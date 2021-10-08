PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Opp downs Wicksburg in 2A showdown

OPP – Terry Davis rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns and caught a scoring pass as Opp won a Class 3A, Region 2 showdown over Wicksburg, 49-6, on Friday night in high school football action.
The Bobcats clinched a home playoff berth with the victory and improved to 7-1 overall, 5-0 in the region.
Wicksburg is now 6-2 overall, 3-1 in the region.
Jordan Kelley had a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Gray Jennings was 8-of-15 passing for 51 yards, including a 34-yard TD pass to Davis. Jennings also rushed for 51 yards on eight carries.
ZaZa Lindsey had two carries for 47 yards and a score and Nathan Smith had three carries for 28 yards and a touchdown.
DaDa Stoudemire had four catches for 22 yards.
Defensively, Cole Jennings had a big night with 10 tackles and a 9-yard sack. Robbie Gafford had seven tackles, Nelson Hall and Zack Hill each had six and Colby Ballard, Will Spurlin and Kelley each recorded five. Zeb Green had four tackles and a fumble recovery.
The Wicksburg touchdown came when Dylan Bayliss recovered a fumble for a touchdown at the end of regulation.
For the Panthers offensively, Jaylen Murry had 66 yards on 18 carries and five catches for 51 yards. Jackson Glover was 7-of-10 passing for 109 yards and Tyler Williams had 49 yards receiving.
Defensively for the Panthers, Mike Albertson, Jacob Cox and Maddox Burkhardt each had five tackles, while Logan Fowler, Charles Snyder and Izaac Murry each had four.
Enterprise 49, Smiths Station 35: The Wildcats led 35-7 late in the second quarter but Smiths Station made a big comeback in the second half to make it interesting before the Wildcats held on for the win.
The Panthers pulled within 42-35 with 6:42 left in the game, but Enterprise put it away with a 12-yard touchdown run by Mykel Johnson and an extra point kick by Drew Pickard with 2:39 left in the game.
Smiths Station returned the opening kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown, but was relatively quiet the rest of the first half as Enterprise took control.
Enterprise took an 8-7 lead in the opening quarter when Johnson scored on a 9-yard run and Quentin Hayes scored on a 2-point conversion.
The next two touchdowns came as Hayes threw touchdown passes to Johnson – the first being from 39 yards and the second from 11. Pickard added the PATs.
Johnson scored on a 4-yard run and Hayes on a 12-yard run to push the lead to 35-7 before Smiths Station scored with 15 seconds remaining until halftime, making it 35-13 at the break.
After the Panthers opened the second half scoring to trail 35-20, Enterprise got back on the scoreboard when Amare Griffin scored on a 12-yard run.
In the fourth quarter, Smiths Station scored twice to get within 42-35 before the Wildcats sealed the win.
Northside Methodist 19, New Brockton 13: Braylen Clements took a screen pass from Carter Stevens 43 yards for a touchdown with 1:50 left and the Northside Methodist defense held on downs on the ensuing series to give the Knights a win over New Brockton Friday night.
The victory was the first of the year for Northside Methodist after opening with six straight losses. It was also the first win for Toby Greene as NMA’s first-year head coach. New Brockton dropped to 4-4.
New Brockton tied the game at 13 with 3:07 left on a 7-yard run by Andrew Cashin.
The Knights, though, scored four plays into their series on the screen pass to move ahead. The Gamecocks threw three incompletions and had a 9-yard gain on the next series, but it was a yard short of the first down and NMA ran out the remaining 1:14.
Stevens scored on runs of 6 and 4 yards in the first half as the Knights led 13-7 at the break. Fitz Carter converted the first extra-point kick.
Cashin scored the Gamecocks first touchdown on a 10-yard run and Jacob Payton added the point after kick.
For New Brockton, Jamarcus Brown rushed for 135 yards on 23 carries and Cashin 69 on 14 carries. Defensively, Cashin earned seven tackles, including two for losses. Anthony Silar had an interception.
Ariton 42, Zion Chapel 6: The Purple Cats, ranked No. 4 in Class 2A, remained unbeaten at 8-0 with the road victory.
Andyn Garris had a big night with a 77-yard punt return for a score, a 22-yard touchdown run and also kicked through 6-of-6 extra point attempts.
Jordan Smith rushed for 98 yards on 10 carries and had touchdown runs of 1 and 17 yards.
Ian Senn threw a 76-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Johnston.
Defensively for the Purple Cats, Landon Tyler had a 69-yard interception return for a score. Trevor Johnston, Dwayne Riley and Tuff Hand each had five. Lawson Leger had an interception.
G.W. Long 38, Cottonwood 12: Trevor Morris had 197 yards rushing on 22 carries and scored on touchdown runs of 67 and 2 yards for G.W. Long.
Kobie Stringer threw for 141 yards on 7-of-10 passing with two touchdowns and rushed for 65 on eight carries with a 3-yard touchdown run for the Rebels.
Bryson Hughes caught both touchdown passes from Stringer, one for 25 yards and the other for 54. On the night, Hughes had three catches for 92 yards.
