PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: G.W. Long upends Elba, Wicksburg beats Providence

Defensively, Nelson Hall had a big game with 12 tackles and an interception. Cole Jennings and Zack Hill each recorded 11 tackles, while Kade Taylor had 10 and Wyatt Horn eight.

Gray Jennings was 7-of-15 passing for 63 yards with an interception. DaDa Stoudemire had five catches for 31 yards.

Jackson Pierce made field goals from 37 and 46 yards.

Seminole County (Ga.) 18, Headland 14: Seminole County’s Nick Cull rushed for three touchdowns, including an 8-yarder with 23 seconds left to give the Indians a win over Headland Friday in Donalsonville.

Cull, an Ole Miss commitment for his play on defense, showed he is not bad on offense either. His game-winning touchdown run capped a last-minute drive as the Indians took over at their own 39 with 1:26 left. Cull set up the touchdown with a 34-yard run the play before the score.

He previously scored on runs of 39 and 2 yards for the Indians, who gave new head coach Cedric Segal his first win as coach after two losses.

Conner Cook scored on runs of 2 and 4 yards for Headland, the latter with 27 seconds left in the third quarter that put the Rams up 14-12. John McKee converted both extra-point kicks for Headland (1-2).