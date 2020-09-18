Prep football roundup: Geneva County downs Abbeville in battle of the unbeatens

HARTFORD – A fumble recovery returned for a 70-yard touchdown by Emmanuel Henderson right before halftime helped Geneva County to a 42-30 win over Abbeville on Friday night in high school football action.
The Bulldogs improved to 4-0 overall, while the Yellow Jackets took their first loss and are now 3-1.
Henderson was held to just 44 yards rushing on 11 carries by a tough Abbeville defense, but came up big defensively when he forced a fumble and returned it for the long touchdown to put Geneva County up 30-14 at halftime.
KenLi Preyer rushed for 78 yards on 10 carries to lead the Bulldogs’ rushing attack. He also scored on a 6-yard run.
Brandon Andrews rushed for 55 yards on 10 carries and Chico Cotton scored on a 45-yard touchdown run. Henderson scored on runs of 23 and 4 yards.
Quarterback Will Birdsong scored on a 3-yard run and was 5-of-9 passing for 32 yards. Colby Fuller caught two passes for 25 yards.
Sammuel Parker and J’Quan Broxson each had eight tackles. Broxson had four tackles for loss and two sacks, while Parker had one tackle for loss. Birdsong added six tackles.
Carroll 46, Headland 20: In Headland, Carroll improved to 2-1 in region play with the win over the Rams.
In the first quarter, Carroll quarterback Keyshawn Cole hit Devin Bryant on a 30-yard pass to the Headland 5-yard line. Brandon Robinson scored on the next play for the 6-0 lead.
On the next Carroll possession, Headland’s Zachary Lawrence blocked a punt and Ty Dailey recovered it in the end zone. The Conner Cook PAT made it 7-6 Rams. Headland added to their lead on a 56-yard halfback pass from Tyson Kirkland to Jacob Waters. The Cook PAT made it 14-6 Rams.
Christian Adkins kicked a 27-yard field goal to cut the lead to 14-9 at the half.
Carroll’s Karmelo Overton recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff of the second half. Cole followed with a 15-yard pass to Dakota McLeod and a Headland personal foul took it to the Ram 11. Robinson scored on an 11-yard touchdown run and the Adkins PAT gave Carroll the 16-14 lead.
Headland responded quickly with a 15-yard touchdown run by quarterback Luke Nelson for the 20-16 lead. After Austin Mitchell got a fumble recovery for Carroll, Cole scored on a 23-yard run. The Adkins extra point made it 23-20.
Carroll’s J’kwon Cooper intercepted a Nelson pass and returned it 50 yards to the Ram 15. Robinson followed with a 6-yard touchdown run and the Adkins point after made it 30-20.
On the next play, Carroll’s Jordan Killings intercepted a pass and returned it 30 yards for the score. Adkins again connected on the point after for the 37-20 lead.
The Carroll defense added a team safety after the ball was loose in the Rams’ end zone recovered by Headland. Jabez Dean scored the final Carroll touchdown on a 10-yard run. Adkins made the PAT for the 46-20 final.
Central-Phenix City 45, Enterprise 28: The Red Devils took the home victory to improve to 3-2 overall, 3-0 in region play, while the Wildcats are now 3-2 overall, 1-1 in the region.
After Central took an early 7-0 lead, Enterprise tied it up when Josh McCray scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 6:19 left in the opening quarter. Matthew Sheehan kicked the PAT.
Central regained the lead on its next possession with a touchdown with 4:32 remaining in the first and scored again with 1:42 left in the half to move out to a 21-7 advantage.
The Wildcats responded as Quentin Hayes hit McCray on a 64-yard touchdown pass to make it a 21-14 game with under a minute to play in the first quarter.
The Red Devils stretched the lead to 28-14 midway through the second quarter following a long touchdown run.
After Central made it 35-14 in the third quarter, Hayes connected with McCray on a 29-yard touchdown pass to culminate a 9-play, 61-yard drive.
McCray scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter and Sheehan added the extra point kick.
The Wildcats fumbled six times in the game and gave up an interception.
Slocomb 48, Houston Academy 0: Jaylen Nobles and Rashawn Miller helped the Slocomb Red Tops score three times in a 3-minute span late in the second quarter to propel a home victory over Houston Academy.
Nobles rushed for 196 yards on 12 carries with three touchdowns and Miller rushed for 130 yards on 12 carries with two scores.
Miller scored on runs of 2 and 35 yards in the first half, while Nobles scored on a 35-yard run, a 59-yard run and a 30-yard reception from Caulin Thomas as the RedTops led 35-0 at halftime.
Miller’s 35-yard touchdown run started the scoring barrage late in the second quarter.
