PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Opp downs Providence Christian

Prattville 17, Enterprise 16: Prattville held on for the home victory in knocking off No. 9-ranked Enterprise.

The Wildcats had a chance to take the lead with 3:24 left in the game on a 20-yard field goal attempt, but it was off the mark and the Lions held on in the final minutes.

Enterprise opened the scoring on a 34-yard touchdown run by Mykel Johnson to culminate an 82-yard, 8-play drive. Drew Pickard kicked through the extra point try.

Prattville tied it up when Omarian Parks scored on a 15-yard run and Collin Rogers kicked the PAT with 5:14 to play in the first quarter.

With 15 seconds left in the opening quarter, the Lions went on top when E.J. Ousley threw to Calvin Parker on a 15-yard touchdown, making it 14-7 after the PAT.

Rogers kicked a 50-yard field goal late in the second quarter to make it 17-7 before Quentin Hayes connected with Johnson on a 26-yard touchdown pass to make it 17-14 at halftime following Pickard’s PAT.

In the fourth quarter, Ousley was whistled for intentional grounding in the end zone, resulting in a safety for Enterprise, cutting the lead to 17-16.