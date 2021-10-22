PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: HA gets homecoming victory

Houston Academy stayed on a roll with a 49-8 homecoming victory over New Brockton on Friday night at Northcutt Field.
The Raiders improved to 6-3 overall, 4-2 in region play.
Quarterback Kadyn Mitchell threw for 233 yards and four touchdowns on 10-of-13 passing and Jeb Daughtry rushed for 145 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns.
The Raiders led 28-0 by halftime on two Mitchell to Will Wells touchdown passes of 22 and 52 yards and Daughtry TD runs of 11 and 13 yards. Riggs Hickey kicked through the extra point.
Wells caught five passes for 153 yards in the game.
In the third quarter, Mitchell connected with Chapman Andrews on a 9-yard touchdown throw and catch. Later in the quarter, Mitchell threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Kamryn Mitchell.
After New Brockton scored on a 19-yard pass from Kaden Cupp to Brayson Carr and the Gamecocks converted the try for 2, Houston Academy scored the final touchdown on a 13-yard run from Brady Whigham.
Defensively, Jayden Gilbert had an interception for the Raiders.
Smiths Station 43, Dothan 17: Will McCarthy gave Dothan an early 3-0 lead with a field goal midway through the first quarter before Smiths Station jumped out to a 29-10 advantage before the end of the period.
Dothan got its first touchdown on a kickoff return for a score by Raymon Blackmon. The Wolves got an 8-yard touchdown run by Wauntavious Conley to cut the lead to 29-17 after the PAT with nine minutes left before halftime.
Smiths Station scored again before halftime to make it 36-17 at the intermission.
Geneva County 55, Zion Chapel 28: Emmanuel Henderson rushed for 223 yards on 12 carries with two touchdown runs and also returned a punt 97 yards for a score.
Henderson’s touchdown runs came from 95 and 29 yards out.
Ken’Li Preyer had 83 yards rushing on four attempts and scored on touchdown runs of 11 and 57 yards.
Quarterback Jackson Stewart scored two touchdowns on runs of 1 and 8 yards.
Jose Martinez scored on a 28-yard run.
Isaiah Hutcherson led the defense with seven tackles, which included two for loss. Grayson Bell had five tackles, while Scott Sanders and Noah Williams each had 4 ½.
For Zion Chapel (0-9, 0-6), Mason Stuart passed for two touchdowns, one to Brady Cobb, the other to Bradon Grantham, and Zay Adair rushed for a pair of scores.
G.W. Long 41, Abbeville 0: The Rebels’ defense turned three Abbeville fumbles into touchdowns during the victory.
Brayden Whitehead picked up a fumble and ran it 35 yards for a score, Brant Brady got a fumble and ran it 55 yards for a touchdown and Landon Joseph recovered a fumble in the end zone for a score.
Offensively, Bryson Hughes completed 11-of-16 passes for 149 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown pass to Tanner Johnston, who had six catches for 96 yards in the game. Hughes also scored on a 2-yard run.
Jackson Chancey rushed for 132 yards on 17 attempts and had a 6-yard touchdown.
Hayes Horne had three catches for 49 yards.
Defensively, Whitehead had eight tackles, Austin Kerchner had seven tackles, including two sacks, and Chancey had seven tackles.
Ariton 59, Cottonwood 24: Jordan Smith scored on the first play from scrimmage on a 55-yard run and the Purple Cats were off and running with seven first half touchdowns.
Smith would finish with 123 yards rushing in the game. He also had a 1-yard touchdown run and an 87-yard punt return for a score in the opening half.
Ian Senn threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Landon Tyler and Senn also scored on a 5-yard run. Senn was 6-of-10 passing in the game for 177 yards.
Isaiah Johnson had a 2-yard TD run and Matthew Harrell had a 41-yard interception return for a score as the Purple Cats led 46-12 at halftime.
In the second half, Smith scored on a 3-yard run and Lawson Leger threw a 59-yard touchdown pass to Terrrell Gilbert.
For Cottonwood, Kyeshun Green rushed for 151 yards on eight carries with three touchdowns. Artavious Shipman ran for 50 yards with a score. Anthony Pressley had 77 yards rushing on four attempts.
Landon Thompson, Mekhi Anglin and Eli Herring each had four tackles for the Bears.
St. James 49, Geneva 26: Kingston Tolbert rushed for 131 yards, which included an 81-yard touchdown run for the Panthers.
Quarterback Logan Adams had 75 passing yards and 50 rushing.
Timothy McReynolds had 110 all-purpose yards, which included a 16-yard scoring run.
Noah Johnson had a 16-yard touchdown run and a 2-yard touchdown run. He had 87 all-purpose yards in the game.
Logan Adams had five tackles and a fumble recovery for Geneva and Dayton Landingham had five tackles.
Walt Watkins and Grant Pellot had four tackles each.
Andalusia 48, Carroll 24: In Andalusia, the Bulldogs broke open a tight game with a 95-yard interception return for a touchdown by Omare Latimer just before halftime before finishing off the visiting Eagles.
