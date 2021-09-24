PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Geneva edges Geneva County; Cottonwood wins in OT

But Gadsden responded with another touchdown pass from Upshaw, this time from 19 yards out, to make it 27-14 with 1:02 left in the third quarter. Gadsden County dominated the rest of the way.

Enterprise 64, Fort Walton (Fla.) 29: Mykel Johnson rushed for 207 yards on 11 carries and scored two touchdowns as the Wildcats rolled to the home victory.

The Wildcats opened the scoring on a 6-yard run by Wyatt Darlington early in the first quarter. Amare Griffin ran in the 2-point conversion.

Quentin Hayes scored on a 28-yard run later in the opening quarter and Drew Pickard added the extra point kick for a 15-0 lead.

Early in the second quarter, Johnson scored his first touchdown on a 13-yard run before Fort Walton got on the scoreboard on a 44-yard run to cut the lead to 22-7.

Enterprise answered with a 22-yard touchdown run by Sam Whitaker and then a 4-yard touchdown run by Hayes to make it 36-7 following the PATs by Pickard.

Fort Walton scored before halftime as the Wildcats led 36-14 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Johnson scored on a 75-yard run and Hayes scored on a 20-yard run to push the lead to 50-14.