PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Opp downs Providence Christian

Four Gray Jennings touchdown passes and two scoring runs by Terry Davis powered Opp to a 41-17 win at Providence Christian Friday.
Opp improved to 6-1 overall, 4-0 in the area. Providence is now 1-5, 0-3 in the area.
Jennings was 13-of-22 passing for 275 yards. DaDa Stoudemire had three catches for 159 yards and Jackson Pierce six catches for 75 yards.
Davis had 102 yards rushing on nine carries.
Jennings had an 11-yard touchdown pass to Pierce in the first half, but the big play came on a 90-yard catch and run from Stoudemire. That and a Davis 56-yard scoring run accounted for Opp’s 20 first half points.
Providence actually led early by taking the opening drive 65 yards and scoring when Harrison Mims found Grant Baker for a 12-yard touchdown reception. Opp, however, led 20-6 at the half.
Each team scored once in the third quarter. Opp scored first on a 5-yard touchdown pass by Jennings to Robbie Gafford and Providence scored later on a Christian Durden 22-yard run.
Opp added a 3-yard Davis run and a 17-yard Jennings to Jabarri Hill touchdown pass in the fourth quarter while Durden scored late on a 72-yard burst.
Defensively for Opp, Nelson Hall had a big game with 13 tackles and Gafford was right behind with 12. Zack Hill had 11 tackles with a sack, Tanner Hall had 10 tackles and an interception, Cole Jennings had 10 tackles and Will Spurlin and Resean Dawson had seven tackles each.
Prattville 17, Enterprise 16: Prattville held on for the home victory in knocking off No. 9-ranked Enterprise.
The Wildcats had a chance to take the lead with 3:24 left in the game on a 20-yard field goal attempt, but it was off the mark and the Lions held on in the final minutes.
Enterprise opened the scoring on a 34-yard touchdown run by Mykel Johnson to culminate an 82-yard, 8-play drive. Drew Pickard kicked through the extra point try.
Prattville tied it up when Omarian Parks scored on a 15-yard run and Collin Rogers kicked the PAT with 5:14 to play in the first quarter.
With 15 seconds left in the opening quarter, the Lions went on top when E.J. Ousley threw to Calvin Parker on a 15-yard touchdown, making it 14-7 after the PAT.
Rogers kicked a 50-yard field goal late in the second quarter to make it 17-7 before Quentin Hayes connected with Johnson on a 26-yard touchdown pass to make it 17-14 at halftime following Pickard’s PAT.
In the fourth quarter, Ousley was whistled for intentional grounding in the end zone, resulting in a safety for Enterprise, cutting the lead to 17-16.
After Enterprise missed the field goal attempt late in the game, the Wildcats held and got the ball back with 50 seconds but weren’t able to move into Prattville territory as the game ended.
Ariton 49, Abbeville 6: The Purple Cats, ranked No. 4 in Class 2A, remained unbeaten at 7-0 with the victory.
Ariton sprinted to a 36-0 lead by halftime.
Quarterback Ian Senn was 14-of-19 passing for 198 yards and also had touchdown runs of 6 and 5 yards.
Jordan Smith rushed for 98 yards on 12 carries and had touchdown runs of 24 and 22 yards. Decorey Dozier and Terrell Gilbert each added 1-yard touchdown runs and Andyn Garris scored on a 10-yard run.
Garris also made a 23-yard field goal and was 4-of-4 on extra-point kicks.
Defensively for Ariton, C.J. McNabb had seven tackles, Dwayne Riley had five tackles and two sacks and Trevor Johnston had six tackles and a sack. Tuff Hand and Gaige Silavent each recovered a fumble.
Geneva 34, Straughn 21: Timothy McReynolds had 280 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns as the Panthers rolled to the victory.
McReynolds’ touchdowns came on a 24-yard catch from Logan Adams and runs of 1, 4 and 34 yards. He also had a big game defensively with six tackles and an interception.
Kingston Tolbert had a 23-yard touchdown run and had 67 yards rushing for the game.
Dayton Landingham had seven tackles, while Grant Pellot and Walt Watkins each had five. Preston Garner had an interception.
Slocomb 35, New Brockton 7: The RedTops intercepted eight passes and returned two of them for touchdowns in the victory.
Brody Campbell had a 55-yard interception return for a score and Jaylen Nobles returned an interception 72 yards for a touchdown.
Nobles and Campbell each had two interceptions in the game. Braylon Miller, Cade Birge, Asael Morin and Caulin Thomas each had one interception.
Thomas threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Rashawn Miller, who also scored on a 4-yard run. Thomas later scored on a 9-yard touchdown run.
Defensively for Slocomb, Isai Moren and Jason Ward each had two sacks and Miller had eight tackles and one sack.
Cottonwood 36, Houston County 22: Artavious Shipman rushed for 170 yards on 19 carries and scored on touchdown runs of 32 and 4 yards as the Bears got the victory.
