PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: HA and Enterprise get big road wins; Providence Christian downs Daleville

OPP – The Houston Academy Raiders made a statement across the Alabama Class 3A landscape Friday with a dominant 42-7 win over Opp in a key region matchup.

The Raiders led 28-0 at the half.

Houston Academy, ranked No. 6 in the state, remained unbeaten at 8-0 and improved to 6-0 in the region.

Opp, ranked No. 4, is now 6-2 overall and 5-1 in the region.

Wide receiver Will Wells tossed a 31-yard touchdown pass to Rod Jackson to begin the scoring in the first quarter. Jeb Daughtry had a 16-yard touchdown run and Kadyn Mitchell had a 1-yard run before Mitchell fired a 10-yard strike to Wells at the end of the first half.

Mitchell added a 54-yard touchdown pass to George Zeron in the third quarter and a 1-yard plunge in the fourth.

Charlie Knowles and Zeron added interceptions.

Opp scored on a Gray Jennings 1-yard run.

Jennings was 11-of-22 passing for 145 yards. Terry Davis caught five passes for 54 yards and also had 119 yards rushing on 17 carries.

Defensively for Opp, Nelson Hall had 14 tackles with a sack, Kaden Kendrick had 11 tackles and Colby Ballard had nine.

Enterprise 22, Opelika 14: The Wildcats got a huge Class 7A, Region 2 road victory by scoring the only two touchdowns in the second half and then got a late stop to preserve the victory.

Enterprise improved to 5-3 overall, 3-3 in the region, while Opelika is now 5-4 overall and 4-3 in the region.

Down 14-8, Enterprise took the lead with 4:43 to play in the third quarter when Aiden White connected with Amare Griffin on a 27-yard touchdown throw and catch to culminate an 8-play, 63-yard drive. Drew Pinkard added the extra point kick to put the Wildcats up 15-14.

White broke loose on a 56-yard run with 8:15 to play in the game in making it 22-14 after the PAT.

Opelika drove deep into Enterprise territory in the final minutes, but an incomplete pass on a 4th-and-5 from the Wildcats’ 10 sealed the win.

The Bulldogs opened the scoring with a touchdown pass from Roman Gagliano to Tae Gay in the opening quarter.

Enterprise took an 8-7 lead with 2:03 to play in the first period when White found Tre Kemmerlin with a 4-yard pass. White ran in the 2-point conversion.

Opelika regained the lead on a 28-yard touchdown pass by Gagliano to Jamari Miller in making it 14-8 before Enterprise would finish out the scoring in the second half.

Providence Christian 37, Daleville 18: Chapel Stickler rushed for two scores and caught two touchdowns on Friday, leading Providence Christian to the win over Daleville in a Class 3A, Region 2 game at the PCS campus.

The Eagles (4-4, 4-2 in region play) pulled away after a high-scoring first-quarter which ended with Providence up 21-18. PCS led 30-18 at halftime and added a second-half score to finish it.

Stickler scored on runs of 6 and 52 yards to end drives of 63 and 81 yards and caught scoring passes of 25 and 14 yards from Craig Pittman to finish drives of 58 and 58 yards.

Harrison Mims had Providence’s first touchdown on a 38-yard run to finish a 55-yard drive.

Layton Hagler converted a 23-yard field goal right before the half and was also 4-of-5 on extra-point kicks with the first attempt blocked by Daleville.

The Warhawks (3-6, 2-5) got touchdown runs of 40 yards and 1 yard by Anthony Wynn and 55 from Omarion Pinckney.

Elba 55, Florala 27: The Tigers snapped the ball just 17 times the whole game in getting the victory and remaining unbeaten as the top ranked team in Class 1A with an 8-0 record, 7-0 in region play.

Alvin Henderson rushed for 231 yards on seven carries with four touchdowns of 54, 2, 71 and 65 yards.

J.T. Coleman rushed the ball four times for 123 yards and touchdowns of 5 and 68 yards.

Cody Gray had a 50-yard touchdown run and Caden Adkins returned a fumble 74 yards for a score.

Elba snapped the ball 12 times in the first half and five in the second while scoring on big plays. Two of the snaps came at the end of the game when the Tigers were kneeling to run out the clock.

Carroll 41, Greenville 0: In Ozark, the Eagles dominated the visiting Greenville Tigers and improved to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in region play.

