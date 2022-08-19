PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Houston Academy shuts out Wicksburg

The Houston Academy Raiders stymied the Wicksburg Panthers Friday night at Northcutt Field in a convincing 28-0 victory to open the season.

The Raiders scored on their first two possessions and added two third quarter touchdowns to put the game away.

Wicksburg managed only one significant scoring threat that ended in a turnover.

The Raiders scored first on a 15-yard pass from Kadyn Mitchell to Will Wells. The ball was tipped by the intended Raider receiver inside the 5-yard line and Wells made a diving catch off the tip for the score.

Wells was the intended receiver on the next score, taking a pass from Mitchell and racing 47 yards to make it 14-0 in the first quarter.

A Jeb Daughtry 4-yard run made it 21-0 midway through the third quarter and Riggs Hickey caught a 21-yard score from Mitchell later in the third to close out the scoring.

Lucius Renshaw kicked all four extra points for the Raiders.

For Wicksburg, Jaylen Murry led the way with 95 yards rushing on 24 carries. Gabe Glover was 3-of-12 passing for 82 yards. Aiden Rice had one catch for 53 yards.

Defensively for the Panthers, Maddox Burkhardt had three solo tackles, five assists and a fumble recovery and Izaac Murry had three solos and five assists with a tackle for loss. Easton Dean had three solos and three assists.

Enterprise 41, Bay 7: The Ben Blackmon Era as the new head coach for Enterprise got off to a strong start with the victory.

Mykel Johnson scored three rushing touchdowns, ran a kickoff back for a score and also caught a touchdown pass in the victory.

The Wildcats got on the scoreboard first with 7:15 to play in the opening period when quarterback Aiden White connected with Johnson on an 18-yard touchdown pass. Drew Pickard kicked through the PAT. Johnson scored on a 4-yard run late in the second quarter and Enterprise led 14-0 at halftime.

On the kickoff to begin the second half, Johnson took it all the way for a 65-yard touchdown.

Midway through the third quarter, White connected with Tre Kimmerlin on a 51-yard touchdown pass. Pickard’s kick made it 28-0.

Early in the fourth quarter, Johnson scored on a 9-yard run before Bay scored its lone touchdown.

Enterprise got a final TD when Raymond McGoley dashed in from 44 yards out.

Headland 38, Geneva 26: Jaxon Williams rushed for 186 yards and three touchdowns in leading the Rams.

Williams scored on runs of 51, 36 and 6 yards. He was also 8-of-10 passing for 29 yards.

Luke Nelson also had a big game, rushing for 118 yards with touchdown runs of 3 and 6 yards.

Connor Cook led the defense with nine tackles, while Caleb Dozier followed with six and a sack. Julian Riley had an interception.

For the Geneva, Kingston Tolbert rushed for 110 yards on 20 carries and scored on touchdown runs of 2 and 10 yards for the Panthers.

Quarterback Michael Moore had 19 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown from 1 yard out. J.J. King, a freshman, had 71 yards on three carries. Noah Johnson carried three times for 29 yards, which included a 19-yard TD run.

Defensively, Johnson had eight tackles and Ashton Pollard had seven.

Ariton 60, Dale County 28: Ian Senn and Jordan Smith combined for 610 total yards and eight touchdowns in the big Ariton victory.

Senn was 15- of-23 yards passing for 295 yards and five touchdowns, adding 33 yards rushing. Smith carried the ball 16 times for 241 yards rushing, including three touchdowns. He also added 41 yards receiving.

Senn had touchdown passes of 20, 44 and 26 yards to Landon Tyler and touchdown passes of 33 and 6 yards to Matthew Harrell. Smith’s touchdown runs were 54, 1 and 73 yards.

Triston Silavent added a 13-yard touchdown run. Defensively, C J McNabb had seven tackles, while Terrell Gilbert and Trevor McLaughlin added five tackles each. Brox McRae added an interception.

For Dale County, Dallas Hedstrom threw for 192 yards off 13-of-33 passing added 16 yards on two rushes to finish with 208 total yards. He threw one touchdown and one interception. Demarcus Smith rushed for 126 yards on 20 carries with TD runs of 47 and 6 yards. Gary Culver added a 3-yard TD run.

Memphis commitment Christian Ross caught seven passes for 124 yards, including a 15-yard TD pass from Hedstrom. Junior Smith added four receptions for 67 yards.

Culver had an interception on defense.

Highland Home 28, Providence Christian 6: The Eagles stayed close with Class 2A state runner-up, but the Flying Squadron pulled away for a 28-6 win.

Chapel Stickler scored the lone PCS touchdown on a run inside the 15-yard line, tying the game at 6-6.

Highland Home scored late in the first half and added second-half scores to pull away.

Kinston 34, Samson 12: Cale Sumblin rushed for 166 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown and completed 5-of-8 passes for 50 yards with touchdown as Kinston gained the victory.

Drew Connor had two catches for 23 yards and a TD and Jeb Crosby one catch for 21 yards.

Defensively, Whitt Floyd had nine tackles and Dalton Smith had eight to lead the way. Connor and C.J. Lunsford each had six tackles and a sack each.

For Samson, Josh Lowery had 84 yards rushing. Quarterback Jacob Branch completed 6-of-12 for 53 yards. Brody Mixon had 43 yards receiving and led the defense with 14 tackles. JT Yarbrough had 11 tackles, Lowery and Travarious Johnson had nine each and Luke Reid seven.

Elba 40, New Brockton 8: The Tigers led 33-0 at halftime in winning the season opener on the road with ease.

Alvin Henderson ran for 191 yards on 13 carries and scored three touchdowns and J.T. Coleman had 149 yards rushing on 11 carries with two touchdown runs.

New Brockton quarterback Baylon Foster threw for 92 yards on 7-of-11 passing with one interception, while Karyus McNabb rushed for 73 yards on 12 carries, Yassiah Roussea had 67 on 12 carries and Gabe Herrington had 50 yards on 17 carries with a 4-yard touchdown run.

Defensively for the Gamecocks, McNabb had seven tackles and Blake Peterson had six tackles

Goshen 38, Daleville 19: Szemerick Andrews rushed for 144 yards on 12 carries and scored two touchdowns for the Eagles.

The Eagles led 20-7 at halftime and 38-13 after three quarters in rolling to the victory.

Jamari McClure rushed for 59 yards on 12 attempts with a touchdown and Andrew Galloway rushed the ball three times for 44 yards and a score.

Peyton Stamey was 3-of-5 passing for 55 yards with TD throws to Tyler McLendon and Isserick McKinney.

Defensively, Landon Chandler had seven tackles, while Christian Simmons and Andrews each tallied six.

Pataula Charter (Ga.) 52, Barbour County 0: The Jaguars fell behind 39-0 at halftime and a running clock of 12 minutes was played in the second half.

Rurtyiaus Ross led Barbour County with 32 yards rushing and 13 yards receiving.

Jaylin Grubbs led the defense with 11 tackles, whie Ethan Spruill and ZaKwavis Johnson had eight each and Larry Wilson and Kylan McLeod seven each. Grubbs and Johnson both had a fumble recovery.