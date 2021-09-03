PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: G.W. Long upends Elba; Wicksburg downs Providence

Cull, an Ole Miss commitment for his play on defense, showed he is not bad on offense either. His game-winning touchdown run capped a last-minute drive as the Indians took over at their own 39 with 1:26 left. Cull set up the touchdown with a 34-yard run the play before the score.

He previously scored on runs of 39 and 2 yards for the Indians, who gave new head coach Cedric Segal his first win as coach after two losses.

Conner Cook scored on runs of 2 and 4 yards for Headland, the latter with 27 seconds left in the third quarter that put the Rams up 14-12. John McKee converted both extra-point kicks for Headland (1-2).

Dale County 36, Ashford 14: Keviun Anderson rushed for 98 yards on seven carries with three touchdowns and Alex Banks rushed for one and threw for another to lead Dale County to a Class 4A, Region 2 win over Ashford.

Anderson scored on runs of 43, 1 and 53 yards. Banks scored on a 26-yard run and threw a 17-TD pass to Derrion Crossley. Banks was 6-of-9 passing for 88 yards.

Malik Scott added 47 yards rushing on six carries for the Warriors (2-1, 1-0). Bill Awoh converted 4-of-6 extra-point kicks.

Defensively, JJ Lewis had three tackles for loss, Crossley had an interception and Cole Weed a fumble recovery.