PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: HA downs Slocomb; Enterprise falls to Central

Jeb Daughtry rushed for 97 yards on 24 carries and scored three touchdowns as Houston Academy got a huge 35-25 home victory over No. 8-ranked Slocomb on Friday night at Northcutt Field.
Slocomb pulled within 28-25 following a 13-yard touchdown run by Jaylen Nobles, but Houston Academy put it away when Daughtry scored on a 1-yard run late in the game.
Houston Academy improves to 3-2 overall, 2-1 in Class 3A, Region 2 play, while Slocomb is now 2-2 overall, 1-1 in region play.
Houston Academy opened the scoring on a 22-yard touchdown run by Kadyn Mitchell in the opening quarter. Greg Sexton kicked through the extra point.
A 9-yard touchdown run by Slocomb quarterback Caulin Thomas made it 8-7 after a 2-point conversion.
The Raiders pulled back ahead when Mitchell connected with Chapman Andrews on a 17-yard touchdown throw and catch. Sexton’s PAT made it 14-8.
Mitchell was 7-of-11 passing for 105 yards in the game.
HA made it 21-8 when Daughtry scored on a 20-yard run and Sexton added the PAT.
Thomas threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Nobles to cut the lead to 21-15 at halftime.
Asael Morin kicked through a 32-yard field goal to make it 21-18 in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Daughtry scored on a 6-yard run in pushing the lead to 28-18 after the PAT.
Nobles next TD run kept Slocomb in it before the Raiders sealed the game with Daughtry’s final touchdown.
Central-Phenix City 36, Enterprise 27: The Wildcats pulled within 30-27 with 1:39 left in the game on a 2-yard run by Amare Griffin, but Karmello English scooped up an onsides kick and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown to put the game away.
Central, ranked No. 5 in Class 7A, improved to 5-0, 3-0 in the region, while No. 8-ranked Enterprise is now 4-1 overall, 1-1 in region play.
Central opened the scoring when Caleb Nix scored on a 35-yard touchdown run to complete a 6-play, 56-yard drive with 9:59 to play in the first quarter. Charles Paul added the PAT kick.
Nix completed a 39-yard touchdown pass to Marquevious Terry and Paul added the PAT for a 14-0 advantage early in the second quarter.
Enterprise got untracked with 5:56 to play in the second quarter when Mykel Johnson broke loose on an 18-yard touchdown run to complete a 5-play, 46-yard drive. Andrew Pickard added the extra point kick to cut the lead in half.
Central got back on the scoreboard when Nix connected with English on a 16-yard touchdown pass and Paul’s PAT made it 21-7.
With 58 seconds to play in the first half, Griffin scored on a 5-yard run and Pickard kicked through the PAT in making it 21-14.
But Central got a 21-yard field goal by Paul in the final seconds of the first half to put the Red Devils up 24-14 at the break.
In the third quarter, Johnson scored on a 1-yard run to complete a 7-play, 47-yard drive. Pickard’s kick made it 24-21.
In the fourth quarter, Romello Greene scored on an 11-yard run for Central. The PAT was missed, leaving the score at 30-21 with 8:42 remaining before the wild final minutes of the game.
Geneva County 49, Abbeville 6: Emmanuel Henderson rushed for 251 yards on 12 carries and scored five touchdowns as the Bulldogs won on the road.
Henderson had touchdown runs of 8, 8, 45, 63 and 67 yards in the game.
Brandon Andrews rushed for 68 yards on 12 attempts, including a 2-yard touchdown run. Isaiah Hutcherson had 61 yards rushing on six attempts, also with a 2-yard scoring run. Hutcherson also had two catches for 18 yards.
Quarterback Jackson Stewart was 3-of-4 passing for 20 yards.
The Bulldogs compiled 371 yards of total offense, with 351 of that coming on the ground.
Defensively for Geneva County, Bruce Sconiers had 8 ½ tackles, one for loss. Crasade Griffin had 6 ½ tackles, Brandon Copeland had six tackles and Scott Sanders had five tackles and a forced fumble. KenLi Preyer had an interception.
Carroll 31, Headland 7: In Ozark, the Eagles improved to 2-2 overall and 2-1 in region play as LaKeith Person rushed for 206 yards in leading the way.
Person got the Eagles on the board with a first quarter 5-yard touchdown run. Brayden Gilbert added the PAT.
