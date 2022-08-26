PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Providence Christian gets first win

Providence Christian overcame a slow start to score three second-quarter touchdowns on its way to a 35-8 win over Ashford in a Class 3A, Region 2 game.

Harrison Mims had a 4-yard run, Craig Pittman connected with Chapel Stickler for a 23-yard touchdown pass and Rylan Banner added a 4-yard run to give Providence a 21-0 halftime lead.

Pittman found Stickler again in the fourth on a 28-yard score and Sims added a 1-yard run two minutes later following a Grant Baker interception.

Coy Paramore scored late in the game for Ashford on a 1-yard run and Devontrez Blake added the run for two points.

Houston Academy 45, Daleville 0: The Raiders led 35-0 by halftime in cruising to the region victory and improving to 2-0 overall, 1-0 in region play.

In the first half, quarterback Kadyn Mitchell and Will Wells connected on three touchdown passes of 64, 15 and 56 yards.

Mitchell also threw a 19-yard TD pass to George Zeron and Jeb Daughtry scored on a 15-yard run.

Defensively, Rod Jackson blocked a punt and Zeron intercepted a pass and returned it 26 yards.

In the second half, Mitchell connected with Brady Whigham on a 46-yard TD pass and Lucius Renshaw kicked a 20-yard field goal.

Chase King and Thomas Buntin each had an interception in the second half.

Auburn 31, Enterprise 21: After falling behind 24-7, the Wildcats got within three of the visitors before the Tigers held on for the victory.

Auburn scored with 8:51 to go in the opening quarter to take a 7-0 lead before Enterprise tied it up on the ensuing kickoff as Mykel Johnson carried 89 yards for a score and Drew Pickard kicked through the PAT.

Auburn then scored two touchdowns and connected on a field goal to lead 24-7 in the third quarter before Aiden White connected with Johnson on an 83-yard scoring toss to pull Enterprise within 24-14 after the PAT.

With just 23 seconds left in the third, White connected with Johnson again, this time on a 39-yard pass, to culminate a 7-play, 73-yard drive in making it 24-21.

The Wildcats threatened to take the lead in the fourth quarter after driving to the 2-yard line, but an interception kept it a 3-point game.

Auburn then got a 15-yard touchdown pass with 2:48 left to seal the victory.

Highland Home 34, Ariton 33: The battle between No. 4-ranked Ariton and No. 5-ranked Highland Home came down to a converted two-point conversion by Highland Home to win the game.

Turnovers were numerous on both sides with Ariton committing five (3 INT & 2 fumbles).

Jordan Smith carried the ball 26 times for 165 yards including an 18-yard score for Ariton. Ian Senn also ran the ball for 88 yards including a 37-yard touchdown. Smith also had a 66 yard touchdown reception. Senn threw for 115 yards with touchdown passes of 66 yards to Smith and a 9- and 22-yard touchdown to Landon Tyler.

Defensively, Matthew Harrell, C J McNabb, and Trevor McLaughlin led all tacklers. Senn collected two interceptions and Tyler and Tristan McGuire with one each.

Carroll 39, Dale County 9: In Ozark, Carroll overcame an early 9-0 Warrior lead with 39 unanswered points to win.

Dale County built the early lead on a safety and a 40-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Christian Ross.

Carroll answered the Warrior touchdown with a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by LaKeith Person to make the score 9-6. Justin Snell scooped up a Warrior fumble on the next possession and returned it 20 yards for the Eagle touchdown and a 12-9 Carroll lead at halftime.

Carroll opened the third quarter with an 8-play, 72-yard drive capped off by an 8-yard touchdown run by quarterback Keyshawn Cole. Hunter Lasiter connected on the extra point to make the score 19-9.

Later in the quarter, Cole connected on a 28-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Plott. Lassiter added the PAT and the 26-9 lead.

Jameson Jarman intercepted a Warrior pass in the fourth quarter and returned it inside the 10-yard line. On the next play, Person scored on a 7-yard touchdown run while Lassiter again converted the PAT. Kezalin Miley capped the scoring on an 8 yard touchdown run and a final score of 39-9.

The Carroll defense had an outstanding night led by Karmelo Overton, who had five tackles for loss. J’Kwon Cooper, Justin Snell and Jalen Plott all had big games to help the defense.

Elba 33, Kinston 6: Alvin Henderson rushed for 274 yards on 32 carries with four touchdowns in leading the Tigers.

Henderson scored on runs of 19, 62, 6, and 4 yards.

J.T. Coleman rushed for 102 yards on 16 carries and had a 44-yard touchdown run.

Kinston’s touchdown came with 1:30 left in the game when Cale Sumblin threw a 41-yard pass to Brant McCollough.

G.W. Long 22, Slocomb 15: Bryson Hughes connected on 19-of-31 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns as the Rebels got the win.

Hughes threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jakirre Redding and a 6-yard TD pass to Tanner Johnston.

Hughes also scored on a 2-yard run and also threw a 2-point conversion to Redding.

Redding had six catches for 75 yards, Hayes Horne had five for 80 yards and Brayden Whitehead had five for 60.

Defensively, Austin Kerchner had eight tackles, Whitehead seven and Johnston and Horne each had six. Whitehead and Johnston each had an interception.

Opp 41, New Brockton 20: Terry Davis ran for 106 yards and a touchdown and Gray Jennings past for two scores as the Bobcats rolled.

Jennings had touchdown pass to DaDa Stoudemire and Jabari Hill and also ran for 57 yards and one score. Jennings was 4-of-7 passing for 133 yards.

JaKayne Mount had one catch for 51 yards.

Defensively, Colby Ballard had a big game with 11 tackles and an interception. Nelson Hall had six tackles and returned an interception 24 yards for a touchdown. Jennings added six tackles and Robbie Gafford had five tackles and an interception.

Goshen 46, Zion Chapel 21: Jamari McClure rushed for 200 yards on 12 carries and scored four touchdowns in leading Goshen to the victory.

Ka’Davion Bristow added 78 yards on just two carries, which included a touchdown. Brody Wilks rushed for 49 yards and a touchdown.

Peyton Stamey completed 2-of-4 passes, both to Tyler McLendon, with one being for a score.

Defensively, Szemerick Andrews had eight tackles and Jacob Saupe had seven tackles to lead the way.

Straughn 20, Pike County 19: Grant Barnes caught a 9-yard TD pass from Layne Grantham with 4:41 left and Brendan Bartholomeu kicked the extra point to lead Straughn to the win.

Parker Black had an interception with two minutes left and Logan Arnett sacked the Bulldogs’ quarterback as time expired to seal the win. Aaron Olhava scored two touchdowns on the ground for Straughn.

Brantley 33, Houston County 7: Leading the way for Brantley was Jayden Parks, who was 11-of-16 passing with 175 yards and two touchdowns.

Robert Shine had 12 rushes for 105 yards and two touchdown and Jon Bush had five catches for 55 yards. Kendrick Welch had a touchdown catch for 45 yards.