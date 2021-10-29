PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Providence Christian ends season on high note

The Providence Christian Eagles ended a tough year on a strong note Friday, winning their third straight game to finish the season behind a 33-20 road win at Florala.
Craig Pittman scored on a long run on the second play of the game for PCS and Harrison Mims rushed for three touchdowns and Grant Baker for one.
PCS ends the season 4-6.
Abbeville 37, Pike County 21: Abbeville beat Pike County in football for the first time since 2003 on Senior Night. In addition, the 1971 state championship football team coached by David Barnes was honored on what turned out to be a big night for the Yellow Jackets.
On the first drive of the game, Abbeville scored on a 12-yard run by Kameron Wallace with 10:50 left in the first. The extra point kick was good. The TD was set up by a 65-yard kickoff return by Trenton Lingo.
Pike County scored on 17-yard run with 1:23 left in the first. The PAT made it 7-7.
Abbeville answered with 9:49 left in the second quarter on a 3-yard run by Jaylon Dozier. Dozier ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 15-7.
Pike County scored on a 33-yard pass with 16 seconds left in the second. The run for two was good to tie the game at 15-15.
Abbeville scored on a 5-yard run by Ky'Juan Kinsey with 2:17 left in the third and Kinsey ran the 2-point conversion in making it 23-15.
Seconds later, Pike County scored on a 54-yard pass play with 1:15 left in third. The run for two failed and the score stood at 23-21.
Abbeville scored on a 35-yard run by Jaylon Dozier with 8:35 left in fourth. Dozier ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 31-21.
Pike County turned the ball over on downs with 3:43 left at the Abbeville 49. Eight plays later, Jonathon Patterson passed to James Carter for an 8-yard touchdown with 47.3 seconds left. The PAT attempt was blocked.
Tallassee 41, Carroll 35: In Tallassee, Carroll and Tallassee exchanged touchdowns in a wild contest to end the regular season. Tallassee scored three fourth quarter touchdowns to escape with the win.
Keyshawn Cole ran for a touchdown and passed for four more to lead Carroll.
Cole threw touchdowns passes of 12 yards to Jason McIntosh, 27 yards to Tacoda McLeod, 61 yards to Peyton Plott and 66 yards to Jordan Killings. The Killings touchdown cut the Tallassee lead to six with 1:43 left in the game.
The onside kick attempt failed and Tallassee ran the clock out. Brayden Gilbert was good on all five PAT attempts for the Eagles.
Carroll finishes the regular season 4-6 and will travel for a first round playoff game next week at Central of Clay County.
Pike Liberal Arts 62, Monroe Academy 6: The AISA, No. 3-ranked Patriots tuned up for the state playoffs with a resounding win over Monroe Academy, scoring on eight of 10 possessions and adding a kick return for a score.
Pike Lib (9-1) opens defense of its state title at home next Friday in the opening round of the playoffs against Clarke Prep Academy.
Cason Eubanks rushed for 115 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 93 yards off 6-of-9 passing with a TD to lead Pike Lib. Zakevin Pennington added 82 yards rushing and one touchdown. Cade Renfroe was 8-of-8 on point after kicks.
Eubanks scored on a 14-yard run and Pennington on a 13-yard run to make it 14-0 after one period. Eubanks accounted for three second-quarter scores to make it 35-0 at intermission. He rushed for a 24-yard score, threw a 37-yard TD pass to Ian Foster and rushed for a 53-yard TD.
In the third quarter, Baker scored on a 6-yard run and Markelis Hobdy on a 51-yard run, extending the lead to 49-0.
After the Volunteers scored early in the fourth, Pike Lib’s Aaron Greenwood immediately answered with a 91-yard kick return for a touchdown. Diwonne Williams added the last score on a 4-yard run.
Defensively for Pike Lib, Puitt Vaughn had five tackles and Jackson Booth, Keith Williams and Colton Taylor had four tackles each. Landon Johnson and Frankie Jeffcoat had a fumble recovery each.
Macon-East 49, Abbeville Christian 13: Abbeville Christian's season to an end with a 49-13 loss at Macon-East.
The Generals finished the season with a 2-8 record.
Brantley 29, Charles Henderson 15: Leading the way for Brantley was freshman quarterback Jayden Parks, who was 10-of-13 passing for 100 yards.
Keldrick Brown had 19 rushes for 200 yards and three touchdowns, along with eight tackles on defense. Robert Shine had 18 rushes for 115 yards and one touchdown to bring Brantley's record to 9-0.
Early County (Ga.) 54, Worth County 21: Early County clinched a state playoff berth, winning on the road in Sylvester, Ga.
The Bobcats improved to 4-5 overall and 2-3 in Region 1-AA.
Pelham (Ga.) 19, Seminole County 7: Seminole County tied the score in the third quarter, but the Hornets scored twice after that, including a game-sealing touchdown in the final two minutes, to take the Region 1-A game.
The Indians’ score came on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Zay Martin to Hugh Scarbrough.
Seminole County (4-5, 2-2) travels to Terrell County for the regular-season finale next week.
Eufaula now in playoffs: Sidney Lanier High School self-reported its football team played an ineligible player in violation of the AHSAA Academic Rule.
As a result, Sidney Lanier’s football program will be fined and must forfeit all games won that the ineligible student participated in. Therefore, the four qualifiers for the AHSAA Class 6A state playoffs are now: Opelika (No. 1 seed); Robert E. Lee (No. 2 seed); Carver-Montgomery (No. 3 seed) and Eufaula (No. 4 seed).
Eufaula will play at Hueytown next Friday night for the first round of the playoffs.