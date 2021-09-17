PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: HA downs Slocomb; Enterprise falls to Central

Westover (Ga.) 30, Early County 27: In a game with seven lead changes, Westover of Albany got the last lead change with a touchdown run with 3:45 left to beat Early County in a non-region high school football game Thursday night at Albany’s Hugh Mills Memorial Stadium.

Early County (2-2) struck first with a Landon White to Larry McKinnie 22-yard touchdown pass just 46 seconds into the game, but the Patriots wrestled the lead away with a touchdown and two-point conversion with 7:29 to go in the first quarter.

The Bobcats reclaimed the lead at 14-8 on a JD Holmes 6-yard touchdown run and extra-point kick by Baylen Tedder.

Westover seized the lead back with 48 seconds left in the quarter to go up 16-14, but Early County grabbed it back on a 15-yard White to McKinnie TD pass and Tedder PAT kick to make it 21-16 at halftime.

The Patriots wrestled the lead back early in the third quarter, but Early County snatched it back with 3:11 to go in the third on a Jeremiah Hutchins TD run. A try for two failed, leaving it 27-22.

The Patriots scored in the fourth quarter and held on for the win.

Hutchins finished with 52 yards on 14 carries, while White threw for 60 yards and two scores off 4-of-8 passing for Early County.

Defensively, Antonio Boyd had a big night with nine total tackles, including three solos, with three quarterback sacks and two other tackles for losses. McKinnie was in two solo tackles and eight assists and Ce'Myria Stapleton was in on two solos and seven assists and also had an interception.