PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: G.W. Long upends Elba, Wicksburg beats Providence

ELBA – G.W. Long opened its season with a 35-16 victory over Elba, ranked No. 5 in Class 2A, in high school football action on Friday night in the debut of new coach David Watts.
The Rebels led 14-7 at halftime. Elba pulled within 21-16 with 10:11 left in the game before G.W. Long put the game away.
G.W. Long got a 67-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Trevor Morris, who also had touchdown runs of 8 and 24 yards.
For the game, Morris had 98 yards rushing on 16 attempts.
Quarterback Kobie Stringer scored on a 9-yard run and had 58 yards rushing on 12 tries.
For Elba (2-1), J.T. Coleman scored on a 1-yard run and Chrystyile Caldwell scored on a 58-yard run.
Caldwell had 88 yards rushing on seven attempts.
Elba also got a safety when a snap went over the head of the Rebels’ punter.
Geneva 47, B.T. Washington 36: Timothy McReynolds scored six touchdowns and compiled 271 all-purpose yards (213 rushing and 58 receiving) in the Geneva victory.
McReynolds had touchdown runs of 1 and 5 yards in the first half and scoring runs of 5, 24, 17 and 30 in the second half.
Senior quarterback Logan Adams was 5-of-8 passing for 62 yards and added a 22-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.
Kingston Tolbert rushed for 86 yards on 16 carries.
Defensively for the Panthers, Dayton Landingham had six tackles, while Walt Watkins and Noah Johnson each had four.
Wicksburg 20, Providence Christian 0: Jaylen Murry rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns and the defense played strong as the Panthers got the big road victory in Class 3A, Region 2 play.
Eli Williams had six carries for 35 yards and a touchdown and Charles Snyder had six carries for 34 yards.
Defensively, William Wright and Maddox Burkhardt each had seven tackles. Burkhardt also had an interception.
Izaac Murry, Emmerson Bennett and Beau Sellers each had six tackles, while Dalton Taggart had five tackles and returned an interception 61 yards.
Logan Fowler added five tackles and Snyder had four.
Geneva County 28, Cottonwood 12: Emmanuel Henderson rushed for 342 yards and scored all four touchdowns for the Bulldogs in the home victory.
Henderson, an Alabama commit, scored on runs of 65, 35, 54 and 72 yards.
Defensively for Geneva County, Grayson Bell had 11 ½ tackles to lead the way. Isaiah Hutcherson had 10 tackles, Crashade Griffin had seven, Omari Holmes, Scott Sanders and Hunter Adams each had six and Chance Martin had five.
For Cottonwood, Artavious Shipman had 170 yards rushing on 35 attempts, which included a 3-yard touchdown run.
Kaden Simmons was 6-of-18 passing for 88 yards, which included a 25-yard touchdown toss to Raymon Bryant.
Defensively for the Bears, Colin Strickland had two solos and three assists, while Bryant had three tackles and two interceptions.
Slocomb 37, Northside Methodist 0: Jaylen Nobles rushed for 136 yards on eight carries and scored on touchdown runs of 14 and 66 yards for the RedTops.
Caulin Thomas threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Josh King and a 36-yard TD strike to Rashawn Miller.
Thomas was 6-of-10 passing for 207 yards.
King had two catches for 77 yards and Miller two catches for 62. Caleb Andrews had one catch for 60 yards.
Miller had six tackles for Slocomb.
Ariton 49, Houston County 0: Two Purple Cats combined for 269 yards rushing and the defense recorded a shutout in the road victory.
Jordan Smith rushed for 166 yards on 13 attempts and scored three touchdowns, while DeCorey Dozier rushed for 103 yards on 10 carries and scored a touchdown.
Smith’s touchdown runs were from 10, 75 and 6 yards. Dozier scored from 32 yards out.
Lawson Leger added a 21-yard touchdown run for the Purple Cats.
Ian Senn was 6-of-12 passing for 91 yards and two touchdowns.
Isaiah Johnson caught a 20-yard TD pass and Landon Tyler had a 25-yard touchdown reception.
Defensively, four Ariton players recorded six tackles each – Zach Phillips, Kyron Danzy, C.J. McNabb and Tuff Hand.