Raymon Bryant had 150 yards rushing on 15 carries and had two 5-yard touchdown runs.
Ethan Simmons was 2-of-4 passing for 59 yards.
Defensively for Cottonwood, Landon Thompson had eight tackles, while C.J. Carroll had six solos and two assists with a sack. Mekhi Anglin and Anthony Pressley each had an interception.
Dale County 33, Bullock County 12: Malik Scott rushed for 148 yards on 14 carries with a 10-yard touchdown to help power Dale County over Bullock County in a Class 4A, Region 2 game.
Alex Banks earned 65 yards on 11 carries with a 15-yard TD run, Tristan Smith had 56 yards on four carries with a 13-yard TD run and Derrion Crossley added a 10-yard scoring for the Warriors (4-3, 3-1). Justin Stanford recovered a Bullock County fumble in the end zone for the other touchdown.
Alabama Christian 55, Ashford 16: Will Hart Lawrence threw two touchdowns passes for Ashford, but it wasn’t enough against Alabama Christian in a Class 4A, Area 2 game.
Lawrence threw an 8-yard TD pass to Jalen Smith in the first quarter and Peyton McBride ran in a two-point conversion to put the Yellow Jackets (0-6, 0-4) up 8-7.
The Eagles (4-2, 3-1) then scored 48 straight points before Lawrence threw his second TD pass, an 80 yarder to Braylon Bigham. The Jackets converted the 2-point conversion.
Lawrence finished 13-of-20 passing for 100 yards.
Andalusia 41, Headland 2: The Rams’ lone score was a safety of Andalusia’s quarterback in the end zone in the fourth quarter.
The outcome ruined the debut of interim head coach Reginald Melton, who took over on Friday. The Rams fell to 2-5 overall and to 0-3 in region play.
Kinston 35, Florala 20: Jeb Crosby rushed carries for 167 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries as the Bulldogs rallied from a 20-7 second-quarter deficit to take a Class 1A, Region 1.
Drew Conner’s 40-yard interception return for a touchdown with a minute left sealed the Bulldog win. Kinston improves to 5-2 overall and to 3-1 in region. Florala dropped to 2-4 and 2-2.
Crosby scored on runs of 12, 1, 18 and 35 yards. Blake Senn earned two interceptions on defense.
Brantley 46, Samson 18: The Tigers lost to Class 1A top-ranked Brantley on the road.
Samson fell to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the region, while the Bulldogs improved to 5-0 and 4-0.
Braxton Brooks led Samson with 86 yards rushing. Brooks also earned a 96-yard kick return for a touchdown and threw a 26-yard TD pass to Garrett White. Josh Lowery added 46 yards rushing on 13 carries, while Brody Mixon scored on a 30-yard TD run.
Dadeville 60, Goshen 0: Dadeville led 53-0 by halftime as Goshen remained winless.
For Goshen defensively, Kadavion Bristow had four tackles and Andrew Galloway had three.
Pike Liberal Arts 42, Tuscaloosa Academy 14: AISA Class No. 3 ranked Pike Liberal Arts overcame an early deficit in a win over Tuscaloosa Academy in non-region game.
The Knights seized a 14-7 lead after the first quarter, but the Patriots (6-1) scored two touchdowns in both the second and third quarter and another in the fourth quarter.
Pike Lib quarterback Cason Eubanks rushed for 106 yards on 10 carries and threw for 123 yards off 8-of-13 passing, while Zakevin Pennington rushed for 95 yards and three TDs on runs of 7, 2 and 38 yards. Kam Baker added 59 yards rushing and scoring runs of 2 and 1 yard. Ian Foster returned a punt 41 yards for the other score. Cade Renfroe was 6-of-6 on point after kicks.
Defensively, Davis Kilcrease had seven tackles and Baker, Robert Williams, Mario Davenport and K.C. Bradford all had four tackles. Corey Jones had a fumble recovery.
Banks Academy 46, Abbeville Christian 13: Abbeville Christian fell in the non-region game to the Banks Academy Jets, falling to 2-4 on the season.
Scout Kirkland scored both General touchdowns, the first on a 30-yard run, the second on a 4-yard run.
Thomasville (Ga.) 41, Early County 7: The Bobcats took the early lead and trailed just 20-7 after three quarters before No. 3-ranked Thomasville dominated the rest of the way.
J.D. Holmes scored on a 64-yard run in the opening quarter and Baylen Tedder kicked through the extra point for the early Bobcats’ advantage.
Holmes had 97 yards rushing on 10 carries for the game. Jeremiah Hutchins rushed for 40 yards on 13 tries.
Defensively for Early County, J’Tajh Stevens had nine solo tackles and seven assists, Larry McKinnie had four solos and 10 assists and Billy Roland had seven assists.