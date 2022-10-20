PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Kinston falls to Florala; Dale County to BTW

Cale Sumblin and Jeb Crosby both rushed for more than 100 yards, but it wasn’t enough for Kinston in a 56-30 Class 1A, Region 2 loss to Florala in a high school football game Thursday night in Florala.

The outcome officially eliminated Kinston (3-6, 2-5) from state playoff contention. Florala (7-2, 5-2) improved its chances of making the playoffs.

Sumblin rushed for 116 yards on 13 carries with a 65-yard touchdown run, while Crosby earned 111 on 17 carries with TD runs of 34 and 6 yards. Sumblin also completed 9-of-22 passes for 97 yards with a 51-yard touchdown pass to Brant McCollough, who caught three passes for 67 yards.

The Bulldogs also got a safety when the Florala quarterback fell on a bad snap in the end zone.

Defensively, Dalton Smith had 13 tackles, Marcus Free 12 and Brodie Walker 11. Sumblin had nine tackles and an interception.

Booker T. Washington 60, Dale County 12: Dale County fell at home to Booker T. Washington in a Class 4A, Region 2 game, 60-12.

The game was the season finale for the Warriors, who finished the season 2-8.

Demarcus Smith rushed for 103 yards on 24 carries with a 7-yard touchdown run and Junior Smith had 45 yards on 16 carries with a 2-yard TD run for Dale County.

Junior Smith also completed 6-of-12 passes for 40 yards with one interception.

Edgewood Academy 31, Lakeside School 12: The Chiefs fell at home to Edgewood Academy in a non-region game.

The Chiefs dropped to 3-6 with the loss. Edgewood improved to 5-4.

Javius Hill had a 73-yard touchdown run and Jayden Ward caught a 46-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Brown for the Lakeside scores.