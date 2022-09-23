PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Pike County edges Headland; HA and Elba remain unbeaten

HEADLAND - Ian Foster returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown with 5:13 left to go to give Pike County an 18-13 win over Headland in high school football action Friday night.

It was the second special teams’ touchdown of the night for Foster, who had a 60-yard punt return for a score earlier in the game.

Nemo Williams had a 10-yard rushing touchdown for the other score for Pike County (3-2).

Defensively, Markelis Hobdy had an interception, while Que Carter and Calvin Marshal had a fumble recovery each for the Bulldogs.

For Headland (3-2), Jaxon Williams had a 3-yard rushing touchdown and threw a 5-yard TD pass to Caleb Dozier.

Williams was 8-of-17 passing for 92 yards and Luke Nelson rushed for 77 yards on 17 carries. Defensively, Kendrell Corbitt was in on eight tackles with a quarterback sack and Connor Cook had six tackles.

Dale County 26, G.W. Long 22: Lakendrick Jordan rushed for 131 yards on 20 carries with a touchdown and added an interception return for a touchdown, while Christian Ross added 98 yards on 13 carries with one touchdown to help Dale County beat Class 2A No. 7 G.W. Long.

The Warriors (2-4) led 14-3 at halftime and stayed ahead the rest of the night.

Jordan scored on a 7-yard run and a 39-yard interception return and Ross on a 45-yard run. Dallas Hedstrom threw a 31-yard TD pass to Junior Smith for the other Warrior score.

Hedstrom was 3-of-6 passing for 83 yards. Ross caught two passes for 52 yards.

Jordan had two interceptions on defense and also blocked a point after kick. Preston Stevens had 15 tackles.

Houston Academy 41, Abbeville 0: Kadyn Mitchell threw five touchdown passes and Lucius Renshaw kicked through two field goals as the No. 9-ranked Class 3A Raiders got out to a 34-0 lead by halftime in cruising in the road victory to remain unbeaten at 5-0.

Mitchell threw four touchdown passes in the first half, three of those coming in the opening quarter.

Mitchell and Will Wells teamed up for the first touchdown on a 28-yard throw and catch. Mitchell connected with Rod Jackson on a 37-yard scoring toss and Mitchell found Wells again on a 32-yard touchdown pass.

Renshaw kicked two field goals of 27 and 35 yards and Mitchell hit Jackson with a 12-yard TD strike for the 34-0 halftime lead.

In the second half, Mitchell threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Knowles.

Renshaw was 5-of-5 on extra-point kicks.

Ethan Coachman recovered a fumble for the Raiders at the beginning of game.

Geneva 40, Geneva County 33: Noah Johnson had 170 yards rushing on 16 carries and scored on touchdown runs of 14 and 3 yards as the Panthers won the rivalry game.

Kingston Tolbert also had a big game with 115 yards rushing on 13 carries with touchdown runs of 8 and 14 yards.

Johnson had 180 all-purpose yards and Tolbert had 150.

Michael Moore added touchdowns from 1 and 16 yards out. Moore was also 4-of-8 passing for 28 yards and Johnson added a 37-yard pass.

Defensively, Tayshun Reynolds led the way with seven tackles. Ashton Pollard, Samuel Cade, Dayton Landingham and Johnson each had five tackles.

For Geneva County, Cayden Hutchings threw for 204 yards and two touchdowns off 10-of-12 passing with KenLi Preyer catching five passes for 150 yards with two scores. Jose Martinez caught four passes for 52 yards and added a pair of rushing touchdowns. Brendan Hall also had a rushing touchdown. Preyer added seven tackles on defense.

Elba 40, Providence Christian 7: Elba running back Alvin Henderson exploded for four long touchdown runs as the Class 1A top-ranked Tigers improved to 5-0.

Henderson had scoring runs of 46, 70, 38 and 26 yards.

Elba led 13-0 late in the second quarter but had two quick scores to end the half, an 88-yard touchdown run by Camden Atkins and the 38-yard run by Henderson.

Brayden Johnson added a 1-yard score.

Providence scored in the fourth quarter on a 41-yard touchdown pass from Craig Pittman to Chapel Stickler.

Ariton 28, Straughn 14: Jordan Smith had a big night carrying the ball 29 times for 158 yards and three touchdowns in leading Ariton to the victory.

Smith’s touchdown runs were 1, 2, and 19 yards. Ian Senn passed for 66 yards and Andyn Garris threw for 59 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown pass to Landon Tyler.

The No. 3-ranked, Class 2A Purple Cats won the first half battle against the No. 8-ranked, Class 3A Tigers in taking a 14-0 halftime lead.

Straughn came out in the third quarter to tie it up at 14 going into the fourth quarter, but the Purple Cats dominated the final period in scoring the final two touchdowns to put away the victory.

