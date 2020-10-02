Prep football roundup: Geneva gets comeback win over Straughn

GENEVA – Damion Kemmerlin connected with Tre’von Kemmerlin on a touchdown pass on a 4th-and-15 play with 35 seconds left in the game to give Geneva a 26-21 comeback victory over Straughn in high school football on Friday night.

The Panthers were down 21-6 at halftime before rallying for the victory.

Damion Kemmerlin got the Panthers on the scoreboard with a TD run with five minutes left in the opening period. Straughn responded with a 51-yard touchdown pass and took the lead with the extra point kick in making it 7-6. Straughn then made it 14-6 following a 1-yard run and extra point kick.

The Tigers scored on the final play of the first half to lead 21-6 at the break.

Geneva got rolling early in the second half with the first Kemmerlin to Kemmerlin connection on a 39-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-12 with 7:30 left in the third.

Late in the quarter, Noah Johnson took it in from 3 yards out for a score, trimming the lead to 21-20 after a 2-point conversion before the dramatic game-winning touchdown.

Elba 50, Geneva County 22: Jacquez Prince ran for three touchdowns and threw for another as the Tigers got the victory.