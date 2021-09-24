PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Geneva edges Geneva County; Cottonwood wins in OT

GENEVA – Geneva held on for an exciting 26-25 victory over rival Geneva County on Friday night in high school football action.
Kingston Tolbert put the Panthers up 26-19 on a 76-yard touchdown run with eight seconds left in the third quarter before the Bulldogs battled back in the fourth.
Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson, who rushed for 257 yards in the game, scored on a 10-yard run with six minutes left in the game to pull within one of the Panthers. The extra point kick attempt, however, was blocked and Geneva held on for the win.
In what was a tight game throughout, Geneva led 7-6 at the end of the first quarter and 20-19 at halftime.
Tolbert, a sophomore, rushed for 187 yards in the game. Senior Timothy Reynolds had 93 yards rushing and two touchdowns, those coming from 8 and 2 yards out.
Geneva quarterback Logan Adams threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Preston Garner.
For Geneva County, Henderson also scored from 41 and 50 yards out.
Quarterback Jackson Stewart was 4-of-6 passing, including a 51-yard touchdown pass to Jose Martinez.
Defensively for Geneva, Dayton Landingham led the way with seven tackles, while Noah Johnson, Tayshaun McReynolds and Timothy McReynolds each recorded five tackles.
For Geneva County defensively, Crashade Griffin had 10 tackles, while KenLi Preyer had eight, including one for loss, and Hunter Adams had seven with two sacks.
Cottonwood 28, Northside Methodist 26 (2 OT): Cottonwood took the win, stopping Northside Methodist on a 2-point conversion attempt in the second overtime to finish the victory at Rip Hewes Stadium.
Northside Methodist tied it at 14-14 with two minutes left on a Carter Stevens 3-yard run, forcing the game to overtime.
In the first OT, Cottonwood’s Raymon Bryant scored on a 5-yard run. The two-point try failed. Northside Methodist answered with Stevens 3-yard TD run. However, the Knights’ extra point kick was blocked, leaving it 20-20 and forcing the second OT.
In the second overtime, Artavious Shipman scored on a 1-yard run for Cottonwood and Bryant scored on a 2-point conversion to put the Bears up 28-20.
The Knights scored on a 5-yard Stevens to Jadyn Watkins touchdown pass to bring it to 28-26. A run for two was stopped in the backfield by Cottonwood.
For Cottonwood (3-3), Bryant rushed for 114 yards on 17 carries with three touchdowns, adding scoring runs of 8 and 11 yards in the second half. Both Shipman and Mekhi Anglin rushed for 101 yards, Shipman on 15 carries and Anglin on four. Shipman had one TD. Kedan Simmons threw for 63 yards off 4-of-12 passing.
Defensively for the Bears, CJ Carroll was in on 11 tackles, including nine solos. Landon Thomas was in on nine tackles, five solos. Anglin and Ethan McCardle both recovered a fumble.
For Northside Methodist (0-5), Watkins rushed for 112 yards on 18 carries with a TD and Braylen Clements rushed for 105 yards on 17 carries. Stevens added 80 yards rushing on 13 carries and had two TDs.
Defensively for the Knights, Porter Williams had eight tackles, while Jonathan Stenfield and Caleb Andrews had seven tackles each and Tyler Smith six tackles.
Headland 27, Dale County 26: Jackson Williams scored on a 3-yard run with 7:33 left and John McKee converted the extra-point kick to give Headland a win over Dale County.
The Warriors (3-3) had forged ahead 26-20 late in the third quarter on a Malik Scott 2-yard run, but missed the extra-point kick and Headland (2-4) rallied for the win.
Scott gave Dale County a 7-0 lead on a 4-yard run, but Headland answered with an Andre Galloway 1-yard run to tie it at 7-7.
Dale County quarterback Alex Banks scored on a 2-yard run and Headland’s TJ Butone scored on a 1-yard run to make it 14-13 as the Rams missed the extra point.
The Warriors scored with 5 seconds to go in the half on an 8-yard pass from Banks to JoJo Rodgers to go up 20-13 at halftime.
Headland’s Williams caught a 16-yard pass from Caleb Edwards midway in the third quarter.
For Headland, Galloway rushed for 68 yards on 12 carries and Williams earned 52 on 14 carries and both had one TD. Defensively, Brody Elliott had an interception.
Gadsden County (Fla.) 42, Dothan 14: The Wolves fell to 1-4 in the road loss.
Gadsden County (1-3) opened the game with a successful onsides kick recovery and then scored on its first possession with a touchdown pass from Cameron Upshaw. The extra point kick was blocked.
Dothan, however, took the lead when the Wolves blocked a Gadsden field goal attempt and Hosea Hills returned it 55 yards for a touchdown. The Wolves got the extra point kick to go up 7-6 with 4:08 left in the opening quarter.
