Prep Football Roundup: Providence Christian, Elba earn lopsided wins

DALEVILLE ---After early fireworks, Providence Christian methodically pulled away from Daleville Thursday night for a 41-6 Class 3A, Region 2 victory.

The two teams combined for three touchdowns in the game’s first 1:35.

Harrison Mims hit Grant Baker with a 65-yard touchdown pass to start the scoring for Providence. Daleville answered with an 84-yard kickoff return by Marcus Smith. Then, Providence took two plays to score, the second on an 8-yard score from Mims to make it 14-6 with 10:25 left.

From there, it was all Providence on the scoreboard. Christian Durden scored on a 16-yard run. Chapel Stickler added scoring runs of 11 and 12 yards and Kyser Sims added a 1-yard score to close out the game.

Providence Christian improved to 3-6 overall and 2-4 in region play headed into it season finale next week at Florala. Daleville played its final game of the season and finished 0-10 overall and 0-6 in region play. The Warhawks have lost their last 20 games on the field with only a forfeit win from Providence last year in between two 10-game losing streaks.

Elba 40, Houston County 12: Houston County scored the first touchdown of the night and the last, but Elba did all the scoring in between in earning the Class 2A, Region 2 win.