PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Providence Christian comes up short at MA

Defensively, Stringer, Whitehead and Cameron Langford each had 10 tackles. Blayne McDaniel, Caraway and Stringer each had an interception.

Eufaula 52, Stanhope Elmore 28: Hess Horn was 15 of 29 passing for 283 yards and four touchdowns as the Tigers won the Class 6A playoff game.

Jamarion Lewis had a 25-yard touchdown catch and had 175 yards rushing on nine carries with three TD runs. Rodarius Thomas had a 45-yard TD catch, Manual Stevens had a 15-yard scoring catch and Rayshawn Johnson has a 1-yard TD catch.

Theodore 40, Enterprise 28: Quentin Hayes threw three touchdown passes to Jared Smith, but it wasn’t quite enough for Enterprise in the Class 7A first round playoff game.

After Theodore took an early 7-0 lead, Enterprise tied it on a 57-yard touchdown pass from Hayes to Smith with just less nine minutes to play in the opening quarter.

After Theodore went up 13-8, Hayes and Smith connected again for a 25-yard touchdown pass and the Wildcats took the lead after the PAT, 14-13, with 1:55 to play in the first half.

Jalen Cunningham got an interception in the end zone for Enterprise with 8 seconds left in the half as the Wildcats took the lead to the locker room.