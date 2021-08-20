PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: HA wins in debut of new head coach

KINSTON – Houston Academy won in the debut of new head coach Eddie Brundidge by defeating Kinston 42-19 on Friday night.
Jeb Daughtry had a big game rushing for 145 yards on 19 carries with a 33-yard touchdown run.
Quarterback Kadyn Mitchell had a solid game connecting on 8-of-13 passes for 158 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for 34 yards on 10 carries. He was intercepted three times.
Midway through the first quarter, Mitchell threw to his brother, Kamryn Mitchell, for a 20-yard touchdown, to open the scoring.
Kadyn Mitchell scored on a 49-yard run and threw a 47-yard TD toss to Kamryn Mitchell to make it 21-13 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Daughtry scored on his 33-yard run and Kamryn Mitchell connected with Will Wells on a 30-yard TD reception.
The final Raiders’ TD came on a 7-yard run by Brady Whigham, who rushed for 32 yards on five carries.
Houston Academy plied up 437 yards of offense and limited Kinston to 197.
For Kinston, Cale Sumblin ran for 67 yards on 15 carries and scored a touchdown. He also passed for 91 yards, completing 8 of 16, with a TD pass to Jeb Crosby, who had four catches for 58 yards.
Blake Senn had a big game defensively with three interceptions for Kinston, returning one 30 yards for a touchdown. He also had three catches for 28 yards.
Enterprise 57, Bay (Fla.) 21: The Wildcats led 42-0 by halftime in winning with ease.
Amare Griffin got Enterprise rolling with a 29-yard touchdown run at the 11:06 mark of the first quarter.
The Wildcats went up 14-0 when Wyatt Darlington connected with Mykel Johnson on a 23-yard touchdown pass. Johnson also scored on a 2-point conversion.
Griffin scored on a 15-yard run and later an 8-yard run to put Enterprise on top 28-0 following the PAT kicks.
Sam Whitaker scored on a 15-yard run with 8:57 to play in the second quarter and Johnson scored on a 6-yard run to boost the score to 42-0 at halftime.
After Bay scored the first two touchdowns of the second half, Enterprise got back on the scoreboard when Raymond McGoley scored on an 18-yard run and Quentin Hayes ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 50-14 with 6:37 left.
After another Bay score, Enterprise’s Tomorris Green threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Josiah Soles with 53 seconds left.
Ariton 38, Dale County 27: Jordan Smith was the workhorse for the Purple Cats, rushing for 238 yards on 28 carries with touchdown runs of 28, 8 and 9 yards in the victory.
Ian Senn connected on 10 of 18 passes for 140 yards with two touchdowns. He was also intercepted twice. Senn added a 27-yard touchdown run.
Landon Tyler had 56 yards receiving, including a 26-yard TD catch, and Matthew Harrell had a 13-yard scoring catch.
Defensively for the Purple Cats, Kyron Danzy had nine tackles, including three sacks, to lead the way. Dwayne Riley had seven tackles and an interception.
Ariton led 18-13 at halftime and 30-27 after three quarters in what was a close game throughout.
Dale County was led by Alex Banks, who threw for 141 yards off 7-of-18 passing with a 41-yard TD pass to Christian Ross. Banks also rushed for 49 yards. Keviun Anderson rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Malik Scott added a 2-yard TD run.
Wicksburg 53, Headland 7: Jaylen Murry accounted for four touchdowns, three rushing and an 83-yard kick return, in helping the Panthers down Headland 53-7.
Murry finished with 140 yards on 17 carries.
Charles Snyder rushed for 74 yards and a score and also caught a 34-yard touchdown reception. Dalton Taggart earned a 50-yard touchdown run. Gabe Glover added the other Panther TD run.
Defensively, Clay Morrison, Jacob Cox and Emmerson Bennett all had seven tackles and Mike Albertson had six and Logan Fowler and Aiden Steinmetz five each. Charles Snyder had three tackles for loss and an interception. Aiden Rice recovered two fumbles.
For Headland, Luke Nelson scored on a 1-yard run and John McKee converted the extra point kick. Andre Galloway had 56 yards on five carries and Conner Cook rushed for 43 yards on five carries.