Nobles caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Thomas in the second half and also scored on a 7-yard run.
Austin Carpenter had an interception for the Raiders.
Defensively for Slocomb, Truman Matthews and Asael Morin each had five tackles. Christopher Beshears and Jeb Hagler each recovered a fumble.
Elba 56, Cottonwood 6: The Tigers scored on each of their possessions in the first half in rolling to a 48-0 lead by intermission.
Collin Harrison started the scoring on a 10-yard run and Chrystyile Caldwell dashed in from 66 yards out as Elba began to roll.
J.T. Coleman scored on a 37-yard run and Jacquez Prince scored on a 2-yard run to make it 29-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Prince threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Peyton McCart and Harrison scored on twice on runs of 1-yard each to make it 48-0.
In the second half, Cottonwood got its lone touchdown on a 4-yard run by Mekhi Anglin, who rushed for 73 yards on 12 carries during the game.
Elba got a final score on a 32-yard run by J.T. Coleman.
For Cottonwood, Landon Richardson and Blakely Smith each had five tackles.
Brodie Morris caught two passes for 24 yards and Taylor McCord caught one for 33.
Wicksburg 47, New Brockton 0: Jackson Glover threw three touchdown passes and Zeke Kelley rushed for 132 yards on 15 carries as the Panthers powered past the Gamecocks.
Glover connected with LaPatrick Murry on a 48-yard touchdown pass to start the scoring. Glover hit Lucas Meyers on a 7-yard TD pass after Wicksburg recovered an onsides kick following the first TD.
Early in the second quarter, Glover threw to Murry for 14 yards and a score and also threw a pass for the 2-point conversion to make it 20-o.
Jaylen Murry scored on runs of 6 and 35 yards to make it 33-0 at halftime.
Jaylen Murry added a 5-yard TD run in the third quarter and Justin Wilbanks scored on a 23-yard run in the fourth.
Murry had 104 yards rushing on six carries. LaPatrick Murry had 81 yards in receiving.
Glover was 7-of-12 passing for 107 yards.
Defensively, Emmerson Bennett and Mike Albertson each had seven tackles to lead the way. Jesse Cortez had six with a sack and Wilbanks had five.
Opp 54, Daleville 6: The Bobcats improved to 4-1 overall, 3-0 in region play during the shutout victory.
Hal Smithart connected on 7-of-12 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns to Peyton Ellis
Ellis caught three passes for 130 yards and Curt Zorn caught three passes for 32 yards.
Terry Davis rushed for 48 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Smithart added 37 yards rushing and scored a TD run.
Defensively, Cole Jennings had a big game with nine tackles and a fumble recovery. Zack Hill had eight tackles, Will Spurlin had five tackles and Robbie Gafford had four tackles.
Geneva 41, Ashford 8: Geneva took the home victory and improved to 3-2 overall, 2-1 in region play in dominating from start to finish.
The Panthers struck first when Damion Kemmerlin threw a 76-yard touchdown pass to Timothy McReynolds.
The two connected again on a touchdown pass to make it 14-0 with 8:51 left in the second quarter.
Kemmerlin threw a long touchdown pass to Avery Perry with 4:12 to play before halftime to increase the lead to 20-0, which is where the score stood at the intermission.
A 10-yard touchdown run by Noah Johnson in the third quarter extended the Panthers’ lead.
Ashford got on the scoreboard with 32 seconds left in the period to make it 28-8 following a 2-point conversion.
Johnson scored on another touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter for the Panthers in making it 35-8. Logan Adams added an 8-yard touchdown run with two minutes remaining in the game.
Reeltown 34, Goshen 13: The Eagles got a 16-yard TD run from T’Quan Martin and a 45-yard scoring run from Will Snyder during the loss.
Eufaula 33, Park Crossing 7: The Tigers improved to 3-2 overall with the road win.
No details were available.
Lakeside School 64, Meadowview Christian 0: Seven different players scored touchdowns as Lakeside won an AISA non-region game in Selma over Meadowview.
Willie Jackson and Tyler Culpepper scored two touchdowns each with Jackson earning TD runs of 50 and 5 yards and Culpepper tallying on a 44-yard run and a 65-yard interception return.
Darion Smith had a 49-yard scoring run, Jeremiah Bowick a 7-yard TD run, Jackson Edmondson a 37-yard scoring run and Lane Beasley a 12-yard touchdown run. Rashun Upshaw returned a punt 57 yards for the other score.
Lakeside improved to 3-1 with the win.
Brookwood School (Ga.) 42, Seminole County 13: The Indians fell on the road in Thomasville to Brookwood.
Nick Cull scored on a 90-yard kickoff return and Boris Melton had an 8-yard touchdown run for Seminole County (0-2).