Carroll added to the lead in the second quarter when quarterback Keyshawn Cole connected with Tacoda McLeod on an 11-yard touchdown pass and a Gilbert PAT.
Just before halftime, Jordan Killings picked off a Luke Nelson pass and returned it 42 yards for a Carroll touchdown. Gilbert added the PAT for the 21-0 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Headland’s Andre Galloway scored on a 25-yard touchdown run and Trey Scott converted the PAT to cut the lead to 21-7.
Carroll immediately answered back with a 40-yard touchdown run from Person and a Gilbert PAT for a 28-7 lead. Gilbert added a 26-yard field goal to increase the lead to 31-7.
Defensively for Carroll, Jaquez Strong had three tackles for a loss while Taelin Vickers had an interception. Riley Jordan and Jason McIntosh each had a fumble recovery.
Elba 54, Cottonwood 24: Alvin Henderson had a big night for the Tigers, rushing for 142 yards on 12 carries with touchdown runs of 1, 2 and 41 yards as No. 5-ranked Elba improved to 4-1 overall, 2-1 in region play.
Brayden Johnson had seven carries for 136 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown run. J.T. Coleman had 83 yards rushing on 14 carries with a 5-yard TD.
Chrystyile Caldwell had 52 yards rushing on four carries with touchdown runs of 2 and 32 yards. Byron Burks added a 2-yard touchdown run.
Elba led 47-12 going into the fourth quarter before the Bears battled back.
Cottonwood’s Artavious Shipman rushed for 104 yards on 12 carries and scored three touchdowns on runs of 4, 17 and 16 yards.
Raymon Bryant rushed for 44 yards on two carries with a 22-yard touchdown and Keyshun Green had 54 yards rushing on nine attempts.
Kaden Simmons was 7-of-13 passing for 95 yards with two interceptions. Allen Jones caught three passes for 44 yards and Dylan McCardle caught three for 64 yards.
Defensively for the Bears, Landon Thompson had six solo tackles and two assists and Mekhi Anglin had six tackles.
Wicksburg 60, New Brockton 18: Jaylen Murry and Charles Snyder both ran for more than 100 yards as the Panthers took the road victory.
Murry had 14 carries for 170 yards with four touchdowns and Snyder had five carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Snyder also had three receptions for 71 yards, including a touchdown catch.
Jackson Glover was 6-of-8 passing for 158 yards and two touchdowns.
Peyton Crutchfield had a 31-yard touchdown catch.
Defensively, Maddox Burkhardt had six tackles and an interception. Eli Williams had five tackles and a 58-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Snyder, William Wright, Jacob Cox, Izaac Murry and Beau Sellers each had five tackles.
For New Brockton, Brayson Carr was 7-of-12 passing for 195 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Jamarcus Brown rushed for 84 yards on nine carries. Tre Boland recorded nine tackles.
Geneva 40, Ashford 6: Senior Timothy McReynolds had 185 all-purpose yards and scored three times on runs of 55, 1 and 11 yards for the Panthers.
Senior quarterback Logan Adams had 85 all-purpose yards and scored from 12 yards out. Junior Noah Johnson scored on runs of 1 and 27 yards.
Kingston Tolbert had 96 yards rushing.
Defensively, Walt Watkins and Gabe Mills each had six tackles, while Preston Granger, Tayshaun McReynolds and Greg Pellot all had five.
Opp 55, Daleville 0: It was a happy homecoming game for the Bobcats, which scored all of its points in the first half.
It was the most points scored in a half for Opp since 1937 and the largest margin of victory ever for the school on a homecoming.
Gray Jennings completed 10 of 15 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns and rushed four times for 26 yards and a touchdown.
Terry Davis had three catches for 111 yards and a score, DaDa Stoudemire had two catches for 57 yards and a touchdown and Jackson Pierce had two catches for 32 yards and a score.
Davis also had four rushes for 45 yards. Zeb Green and AJ Coleman also had touchdown runs.
Defensively, Kade Taylor had four tackles and a sack. Grant Whitten had three tackles and a fumble recovery. Wyatt Horn and Green each had three tackles.
Jabarri Hill had two tackles and a fumble recovery and Stoudemire had an interception return for 30 yards.
Alabama Christian 48, Dale County 13: The Warriors fell hard on the road in Montgomery at Alabama Christian, falling to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in Class 4A, Region 2.
Derrion Crossley had a 77-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and JoJo Rodgers rushed for a 2-yard TD run to lead the Warrior offense. Crossley had an interception on defense.
