stamey threw TD passes of 43 yards and 4 yards to Tyler McLendon, 83 yards to McClure, while McClure had TD runs of 70 and 46 yards. Szemerick Andrews, who had 87 yards rushing, scored on a 60-yard run and Brody Wilkes on a 1-yard run.

Goshen finished with 485 yards on offense.

Defensively, Andrews record six tackles and Isserick McKinney five. McLendon, Andrew Galloway and Wilks had an interception each.

Zion Chapel 22, Abbeville 16: Morgan Sanders scored on a 5-yard run with 22 seconds left to give Zion Chapel a 22-16 win over Abbeville.

Abbeville went ahead 16-14 on a safety with 4:40 to go, but the Rebels’ Joeb Bradley recovered an onside kick and Zion Chapel (3-6, 2-5) drove 70 yards in 12 plays for the game-winning score. Micah Fuller scored on a 2-point conversion.

Joseph Legar completed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Adcock and Sanders had a 6-yard run for the first two Rebel scores.

Wauntavious Conley had touchdown runs of 11 and 18 yards for Abbeville, which finished its season 3-7. Ahmod Billins scored on a two-point conversion.

Sanders rushed for 149 yards and Fuller for 126 for Zion Chapel. Brayden Benlow had a fumble recovery and Adcock an interception.

Houston County 56, McKenzie 34: DJ Jones scored three different ways and Isaiah McKenzie accounted for four touchdowns in the Lions’ Class 1A, Region 2 win.

Jones rushed for a score, caught a TD pass and returned a kickoff for a touchdown. McKenzie rushed for three scores and caught one touchdown. Azariel Todd added a rushing TD for Houston County (2-7, 2-5).

Treshad Bivins and Martrez Allen both had an interception.

Charles Henderson 37, Selma 22: Fresh off a No. 10 state ranking, the Trojans beat Selma to improve to 8-1. Selma dropped to 7-3.

Pike County 63, Daleville 6: Pike County improved to 6-2 overall and 5-2 in Class 3A, Region 2 as it prepares to host Houston Academy next week.

Daleville, which played its season finale, finished the year with a 3-7 record and a 2-6 region mark.

Lanett 52, Barbour County 0: Barbour County finished its ninth straight season without an on-the field victory, falling in its season finale to Lanett 52-0 to end up 0-10. The Jaguars did pick up a win last year by a forfeit.

Macon-East 42, Abbeville Christian 27: The Generals fell to 3-6 overall and 1-3 with the AISA Class AA, Region 1 loss.

Brantley 34, Red Level 6: Leading the way for Brantley was Jayden Parks, who was 12-for-18 for 265 yards and three touchdown passes.

Jon Bush had six catches for 145 yards and a touchdown, Keldric Brown had five rushes for 85 yards and a touchdown and Robert Shine had six rushes for 90 yards and a touchdown.

On defense, Jon Harper Kilcrease had 11 tackles and Cooper Layton had eight.