Elba 41, Daleville 14: Elba scored four touchdowns in the third quarter to put the game away in taking the victory.
Leading 14-6 at halftime, the Tigers got a 46-yard touchdown run by Chrystyile Caldwell, a 30-yard touchdown pass from Brayden Johnson to Peyton McCart, a 35-yard scoring run by Alvin Henderson and a 15-yard TD run by J.T. Coleman to break the game open.
Daleville scored the first touchdown on the opening drive of the game when Omarion Pinckney threw a 34-yard pass to Jeremiah Moore to complete an 18-play drive. The extra point was missed.
Elba then took its first lead when Johnson connected with Alvin Henderson on a 27-yard touchdown pass. Alex Wisecup added the extra point kick.
With two minutes left in the opening half, Henderson broke loose on a 68-yard run to make it 14-6 at halftime.
Daleville’s final tally came on a 5-yard run by Pinckney late in the game.
Eufaula 40, Carroll 8: Jamarian Lewis scored four touchdowns and the Tigers’ defense was dominant against the visiting Eagles.
The Tigers opened the scoring with 9:20 left in the opening period when Lewis scored on a 10-yard run. The extra point attempt was missed.
Eufaula made it 14-0 when Lewis scored on a fourth-and-1 play and the Tigers converted the try for two when Copeland Cotton completed a pass in the end zone to Adrian Calloway.
The Tigers added to the lead with 9:48 left before halftime when Richard Cochran scored on a reverse. The PAT kick was missed, leaving the score at 20-0.
Right before half, Lewis scored again on a 22-yard run, making it 26-0 at the break.
Ziquayvion Nelson scored on a 20-yard run around right end with 6:40 to play in the third quarter and Demarkus Cobb kicked through the extra point to make it 33-0.
Lewis scored his fourth touchdown of the game on a 10-yard run with 1:14 left in the third quarter as the Tigers increased the lead to 40-0 following the PAT.
Carroll’s first points came on a safety with 5:05 left in the fourth quarter.
Carroll got a 2-yard TD run on a quarterback keeper from Keyshawn Cole to make it 40-8 with 22 seconds left.
New Brockton 33, Cottonwood 14: The Gamecocks won the season-opener at Gamecock Stadium.
For Cottonwood, Artavious Shipmon rushed for 195 yards on 20 carries and also scored on a 1-yard run early in the second quarter. Shipmon scored on a 6-yard run with 8:22 to play in the third quarter.
Keyshun Green rushed for 26 yards on five carries for the Bears.
Defensively for Cottonwood, Jackson Evans had six tackles, Jalen Lettinhand had five and Allen Jones had four tackles and a sack.
Samson 12, Marengo 6: With head coach Jason Wambles unable to attend because of COVID-19, the Tigers won without their leader, beating Marengo 12-6 in Samson.
Braxton Brooks rushed for 154 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. Josh Lowery added 104 yards on 16 carries.
Early County 40, Seminole County 0: Early County took control in the first half in disposing of Seminole County in the season opener.
The Bobcats struck first on a 54-yard run from Jeremiah Hutchins and Gaines Harrell hit Javionta George for the 2-point conversion with five minutes left in the opening quarter.
Hutchins scored a second TD early in the second quarter on a 19-yard run. JD Holmes added to the lead with a two-point conversion with 9:17 left in the first half.
Ryan Foster intercepted a pass and returned it 46 yards for a touchdown with 9:01 left in the second quarter to further the Bobcats’ lead.
The Bobcats got a safety after a bad snap to the Seminole County punter with 51 seconds left in the half to make it 24-0.
Edarious Rainge scored on a 25-yard fumble recovery and return to open the second half.
David Lee punched in a score from 4 yards out and Tideriro Steele added a 2-point conversion run with 7:19 left in the third. A bad snap to the Seminole County punter rolled out of the back of the end zone for another safety late in the game.
Defensively, Antonio Boyd had four solo tackles, three assists, a sack and two tackles for loss. Larry McKinnie had two solos, three assists, a tackle for loss and a pass deflection. Rainge had three solos and a tackle for loss and Foster had two interceptions.