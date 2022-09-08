PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Henderson scores 5 TDs as Elba knocks off Brantley 42-35

ELBA - Alvin Henderson scored the last of his five touchdowns on a 1-yard run with 1:33 left to give No. 3 Elba a 42-35 shootout win over top-ranked Brantley in a battle of Class 1A powerhouses at Elba’s Tiger Stadium at Mack Wood Field Thursday night.

Henderson finished the night with 258 yards on 25 carries and had touchdown runs of 14, 19, 29 and 27 in addition to his game-winning 1-yard score.

The game was the first between the two tradition-rich teams with both in the state rankings.

Elba improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in 1A, Region 2. Brantley fell to 3-1 and 2-1 and had a 27-game regular-season winning streak and a 26-game region winning streak snapped.

The win was the first over a No. 1 ranked team for Elba since 1989 when the Tigers dropped Pike County.

The home standing Tigers led 28-14 at halftime and 35-22 midway in the third quarter before the Bulldogs rallied. They scored on the first play of the fourth quarter to close it to 35-28 then recovered an Elba fumble in the end zone with six minutes left to tie it at 35.

After an unsuccessful squib kickoff by Brantley, Elba went 36 yards in nine plays, including a loss of 13 yards on one play, to surge ahead. Henderson rushed on the other eight plays, capping the drive with his 1-yard score.

In addition to the Henderson runs, Elba scored on a 66-yard pass from Brayden Johnson to Cayden Adkins. Alex Wisecup was 6-of-6 on point after kicks.

Charles Henderson 38, Carroll 14: In Troy, Charles Henderson‘s Parker Adams connected on four touchdown passes to Jywon Boyd to help defeat Carroll on Thursday night.

Charles Henderson (3-0 overall, 2-0 region) scored the first touchdown of the game on a 7-yard run from Zach Coleman. Adams then connected with Boyd on touchdown passes of 42, 71, 55 and 8 yards. Nik Peerson added a 38-yard field goal for the Trojans.

For Carroll (2-2, 1-1), Keyshawn Cole threw two touchdown passes; an 11-yard pass to Peyton Plott and a 41-yard pass to Takoda McLeod. Hunter Lassiter made both PATs to cut the Trojan lead to 21-14 before Charles Henderson pulled away in the second half.

Carroll travels to Seminole County next week for a non-region match up.

Edgewood Academy 40, Abbeville Christian 0: The Generals fell on the road at Edgewood in a Class AA, Region 1 game.

ACA fell to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in region play. Edgewood improved to 1-2 and 1-1.

Edgewood Academy 40, Abbeville Christian 0: The Generals fell on the road at Edgewood in a Class AA, Region 1 game.

ACA fell to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in region play. Edgewood improved to 1-2 and 1-1.