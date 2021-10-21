Prep Football Roundup: Providence Christian, Elba earn lopsided wins

DALEVILLE ---After early fireworks, Providence Christian methodically pulled away from Daleville Thursday night for a 41-6 Class 3A, Region 2 victory.
The two teams combined for three touchdowns in the game’s first 1:35.
Harrison Mims hit Grant Baker with a 65-yard touchdown pass to start the scoring for Providence. Daleville answered with an 84-yard kickoff return by Marcus Smith. Then, Providence took two plays to score, the second on an 8-yard score from Mims to make it 14-6 with 10:25 left.
From there, it was all Providence on the scoreboard. Christian Durden scored on a 16-yard run. Chapel Stickler added scoring runs of 11 and 12 yards and Kyser Sims added a 1-yard score to close out the game.
Providence Christian improved to 3-6 overall and 2-4 in region play headed into it season finale next week at Florala. Daleville played its final game of the season and finished 0-10 overall and 0-6 in region play. The Warhawks have lost their last 20 games on the field with only a forfeit win from Providence last year in between two 10-game losing streaks.
Elba 40, Houston County 12: Houston County scored the first touchdown of the night and the last, but Elba did all the scoring in between in earning the Class 2A, Region 2 win.
The victory keeps the fourth-ranked Tigers at the top of the region standings with a 6-1 record. They now wait for Friday’s outcomes from G.W. Long (against Abbeville) and Ariton (against Cottonwood) to see what the area race looks like. Elba is 9-1 overall.
Houston County, which was playing its season finale, ended the season 5-5, its best record since 2017 (8-3). The Lions finished 2-5 in region play.
Houston County struck first with a 27-yard Kahleel Johnson to Ladarius Maybin touchdown pass. The Lions also scored at the end on a Darius McKenzie 6-yard run with two minutes left.
Elba scored six in between, including three on the ground by JT Coleman, who rushed for 112 yards on nine carries. Alvin Henderson followed with 79 rushing yards on nine carries with one TD. Braden Johnson rushed just four times for 38 yards, but two of the four went for TDs. Byron Burks amassed 92 yards on seven carries.