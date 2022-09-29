PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Providence Christian edges NMA

A 24-yard touchdown pass from Craig Pittman to Chapel Stickler with 1:21 left in the game lifted Providence Christian to a 17-14 win over Northside Methodist Academy on Thursday night.

The Eagles improved to 3-3 overall, while Northside Methodist is now also 2-4.

Northside drove the length of the field to go ahead 14-10 on a 27-yard touchdown run by Braylen Clements with 1:59 left in the game.

Providence took over at its own 37 and got a 40-yard reception by Stickler to set up the game-winning reception.

Trailing 10-0 in the third, Northside scored late on a 52-yard pass from Harrison Hicks to Jadyn Watkins. Fritz Carter added the point after to make it 10-7.

The only first half scores were a 20-yard interception return for a touchdown by Harrison Mims and a 24-yard field goal by Layton Hagler.

Along with the Mims interception, Calvin McClintock added a fumble recovery and Christian Durden had a blocked punt for the Eagles.

G.W. Long 42, Zion Chapel 7: Bryson Hughes threw for 312 yards and four touchdowns on 12-of-18 passing in leading No. 10-ranked G.W. Long to the road victory.

Hughes connected with Hayes Horne on touchdown passes of 80 and 51 yards and also had an 8-yard touchdown toss to Brandt Brady and a 25-yard scoring pass to Tanner Johnston.

Brayden Whitaker added a 34-ayrd touchdown run and Swade Kirkley had a 5-yard TD run.

Horne caught five passes for 198 yards with two scores and Brady had five for 82 yards with one TD.

Blayne Wood and Brayden Whitehead each had seven tackles and Landon Grubbs had six.

Tanner Patton was 6-of-6 in extra-point kicks.

Brayden Benbow had a 2-yard touchdown run and John Foster Hamm added the extra-point kick for Zion Chapel.

Ashford 38, Daleville 24: Ashford earned its first win of the season, winning at Daleville in a Class 3A, Region 2 game.

The Yellow Jackets (1-5, 1-4) got two touchdown passes from Will Hart Lawrence, one to Coy Paramore and the other to Kam Fields. Paramore, Devontrez Blake and Jay Ragland added rushing touchdowns

Elba 42, Red Level 6: Alvin Henderson rushed for 178 yards and had touchdown runs of 77 and 53 yards as the No. 1-ranked Tigers improved to 6-0.

J.T. Coleman also had a big game running with 104 yards on 10 carries with TD runs of 4 and 40 yards.

Brayden Johnson added a 1-yard touchdown run and threw a 40-yard TD strike to Coleman.

Elba led 28-0 at halftime. Red Level scored on the final play of the game.

Eufaula 43, Carroll 19: The No. 10-ranked Tigers improved to 5-1 overall, 3-0 in the region with the victory.

Carroll was up 7-3 with 6:58 to play in the first quarter after Keyshawn Cole scored on a 68-yard quarterback keeper and Hunter Lassiter made the extra point kick.

The Tigers had gotten on the scoreboard first thanks to a 25-yard field goal by David Wingate with 7:42 to play in the first quarter.

After Eufaula took a 10-7 lead on a 4-yard run by quarterback Copeland Cotton, Carroll got a 4-yard touchdown run by Lakeith Person with 6:19 to play in the second quarter to put the Eagles on top 13-10.

But Eufaula then scored the next 27 points to take control.

Cotton threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Antron Mitchell, Arelious Slaughter scored on a 21-yard touchdown run, Cotton scored on a 4-yard run and Cotton threw another TD pass to make it 37-13 with 2:41 to play in the third quarter.

Carroll got a 25-yard touchdown pass from Cole with 2:38 to play in the game to make it 37-19 before the Tigers added a final touchdown on a 22-yard touchdown run by Ziquayvion Nelson.

Florala 27, Houston County 0: The Lions were shut out at home by Florala in a Class 1A, Region 2 game.

Houston County drops to 0-7 overall and 0-5 in region play, while Florala improves to 5-1 and 3-1.