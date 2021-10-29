PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Providence Christian ends season on high note

The Providence Christian Eagles ended a tough year on a strong note Friday, winning their third straight game to finish the season behind a 33-20 road win at Florala.

Craig Pittman scored on a long run on the second play of the game for PCS and Harrison Mims rushed for three touchdowns and Grant Baker for one.

PCS ends the season 4-6.

Abbeville 37, Pike County 21: Abbeville beat Pike County in football for the first time since 2003 on Senior Night. In addition, the 1971 state championship football team coached by David Barnes was honored on what turned out to be a big night for the Yellow Jackets.

On the first drive of the game, Abbeville scored on a 12-yard run by Kameron Wallace with 10:50 left in the first. The extra point kick was good. The TD was set up by a 65-yard kickoff return by Trenton Lingo.

Pike County scored on 17-yard run with 1:23 left in the first. The PAT made it 7-7.

Abbeville answered with 9:49 left in the second quarter on a 3-yard run by Jaylon Dozier. Dozier ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 15-7.

Pike County scored on a 33-yard pass with 16 seconds left in the second. The run for two was good to tie the game at 15-15.