Prep football roundup: Providence Christian rallies past Elba

ELBA – Gus Goldsborough scored on a 10-yard run with 3:57 to play in the game as Providence Christian rallied past Elba 27-20 on Friday night in high school football action.

Providence improved to 2-3 overall, while Elba, ranked No. 9 in Class 2A, is now 4-2.

Goldsborough scored three touchdowns in the game, the first coming on a 1-yard run with 8:26 to play in the opening quarter as the Eagles took a 7-0 lead after the PAT kick.

Goldsborough made it 13-0 on a 52-yard touchdown run in the opening period.

Elba got on the scoreboard when Chrystyile Caldwell scored on a 40-yard run with 8.6 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

The score stood at 13-8 at halftime.

Collin Harrison then put Elba on top 14-13 on a 10-yard run with 3:57 left in the third quarter, but Providence responded as Grant Weatherford scored on an 18-yard run early in the final quarter.

Harrison put Elba back on top on a 5-yard run with 6:54 left in the game, but the Providence defense stopped him on the 2-point conversion try.

Goldsborough then go the game-winning touchdown and the Eagles’ defense held the Tigers from that point to record the win.