Samson 36, McKenzie 28: Josh Lowery rushed for 200 yards on 24 carries with three touchdowns to lead Samson to a 36-28 Class 1A, Region 1 win over McKenzie.
Braxton Brooks threw for 113 yards and two touchdowns with Garrett White catching both TD passes. Konner Owens scored on two 2-point conversions and Brooks on one 2-point conversion.
Kinston 10, Georgiana 6: Kinston built a 10-0 first-half lead and held on to beat Georgiana 10-6 in a Class 1A, Region 1 game at Kinston.
Drew Conner rushed for 101 yards and scored on a 26-yard touchdown run and John Free converted a 24-yard field goal for the Bulldogs, who improved to 3-2 overall, 2-1 in region play. Konner Walker rushed for 56 yards on 14 carries. Conner was 4-of-5 passing for 22 yards with Dylan Davis catching three passes for 12 yards.
Reeltown 42, Goshen 0: Reeltown scored all of its points in the first quarter in gaining the victory.
For Goshen defensively, Szemerick Andrews had nine tackles and Jacob Saupe had five.
Offensively, Tyler McLendon caught one pass for 49 yards.
Goshen was held to just 36 net yards of total offense, while Reeltown compiled 361 yards of offense.
Pike Liberal Arts 56, Edgewood 0: AISA Class 3A Pike Liberal Arts dominated Edgewood Academy in Wetumpka in a non-region game, building a 36-0 halftime lead on way to the 56-point rout.
Pike Lib improved to 4-1 overall, while Edgewood dropped to 3-2.
Zakevin Pennington rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns, Markelis Hobdy for 141 yards and one score and Cason Eubanks threw for 203 yards and three scores on 7-of-13 passes as the Patriots amassed 586 total yards and eight touchdowns.
Pennington scored on a 35-yard run and Hardy returned an interception 25 yards for a score with Mario Davenport scoring on a 2-point conversion to make it 14-0 after a quarter.
In the second quarter, Eubanks threw touchdowns passes of 30 yards to Davenport, 55 yards to Ian Foster and 88 yards to Pennington to make it 36-0 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Pennington scored on a 65-yard run and Robert Williams on a 29-yard run. Hobdy added an 82 yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.
Pike Lib’s defense stuffed the Wildcats to minus 17 yards rushing and to 63 total yards. Davis Kilcrease led the unit with five tackles and KC Bradford and Colton Taylor both had four tackles.
Verbena 52, Barbour County 0: On Thursday, the Jaguars fell in their home opener, losing to Class 1A, Area 4 foe Verbena 52-0.
Ja’Vonte Stephens rushed for 45 yards and Larry Wilson for 40 yards for Barbour County (1-4). Defensively, Jaylin Grubbs had eight tackles, including a quarterback sack, and Stephens earned six tackles. Kylan McLeod and Michael Blackmon Jr. both had three tackles and Blackmon also recovered a fumble.
Westover (Ga.) 30, Early County 27: In a game with seven lead changes, Westover of Albany got the last lead change with a touchdown run with 3:45 left to beat Early County in a non-region high school football game Thursday night at Albany’s Hugh Mills Memorial Stadium.
Early County (2-2) struck first with a Landon White to Larry McKinnie 22-yard touchdown pass just 46 seconds into the game, but the Patriots wrestled the lead away with a touchdown and two-point conversion with 7:29 to go in the first quarter.
The Bobcats reclaimed the lead at 14-8 on a JD Holmes 6-yard touchdown run and extra-point kick by Baylen Tedder.
Westover seized the lead back with 48 seconds left in the quarter to go up 16-14, but Early County grabbed it back on a 15-yard White to McKinnie TD pass and Tedder PAT kick to make it 21-16 at halftime.
The Patriots wrestled the lead back early in the third quarter, but Early County snatched it back with 3:11 to go in the third on a Jeremiah Hutchins TD run. A try for two failed, leaving it 27-22.
The Patriots scored in the fourth quarter and held on for the win.
Hutchins finished with 52 yards on 14 carries, while White threw for 60 yards and two scores off 4-of-8 passing for Early County.
Defensively, Antonio Boyd had a big night with nine total tackles, including three solos, with three quarterback sacks and two other tackles for losses. McKinnie was in two solo tackles and eight assists and Ce'Myria Stapleton was in on two solos and seven assists and also had an interception.