Gadsden County regained the lead on a 28-yard touchdown run with 8:31 to play in the first half and converted the try for 2, making it 14-7.
Gadsden increased its lead when Upshaw threw a 56-yard touchdown pass. The PAT was blocked, making it 20-7 with 3:06 left until halftime.
Dothan battled back with 4:47 to play in the third quarter when Quinton Norton connected with Raymon Blackmon on a 28-yard touchdown throw and catch, cutting the lead to 20-14.
But Gadsden responded with another touchdown pass from Upshaw, this time from 19 yards out, to make it 27-14 with 1:02 left in the third quarter. Gadsden County dominated the rest of the way.
Enterprise 64, Fort Walton (Fla.) 29: Mykel Johnson rushed for 207 yards on 11 carries and scored two touchdowns as the Wildcats rolled to the home victory.
The Wildcats opened the scoring on a 6-yard run by Wyatt Darlington early in the first quarter. Amare Griffin ran in the 2-point conversion.
Quentin Hayes scored on a 28-yard run later in the opening quarter and Drew Pickard added the extra point kick for a 15-0 lead.
Early in the second quarter, Johnson scored his first touchdown on a 13-yard run before Fort Walton got on the scoreboard on a 44-yard run to cut the lead to 22-7.
Enterprise answered with a 22-yard touchdown run by Sam Whitaker and then a 4-yard touchdown run by Hayes to make it 36-7 following the PATs by Pickard.
Fort Walton scored before halftime as the Wildcats led 36-14 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Johnson scored on a 75-yard run and Hayes scored on a 20-yard run to push the lead to 50-14.
After a Fort Walton score, Enterprise got back on the scoreboard with seven seconds left in the third quarter when Whitaker got in from 3 yards out.
In the fourth quarter, Raymond McGoley scored on a 5-yard run for Enterprise before Fort Walton scored in the final minutes of the game.
Ariton 38, Slocomb 28: Ian Senn threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns on 22-of-31 passing and Jordan Smith rushed for 219 yards on 36 carries with two touchdowns as Class 2A No. 5 ranked Ariton stayed unbeaten with the win over Slocomb.
Isaiah Johnson had a big night receiving for Ariton (6-0), catching 11 passes for 172 yards and TD passes of 35 and 32 yards. Landon Tyler had five receptions for 74 yards, including a 33-yard scoring pass from Senn.
Both of Smith’s TDs were 2-yard runs. Andyn Garris added 49 yards rushing. The Purple Cats also scored on a safety.
Defensively, CJ McNabb had eight tackles, while Dwayne Riley, Matthew Harrell and Tuff Hand all had seven tackles. Christian Brown had a fumble recovery.
For Slocomb (2-3), Caulin Thomas threw for 157 yards off 9-of-15 passing with touchdown passes of 49 yards to Josh King and 50-yards to Jaylen Nobles. Nobles rushed for 97 yards on 20 carries and scored on an 8-yard run and Rashawn Miller rushed for 73 yards off 11 carries with a 47-yard scoring run.
Defensively for Slocomb, Braylon Miller had 10 tackles and Brody Campbell and Nobles had seven each.
Carroll 49, Pike County 6: In Ozark, Carroll raced out to a 49-0 halftime lead before Pike County ended the game with a late touchdown.
Keyshawn Cole opened the scoring for the Eagles with a 17-yard touchdown run. Cole followed that with five touchdown passes.
Cole connected with Tacoda McLeod on passes of 9 and 38 yards for two of the scores. Cole threw a 38- yard touchdown pass to Peyton Plott, a 10-yard touchdown pass to Carson Edwards and a 3-yard touchdown pass to Decambre Jordan.
LaKeith Edwards added a 3-yard touchdown run. A running clock was used for the second half as Carroll never had an offensive snap in the second half.
Austin Mitchell had a fumble recovery for Carroll. Brayden Gilbert was good on 5 of 6 extra point attempts. Carroll (3-2 overall, 2-1 region) travels to Dothan High next week.
Wicksburg 17, Rehobeth 6: Jaylen Murry returned the opening kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown and the Panthers made the lead stand during the road victory.
Murry had 106 yards rushing in the game on 23 carries.
Charles Snyder threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Crutchfield.
Gabe Glover made a 30-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
Jackson Glover was 5-of-14 passing for 67 yards.
Defensively, Mike Albertson had seven tackles, including a fumble recovery. Eli Williams had five tackles, including an interception, while Jacob Cox and Maddox Burkhardt also each had five tackles. Logan Fowler and Izaac Murry had four tackles each.
G.W. Long 54, Daleville 8: Kobie Stringer completed 5-of-6 passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more as the Rebels rolled to the win.
