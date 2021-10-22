PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: HA gets homecoming victory

For Headland, Andre Galloway rushed for two touchdowns and Luke Nelson threw a TD pass to Caleb Dozier. Connor Cooke had an interception for the Rams.

CHHS improved to 2-7 overall and 1-5 in Class 5A, Region 2 play.

The game was the regular-season finale for Headland, which finished the season 2-8 overall and 0-6 in region 2 play.

Montgomery-Catholic 56, Goshen 0: The Eagles dropped to 1-9 with the loss to unbeaten and No. 1-ranked Montgomery-Catholic.

Andrew Galloway had four tackles for Goshen, while Szemerick Andrews and Kadavion Bristow each had three.

Pike Liberal Arts 49, Glenwood 13: The Patriots scored early and often and never let up in winning the AISA Class AAA showdown.

Pike Liberal Arts, ranked No. 3 in the state, improved to 8-1 overall and 4-0 in the region, while No. 5-ranked Glenwood is now 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the region.

PLAS quarterback Cason Eubanks opened the scoring on a 1-yard run on the first drive of the game. Aaron Greenwood scored on a 48-yard catch, Eubanks scored on a 51-yard run and threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Ian Foster as the Patriots made it 28-7 late in the first half.