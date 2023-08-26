Major college prospect Alvin Henderson started his junior season in style, earning 194 yards rushing on 18 carries with four touchdowns to lead Class 1A’s No. 2 ranked Elba Tigers to a 35-8 win over New Brockton at Elba’s Tiger Stadium.

Henderson scored on runs of 1, 1, 9 and 2 yards.

The other Tiger score came when Brayden Johnson returned a blocked punt 14 yards for a score.

Highland Home 39, Providence Christian 0: It was a rough night for the Eagles, who fell on the road to the Class 2A No. 4 ranked Flying Squadron.

Ashford 42, Graceville (Fla.) 6: Ashford dominated both sides of the ball Friday night for a win over Graceville to give David Stapleton a win in his first game as Jackets’ head coach.

A 14-yard run by Coy Paramore and 3-yard run by Braylen Bighem put Ashford up 14-0 early in the game. Both scores were set up by long passes from Will Hart Lawrence to Cameron Fields.

Fields added a 40-yard touchdown reception near the end of the first half.

Unofficially, the Ashford defense held Graceville to more than minus 30 yards rushing in the first half.

Lawrence had a 2-yard run for a score in the third and Paramore added a 6-yard score a few minutes later. Quantavion Harris also had a 72-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Graceville scored late in the fourth quarter on an 18-yard run by Devontae Robinson.

Goshen 49, Daleville 22: Goshen rolled to the season-opening win over Daleville.

For Daleville, quarterback Omarion Pinckney accounted for 289 yards and all three scores. He rushed for 211 yards on 20 carries and the three scores and threw for 78 yards off 12-of-22 passes, but also had two interceptions.

Anthony Wynn added 37 yards on 11 carries and Ja’veon McLeod had 35 yards on five carries. Carrington Garland caught four passes for 24 yards and Caden Elmore had three catches for 36 yards.

Defensively, Elmore had five solos and three assisted tackles with one for a loss.

Kinston 34, Samson 6: Colby Tew and Brant McCollough both rushed for more than 100 yards and combined on three touchdowns to lead Kinston over Samson.

Tew earned 151 yards on 16 carries and had scoring runs of 4 and 35 yards. McCollough added 124 yards on 11 carries and had an 82-yard TD run. Brodie Walker added 80 yards rushing, including an 8-yard TD run.

McCollough was also 3-of-7 passing for 78 yards with a 30-yard TD pass to Gabriel Hattaway.

Marcus Free was 4-of-5 on point after attempts.

For Samson, Chase Ray threw for 120 yards, including a touchdown to Tarvaris Johnson, who had two receptions for 60 yards.

Pike Liberal Arts 16, Zion Chapel 14: The Patriots won in the debut of head coach William Moguel, downing Zion Chapel in Jack, overcoming an early 6-0 deficit.

Dawson Bradford scored on a 2-yard run and Kasey Morgan on a 15-yard run for the Patriots. Sawyer Keck added a 35-yard field goal and made 1-of-2 extra-point kicks.

Beulah 35, Abbeville 12: Kendrick Carter had a rushing touchdown and Drashon Bussey caught a TD pass from Ahmod Billins for the two Abbeville scores in the Yellow Jacket season-opening loss.

Lakeside School 48, Macon-East 16: The Chiefs improved to 2-0 on the season with resounding win on the road in Cccil.

Kaleb Moore rushed for two scores and Darrien Madre, Jarvis Hill, Jamez Curry, Taylor Morrow and Tyeon Green all had one rushing touchdown for the Chiefs.

Crenshaw Christian 58, Abbeville Christian 24: The Generals fell on the road in Luverne, falling to 0-2 on the season.

Early County (Ga.) 33, Seminole County 13: Georgia’s Class Region 1-A, Division II’s third-ranked Bobcats downed rival Seminole County in a region game as Ty Stovall rushed for 203 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries.

After Seminole County seized a 6-0 lead, Stovall scored on a 3-yard run and added a two-point conversion to put the Bobcats up 8-6.

Stovall added a 6-yard run in the second quarter and Mason Warfield added the point after kick to make it 15-6.

Following an Indian touchdown that cut the margin to 15-13, Bobcat quarterback Ashtyn Grimes scored on a 9-yard run. The point after kick failed, leaving it 21-13, which is where it stood at halftime.

In the fourth quarter, Grimes threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Green and Devonis Lee scored on a 13-yard scoring run. Both extra-point kicks failed.

Grimes threw for 84 yards off 5-of-9 passing with the one TD.

Defensively, B’Anthony Wade had nine assisted tackles with three for losses. Jimmyan Jones had two tackles and four assists with one for a loss, while Jamar Hall had five assisted tackles and Kendarrius Boyd had one solo, four assists and one tackle for loss. Jamarion Price had an interception.

Early County (2-0, 2-0) has a showdown with top-ranked Schley Co next Friday.