Stringer connected with Blayne McDaniel on a 31-yard touchdown pass and to Hayes Horne on a 46-yard touchdown.
Stringer rushed for 64 yards on two carries with touchdown runs of 53 and 11 yards.
Jackson Chancey had a touchdown run of 39 yards and also returned a kickoff 65 yards for a TD. He also had eight tackles. Trevor Morris had 63 yards rushing on four attempts and scored from 35 yards out. Jakiire Redding had two catches for 14 yards.
Brayden Whitehead had seven tackles and forced a fumble and Cohen Pritchett had six tackles. Brant Brady recovered a fumble.
Tanner Patton was 5-of-5 on PAT kicks.
New Brockton 30, W.S. Neal 26: New Brockton rallied from a 26-8 deficit in the third quarter with three touchdowns, including a go-ahead 8-yard run by Andrew Cashin with 5:42 left, to take the comeback win on the road in East Brewton.
Prior to the game-winning score, Bradley Adkinson earned an interception to set up the drive.
After the Cashin TD, the Eagles drove to the 25, but Tre Boland intercepted a deep pass at the 3 with 10 seconds left to seal the comeback win.
Brayson Carr threw three touchdown passes for the Gamecocks (4-2), two to Boland and one to Matthew Smith. New Brockton overcame three interception returns for touchdowns by W.S. Neal.
Opp 42, Straughn 0: In what was the largest margin of victory ever for Opp over Straughn, quarterback Gray Jennings was 11-of-15 passing for 265 yards and three touchdowns for the Bobcats.
ZaZa Lindsey caught two passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns, Jabarri Hill had three catches for 53 yards and Jackson Pierce had two catches for 30 yards and a touchdown.
Terry Davis had a big night rushing with 12 carries for 162 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensively for Opp, Cole Jennings had 12 tackles, Hayden Norris had nine and Wyatt Horn and Patrick Kohler each had seven.
Zack Hill and Zeb Green each recorded six tackles and Tanner Hall had five tackles and intercepted a pass. AJ Coleman and John Helms both had an interception and Kade Taylor recovered a fumble.
Houston County 50, Ashford 26: Houston County quarterback Kahleel Johnson threw four touchdown passes in the first half and the Lions added three rushing touchdowns in taking the win over the county rival Yellow Jackets.
Johnson threw TD passes of 75 and 60 yards to Ladarius Maybin and a pair of 50-yarders to Sawyer Harris as the Lions (4-2) built a 29-8 halftime lead.
Isaiah McKenzie rushed for a pair of scores and Johnson added a 40-yard TD run for Houston County in the second half.
For Ashford (0-5), Tylan Peterman scored on a run and also caught a TD pass from Will Hart Lawrence. Lawrence also had a TD run.
Samson 35, Zion Chapel 20: Braxton Brooks rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown and threw for 73 yards and two scores in the Tigers’ win over the Rebels.
Josh Lowery rushed for 108 yards on 18 carries and Garrett White caught two touchdown passes for 38 yards. Zae Peacock had a 33-yard TD reception.
Justin Wright scored on a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown for Samson (5-1).
For Zion Chapel (0-5), Bradon Grantham caught two touchdown passes and Mason Stuart rushed for a score.
Kinston 74, Barbour County 0: Kinston set a school record for points and margin of victory in a win over Barbour County.
The Bulldogs (4-2) rushed for six touchdowns, returned both a punt and kickoff for a touchdown and had two fumble returns for scores in the win.
The TD runs came from Drew Conner (12), Konner Walker (30), Jeb Crosby (27), CJ Lunsford (27), Brant McCollough (25) and Colby Tew (37).
Blake Senn had a 24-yard punt return for a score and Reece Hall a 50-yard kick return. Cade Jones had a 2-yard fumble return and McCollough a 71-yard fumble return for touchdowns.
Luverne 48, Goshen 6: The lone Goshen touchdown came on a 26-yard pass from Samuel Adams to Tyler McLendon in the first quarter.
Defensively for Goshen, Andrew Galloway, Isserick McKinney, Szmerick Andrews and Kadavion Bristow each had four tackles.
Pike Liberal Arts 21, Chambers Academy 18: AISA No. 3 ranked Pike Liberal Arts edged No. 4 ranked Chambers Academy.
ZaKevin Pennington rushed for a 48-yard score and Cason Eubanks threw TD passes of 95 and 71 yards to Ian Foster for Pike Lib (5-1). Cade Renfroe converted all three extra points.
Eubanks was just 3-of-11 passing but threw for 168 yards and two scores with Foster catching two passes for 166 yards. Pennington rushed for 90 yards on 10 carries.
Kam Baker led the Patriot defense with 12 tackles, Gavin Williams had 10 and Markelis Hobdy nine.
Chambers Academy (5-1) kicked two field goals and rushed for two touchdowns.