Tanner Patton had a 26-yard field goal.
Defensively for G.W. Long, Brayden Whitehead had two interceptions. Austin Kirchner had eight tackles, which included two for loss with an interception. Cameron Langford had seven tackles, which included four for loss. Jackson Chancey and Jackson Dasinger each had seven tackles.
For Cottonwood, Dylan McCardle caught a 39-yard touchdown pass from Raymon Bryant.
Anthony Pressley returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown and compiled 183 returns yards in the game.
Elba 82, Abbeville 14: The No. 5-ranked Class 2A Tigers led 62-6 by halftime, improving to 7-1 overall, 4-1 in area play.
Alvin Henderson led the way with 105 yards rushing and touchdown runs of 5, 12, 15 and 12 yards.
Chrystyile Caldwell had a 24-yard TD run and returned an interception 76 yards for a score. Bryson Burks scored on a 37-yard run and caught a 39-yard TD pass from Brayden Johnson.
J.T. Coleman scored on a 3-yard run. Brady Johnson threw a 34-yard scoring pass to Dominic Griffin and Griffin also scored on a 33-yard run. Cody Gray had a 56-yard touchdown run.
For Abbeville, Jonathan Patterson threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Trenton Lingo and Cam Jones threw a 46-yard TD pass to Travontae Glanton.
Geneva County 40, Houston County 21: Emmanuel Henderson rushed for 220 yards on 10 carries with three touchdowns and also threw a touchdown pass for the Bulldogs in the win.
Henderson scored on runs of 65, 17 and 33 yards and threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Grayson Bell as time expired to end the first half.
Isaiah Hutcherson had 101 yards rushing on 13 carries and also had eight tackles on defense, one for a loss.
Brandon Andrews had 44 yards rushing on nine tries and scored on touchdown runs of 1 and 4 yards.
Crashade Griffin had 7 ½ tackles and one for loss.
Slocomb 57, Daleville 0: Rashawn Miller rushed for 151 yards on seven carries and scored two touchdowns as the RedTops rolled.
Miller’s scores came from runs of 96 yards and 42 yards.
Jaylen Nobles had three touchdowns in the game, on runs of 7, 23 and 15 yards. Nobles also threw a 98-yard touchdown pass to Maddox King.
Caleb Andrews scored on a 3-yard run.
Asael Morin had eight tackles to lead the way defensively and Junior Eason recovered a fumble.
Alabama Christian 33, Geneva 7: Senior quarterback Logan Adams led Geneva offensively with 69 yards passing and 31 rushing in the defeat.
Kingston Tolbert scored the lone Panthers’ touchdown on a 2-yard run. He had 18 yards rushing for the game.
Preston Garner had 51 yards receiving.
Timothy McReynolds led the defense with 10 tackles.
Greenville 20, Carroll 7: The lone touchdown for the Eagles came on a 27-yard pass from Keyshawn Cole to Takoda McLeod with 11:10 left in the game.
Brayden Gilbert kicked through the extra point attempts.
Goshen 15, Pike County 13: Szemerick Andrews rushed for 148 yards on 19 attempts and scored on a 26-yard run to lift Goshen to its first win of the season.
Pike County, which remains winless, led 13-7 after the first quarter.
Goshen’s opening score came on a Tyler McLendon 50-yard catch.
Andrews scored in the second quarter and Andrew Galloway went in on a 2-point conversion to make it 15-13 at halftime, where the score would stand through the rest of the game.
Andrews also had seven tackles, while Jacob Saupe led the Eagles with eight.
St. James 45, Dale County 20: Dale County fell at home to No. 8 ranked St. James in a Class 4A, Region 2 game.
Alex Banks threw for 316 yards off 20-of-31 passing for Dale County with touchdown passes of 82 yards to Derrion Crossley and 50 yards to Christian Ross. Banks also scored on a 4-yard run and threw a 2-point conversion to Crossley.
Ross caught nine passes for 147 yards with a TD and Crossley caught seven passes for 124 yards and a TD.
Samson 30, Red Level 8: Braxton Brooks rushed for 173 yards and threw for 87 yards off 6-of-8 passing with a touchdown as Samson won a Class 1A, Region 1 game over Red Level.
Samson improved to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in region play. Red Level dropped to 2-4 and 2-3.
Josh Lowery rushed for 86 yards on 12 carries, while Gunner Glisson, Brodey Mixon and Mark Rivera all had short TD runs and Zay Peacock caught a 20-yard scoring pass from Brooks.
Glisson caught four passes for 65 yards. Both Rivera and Glisson caught a 2-point conversion. Brooks added a 2-point conversion on a run.
The Tigers finished with 368 yards rushing and 455 total yards.
McKenzie 26, Kinston 15: Kinston had its school-record tying four-game winning streak snapped by McKenzie in a Class 1A, Region 1 game.
The Bulldogs dropped to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in region play. McKenzie improved to 4-3 and 2-3.
For Kinston, Jeb Crosby rushed for 54 yards on 20 carries with an 11-yard TD run. Colby Tew rushed for a 68-yard TD run and Blake Senn added 62 yards rushing on seven carries.