Peyton Plott accounted for three touchdowns to lead Carroll. Plott threw touchdown passes of 37 and 11 yards to Tacoda McLeod and had a 52-yard touchdown run. LaKeith Person scored on touchdown runs of 35 and 12 yards.

QuaDarious Lightner had a first half interception and returned a fumble 65 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the game. Hunter Lassiter was 5-of-5 on PATs.

Geneva County 52, Samson 19: Isaiah Hutcherson had 224 yards rushing on 13 carries and scored three touchdowns for the Bulldogs in the victory.

Geneva County improved to 3-5 overall and 2-4 in the region.

Brenden Hall also had a big night rushing with 140 yards on seven carries with one touchdown. Dawson Spivey added a touchdown rush.

The Bulldogs had 504 yards of total offense.

For Samson, Jacob Branch had 100 yards passing, which included touchdown passes of 48 and 11 yards to Tarvaris Johnson.

Josh Lowery compiled 79 yards rushing and Brody Mixon had 35 with a 2-yard touchdown before being injured.

G.W. Long 35, Abbeville 15: Brayden Whitehead rushed for 150 yards on 13 carries and scored four touchdowns for the Rebels.

Whitehead scored on runs of 65, 7, 2 and 7 yards. He also had eight tackles on defense.

Bryson Hughes was 12-of-23 passing for 140 yards and threw a 35-yard TD pass to Hayes Horne. Jakiire Redding caught four passes for 34 yards.

Horne added 10 tackles as did Landon Grubbs. Tanner Johnston had two interceptions, Hunter Kerchner had a sack and fumble recovery and Brant Brady had a sack.

Tanner Patton was 5-of-5 on extra point kicks.

Geneva 46, Bullock County 0: The Panthers rolled to the road victory, improving to 4-5 overall and 2-4 in region play.

Tayshun McReynolds scored from both the offensive and defensive side, while Michael Moore, Kingston Tolbert, Noah Johnson and Trent Spann each scored touchdowns and Trent Mitchum had a 30-yard TD catch.

Montgomery Academy 34, Slocomb 0: Rashawn Miller had 126 yards receiving as the top target of Cade Birge, who was 11-of-18 passing for 134 yards in the first half for Slocomb but didn’t play in the second half due to injury.

Brodie Campbell had 69 yards rushing and 21 receiving.

Defensively for Slocomb, Braylon Miller led the way with 12 tackles.

Montgomery Catholic 52, Dale County 0: The Warriors took the home loss and are now 2-7 overall, 1-5 in region play.

For Dale County, Junior Smith had seven catches for 72 yards. Dallas Hedstrom was 8-of-13 passing for 69 yards.

Lanett 30, Goshen 25: Jamari McClure rushed for 128 yards on 23 carries with a touchdown and Szemerick Andrews rushed for 122 yards on 20 tries with a touchdown but the Eagles fell short of the victory.

Tyler McLendon had two catches for 44 yards and a score and Andrew Galloway had a 12-yard TD catch.

Defensively for Goshen, Leon Cowart had six tackles, while Christian Simmions and Andrews each had four.

Horseshoe Bend 57, Barbour County 8: The Jaguars scored with 30 seconds left in the game when Jailin Merrill threw a 3-yard pass to Javarius Peterson and Larry Wilson ran in the 2-point conversion.

Brantley 55, Pleasant Home 13: Jayden Parks was 6-for- 9 passing for 140 yards and three touchdowns and Robert Shine had 110 yards rushing on seven carries with two touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

Keldric Brown had four rushes for 102 yards and two touchdowns and had kickoff return for a 60 yards and a score. Jon Bush had three catches for 90 yards.

Brooks County 34, Early County 7: In a battle of Class 1A state ranked teams in Georgia, the Division-I No. 4 ranked Trojans, the defending state champions, pulled away from Division-II top-ranked Bobcats.

Brooks (5-1) led just 14-7 going into the fourth quarter, but the Trojans scored three touchdowns to pull away from Early County (7-1).

Jeremiah Hutchins scored on a 94-yard run in the first quarter for the Bobcats, tying the game at 7-7. Brooks County scored right before the half to go up 14-7.

Hutchins finished 136 yards on 12 carries with the one TD.

Darreontae Jackson had seven tackles, including a quarterback sack and a tackle for a loss and Charles Williams also had seven tackles. Cemyrian Stapleton had six tackles and Jikhael Crispen had five tackles, including a quarterback sack and a tackle for a loss. Tiderro Steele recovered a fumble.