Latimer added touchdown runs of 5 and 10 yards for the Bulldogs. J’Marion Burnette added touchdown runs of 30, 22 and 3 yards. Quarterback Ayden Amis threw a 14 yard touchdown pass to Zavier Hamilton for the other score. Cole Morgan was 6-6 on PATs.
For Carroll, Keyshawn Cole scored on an 11-yard run and later connected on a 3-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Plott.
LaKeith Person added an 8-yard touchdown run. Brayden Gilbert added a 22-yard field goal and was 2-2 on PATs. Jordan Killings had two interceptions and a 70-yard kickoff return for the Eagles and J’Kwon Cooper had 8 tackles.
Carroll falls to 4-5 overall and 3-3 in region play.
Straughn 21, Dale County 18: The Warriors fell at home to Straughn, falling out of playoff contention in Class 4A, Region 2.
Alex Banks ran for 90 yards with a 14-yard TD run and threw for 131 yards on 12-of-22 passing with a 34-yard TD pass to Christian Ross. Malik Scott had the other Warrior score on a 2-yard run.
Ross had six receptions for 105 yards on offense and also had 10 tackles on defense. Cole Weed had 13 tackles to lead the Warrior defense.
Dale County finished its first season under head coach Luke Tucker with a 4-6 record, 3-4 in the region.
Opp 34, W.S. Neal 8: Gray Jennings was 9-of-17 passing for 194 yards and four touchdowns as the Bobcats improved to 8-2.
ZaZa Lindsey had two catches for 87 yards and two TDs, A.J. Coleman had three catches for 54 yards and DaDa Stoudemire had two catches for 39 yards.
Terry Davis had 95 yards rushing on 13 carries with a touchdown.
Defensively for Opp, Ethan Cox had 10 tackles and Zack Hill had nine tackles, with a sack and an interception. Colby Ballard had eight tackles and a sack and Robbie Gafford had seven tackles.
Eufaula 28, Sidney Lanier 6: Eufaula earned its second straight region win by beating Sidney Lanier, but the Tigers didn’t get needed help for a state playoff berth in Class 6A, Region 2.
The Tigers finished region play tied for fourth with Carver with a 4-3 record, but the Wolverines won the playoff spot off a head-to-head win over Eufaula.
It marks the first time Eufaula hasn’t made the state playoff since 1997, snapping a streak of 23 straight appearances.
The game was Eufaula’s regular-season finale. The Tigers finish with a 5-5 record.
Charles Henderson 42, Headland 21: Charles Henderson won its second game in three weeks, beating Headland in Troy.
For Headland, Andre Galloway rushed for two touchdowns and Luke Nelson threw a TD pass to Caleb Dozier. Connor Cooke had an interception for the Rams.
CHHS improved to 2-7 overall and 1-5 in Class 5A, Region 2 play.
The game was the regular-season finale for Headland, which finished the season 2-8 overall and 0-6 in region 2 play.
Montgomery-Catholic 56, Goshen 0: The Eagles dropped to 1-9 with the loss to unbeaten and No. 1-ranked Montgomery-Catholic.
Andrew Galloway had four tackles for Goshen, while Szemerick Andrews and Kadavion Bristow each had three.
Pike Liberal Arts 49, Glenwood 13: The Patriots scored early and often and never let up in winning the AISA Class AAA showdown.
Pike Liberal Arts, ranked No. 3 in the state, improved to 8-1 overall and 4-0 in the region, while No. 5-ranked Glenwood is now 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the region.
PLAS quarterback Cason Eubanks opened the scoring on a 1-yard run on the first drive of the game. Aaron Greenwood scored on a 48-yard catch, Eubanks scored on a 51-yard run and threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Ian Foster as the Patriots made it 28-7 late in the first half.
The Patriots led 35-7 at intermission after Zakevin Pennington blocked a punt and Kam Baker scored from 4 yards out with 41 seconds left before the break. Cade Renfroe converted the PAT.
Pennington scored from 7 yards out to cap off an 83-yard touchdown drive and Renfroe converted the PAT to make it 42-7.
Pennington scored on a 12-yard touchdown run to cap a 51-yard drive with 47 seconds left in the third quarter, making it 49-13 after the PAT.
Lakeside School 26, Abbeville Christian 14: Lakeside School clinched a state playoff berth in AISA Class 1A, Region 1, beating Abbeville Christian 26-14 in a head-to-head match-up for the fourth and final region spot.
For the Generals in the loss, Justin Murphy threw touchdown passes of 55 yards to Brandon Early and 5-yards to Conner Hutto.
The Chiefs improved to 3-5 overall and 2-3 in region. ACA, in John Gilmore’s first year at the program, fell to 2-7 and 1-4.
Both teams have a regular-season finale next week with Lakeside hosting Springwood on Thursday and Abbeville Christian traveling to Macon-East on Friday.
Cook County (Ga.) 21, Early County 18: Astyn Grimes threw three touchdowns for the Bobcats in the defeat.
The regular placekicker was injured last week, thus the Bobcats tried 2-point conversions unsuccessfully after each touchdown.
Grimes’ touchdown passes went to Jikhael Chrispen for 60 yards, Larry McKinnie for 68 yards and Javionta George for 25 yards.