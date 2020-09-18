Prep football roundup: Geneva County downs Abbeville in battle of the unbeatens

The Carroll defense added a team safety after the ball was loose in the Rams’ end zone recovered by Headland. Jabez Dean scored the final Carroll touchdown on a 10-yard run. Adkins made the PAT for the 46-20 final.

Central-Phenix City 45, Enterprise 28: The Red Devils took the home victory to improve to 3-2 overall, 3-0 in region play, while the Wildcats are now 3-2 overall, 1-1 in the region.

After Central took an early 7-0 lead, Enterprise tied it up when Josh McCray scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 6:19 left in the opening quarter. Matthew Sheehan kicked the PAT.

Central regained the lead on its next possession with a touchdown with 4:32 remaining in the first and scored again with 1:42 left in the half to move out to a 21-7 advantage.

The Wildcats responded as Quentin Hayes hit McCray on a 64-yard touchdown pass to make it a 21-14 game with under a minute to play in the first quarter.

The Red Devils stretched the lead to 28-14 midway through the second quarter following a long touchdown run.

After Central made it 35-14 in the third quarter, Hayes connected with McCray on a 29-yard touchdown pass to culminate a 9-play, 61-yard drive.