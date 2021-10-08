PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Opp downs Wicksburg in 3A showdown

Defensively for the Panthers, Mike Albertson, Jacob Cox and Maddox Burkhardt each had five tackles, while Logan Fowler, Charles Snyder and Izaac Murry each had four.

Northside Methodist 19, New Brockton 13: Braylen Clements took a screen pass from Carter Stevens 43 yards for a touchdown with 1:50 left and the Northside Methodist defense held on downs on the ensuing series to give the Knights a win over New Brockton Friday night.

The victory was the first of the year for Northside Methodist after opening with six straight losses. It was also the first win for Toby Greene as NMA’s first-year head coach. New Brockton dropped to 4-4.

New Brockton tied the game at 13 with 3:07 left on a 7-yard run by Andrew Cashin.

The Knights, though, scored four plays into their series on the screen pass to move ahead. The Gamecocks threw three incompletions and had a 9-yard gain on the next series, but it was a yard short of the first down and NMA ran out the remaining 1:14.

Stevens scored on runs of 6 and 4 yards in the first half as the Knights led 13-7 at the break. Fitz Carter converted the first extra-point kick.

Cashin scored the Gamecocks first touchdown on a 10-yard run and Jacob Payton added the point after kick.