Defensively, CJ McNabb and Trevor McLaughlin led all tacklers. Garris and Christian Brown both had interceptions with Brown’s coming in the fourth quarter.

For Straughn, Aaron Olhava had 147 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns and Brendan Bartholomew kicked both PATs for the Tigers.

Slocomb 39, Ashford 20: Rashawn Miller rushed for 221 yards and five touchdowns to lead Slocomb over Ashford.

Miller scored on runs of 29, 15, 16, 39 and 60 yards.

Braylon Miller added a 2-yard scoring run for Slocomb.

Defensively, Brodie Campbell had eight tackles, Jacob Spence six tackles and a fumble recovery and Abdulo Domingos had four tackles and an interception.

Cottonwood 56, Graceville 6: Dylan McCardle caught two touchdown passes and Marcos Alvarez rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown as the Bears rolled to the road victory.

Kaden Simmons completed 3-of-6 passes for 92 yards and McCardle’s touchdown catches came from 40 and 39 yards out.

Alvarez rushed for 95 yards on eight carries and Braylon Morris rushed for 70 yards on seven attempts.

Defensively for Cottonwood, Klete Meadows and Christian Williams each had an interception, Elihus McGriff had three tackles, including a sack, and Eli Jones had two sacks.

Opp 23, Rehobeth 13: The Bobcats improved to 5-1 as Gray Jennings passed for 204 yards and three touchdowns.

DaDa Stoudemire caught four passes for 101 yards with a touchdown. Robbie Gafford caught two passes for 69 yards and one TD and Zeb Green had two catches for 16 yards and a score and also rushed for 59 yards on 17 attempts.

Defensively for Opp, Colby Ballard had nine tackles and two interceptions. Nelson Hall had eight tackles, while Gafford and AC Hightower each had seven. AJ Coleman had six tackles and an interception.

Prent Huggins booted a 20-yard field goal to end the first half.

Daleville 53, Barbour County 0: Daleville won its third straight game with a shutout win over the Jaguars.

For Barbour County, Jaylin Grubbs rushed for 50 yards and Larry Wilson caught four passes for 64 yards and also had an interception and four tackles on defense.

Zakwavis Johnson had 13 tackles and Grubbs and Ethan Spruill both had six tackles with Spruill also with a fumble recovery. Kareem Johnson had five tackles with a quarterback sack.

Goshen 63, Kinston 19: Szemerick Andrews rushed for 212 yards on 15 carries and scored four touchdowns in leading the Eagles to victory.

Andrews also had four tackles defensively for Goshen, which improved to 4-2.

Jamari McClure rushed for 123 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown and also caught two passes for 32 yards and two scores. Braxton Jones scored on an 11-yard run.

Peyton Stamey was 3-of-5 passing for 58 yards and three touchdowns. Besides the two TD passes to McClure, Stamey also connected with Tyler McLendon on a 26-yard touchdown pass.

Andre Galloway led the defense with five tackles. Isserick McKinney had four along with Andrews.

Florala 28, Samson 14: Jacob Brach threw for 117 yards with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Tarvaris Johnson and Johnson added a 4-yard TD run for the Samson.

Peyton Pitts had 72 yards in receptions and Johnson 55 yards in receptions. Brody Mixon led the defense with 17 tackles. JT Yarbrough had 12 tackles and Luke Reid and Josh Lowery had nine tackles each. Tavares Johnson, Logan Smith and Pitts had a fumble recovery each.

Pataula Charter (Ga.) 44, Houston County 8: Azariel Todd rushed for a 56 yard touchdown run and Clay Hand added a two-point conversion for Houston County.

Early County 7, Mitchell County 0: Georgia’s Class A, Division-II top-ranked Bobcats scored the game’s only touchdown right before the half and made it hold up in a 7-0 win over Mitchell County in Camilla, Ga.

The Bobcats improved to 6-0 overall and to 5-0 in region play.

Ashtyn Grimes threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Cemyrian Stapleton with 14.2 seconds left in the half and Mason Warfield added the point after kick to make it 7-0.

The Eagles had one threat in the second half moving to the Bobcat 23, but penalties stymied the drive.

Jeremiah Hutchins led Early County’s run game with 50 yards on 13 carries and Charles Williams had 45 yards on 10 carries. Grimes completed 3-of-4 passes for 101 yards with Stapleton catching two passes for 67 yards.

Defensively, Braylen Foster and B’Anthony Wade were on six tackles, including five assists, while Williams was in on four tackles, including two quarterback sack and a third tackle for a loss. Stapleton was in on five tackles, including two for losses, and Jikhael Chrispen was in on three tackles, one for a loss.