Houston County’s best chance to score came on a long pass completion, but Ariton’s Thomas Hartzog caused a fumble and Damien Akins recovered on the 3-yard line.
Abbeville 48, Zion Chapel 18: Jaylon Dozier rushed for 185 yards on 10 carries and scored four touchdowns as the No. 6-ranked Yellow Jackets evened their record at 1-1 with the home victory.
Dozier scored on runs 43, 95 and 2 yards and also picked off a pass and returned it 25 yards for a score.
Kam Wallace also had a big night for Abbeville with 121 yards rushing on 10 carries with a 54-yard touchdown run.
Damarion Smith had a 24-yard scoring run and Trent Lingo scored on a run of 8 yards.
Opp 27, New Brockton 0: Terry Davis rushed for 129 yards on 19 carries and scored three touchdowns in the Bobcats’ victory.
Defensively, Nelson Hall had a big game with 12 tackles and an interception. Cole Jennings and Zack Hill each recorded 11 tackles, while Kade Taylor had 10 and Wyatt Horn eight.
Gray Jennings was 7-of-15 passing for 63 yards with an interception. DaDa Stoudemire had five catches for 31 yards.
Jackson Pierce made field goals from 37 and 46 yards.
Seminole County (Ga.) 18, Headland 14: Seminole County’s Nick Cull rushed for three touchdowns, including an 8-yarder with 23 seconds left to give the Indians a win over Headland Friday in Donalsonville.
Cull, an Ole Miss commitment for his play on defense, showed he is not bad on offense either. His game-winning touchdown run capped a last-minute drive as the Indians took over at their own 39 with 1:26 left. Cull set up the touchdown with a 34-yard run the play before the score.
He previously scored on runs of 39 and 2 yards for the Indians, who gave new head coach Cedric Segal his first win as coach after two losses.
Conner Cook scored on runs of 2 and 4 yards for Headland, the latter with 27 seconds left in the third quarter that put the Rams up 14-12. John McKee converted both extra-point kicks for Headland (1-2).
Dale County 36, Ashford 14: Keviun Anderson rushed for 98 yards on seven carries with three touchdowns and Alex Banks rushed for one and threw for another to lead Dale County to a Class 4A, Region 2 win over Ashford.
Anderson scored on runs of 43, 1 and 53 yards. Banks scored on a 26-yard run and threw a 17-TD pass to Derrion Crossley. Banks was 6-of-9 passing for 88 yards.
Malik Scott added 47 yards rushing on six carries for the Warriors (2-1, 1-0). Bill Awoh converted 4-of-6 extra-point kicks.
Defensively, JJ Lewis had three tackles for loss, Crossley had an interception and Cole Weed a fumble recovery.
Samson 30, Florala 20: Josh Lowery and Braxton Brooks combined for 362 rushing yards and four touchdowns to pace Samson (2-1, 1-0) to the Class 1A, Region 2 win.
Lowery earned 196 yards and one touchdown and Brooks rushed for 166 yards and three touchdowns. Brooks added two 2-point conversions and Lowery had one 2-point conversion.
Andalusia 45, Rehobeth 6: Shelton Arroyo scored the lone touchdown for the Rebels on a 4-yard option run. He had a long run to set up the short TD.
Robert E. Lee 17, Eufaula 10: The No. 10-ranked Tigers fell to defeat at home.
No details were available.
Trinity 56, Goshen 0: For the Eagles, Szemerick Andrews recorded eight tackles and led the team in rushing with 37 yards on eight carries.
Andrew Galloway caught two passes for 32 yards.
Kadavion Bristow had seven tackles and Landon Chandler recorded six.
Pike Road 42, Carroll 7: On Thursday, Lakeith Person scored the lone Carroll touchdown on a 12-yard run with just under 11 minutes to play in the first half.
Brayden Gilbert kicked through the PAT.
Lakeside wins by forfeit: The Chiefs gets the win as Cornerstone Christian forfeits due to COVID-19 issues.
Lowndes Academy 42, Abbeville Christian 7: The Generals fell to 1-2 on the season.
No details were available.