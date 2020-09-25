Prep football roundup: Providence Christian rallies past Elba

ELBA – Gus Goldsborough scored on a 10-yard run with 3:57 to play in the game as Providence Christian rallied past Elba 27-20 on Friday night in high school football action.
Providence improved to 2-3 overall, while Elba, ranked No. 9 in Class 2A, is now 4-2.
Goldsborough scored three touchdowns in the game, the first coming on a 1-yard run with 8:26 to play in the opening quarter as the Eagles took a 7-0 lead after the PAT kick.
Goldsborough made it 13-0 on a 52-yard touchdown run in the opening period.
Elba got on the scoreboard when Chrystyile Caldwell scored on a 40-yard run with 8.6 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
The score stood at 13-8 at halftime.
Collin Harrison then put Elba on top 14-13 on a 10-yard run with 3:57 left in the third quarter, but Providence responded as Grant Weatherford scored on an 18-yard run early in the final quarter.
Harrison put Elba back on top on a 5-yard run with 6:54 left in the game, but the Providence defense stopped him on the 2-point conversion try.
Goldsborough then go the game-winning touchdown and the Eagles’ defense held the Tigers from that point to record the win.
Slocomb 35, Ariton 20: The RedTops pulled away in the second half to improve to 4-1.
Slocomb led 21-20 at halftime and shut out Ariton after intermission.
Jaylen Nobles had three touchdown runs, caught a TD pass and had an interception in the win.
Nobles’ scoring runs were from 9, 14 and 4 yards. He caught four passes for 100 yards with a 52-yard TD catch and rushed for 65 yards on 12 carries.
Caulin Thomas completed 4-of-5 passes for 100 yards and rushed the ball six times for 62 yards.
Rashawn Miller had 152 yards rushing for Slocomb on 13 carries and scored on a 95-yard touchdown run.
Brody Campbell had nine tackles, an interception and blocked an extra point for the RedTops. Braylon Miller had 11 tackles. Asael Morin connected on 5-of-5 extra point kicks.
For Ariton (2-4), Ian Senn threw for 293 yards off 23-of-39 passing with a touchdown pass to Cade Webb, who had eight receptions for 114 yards in the game.
Jordan Smith rushed for 97 yards on 23 carries and a touchdown. Senn, the quarterback, added 29 yards rushing with one TD. Isaiah Johnson caught five passes for 74 yards and Smith added five catches for 53 yards.
Defensively for Ariton, Chase Hughes had 11 tackles and Dewayne Riley and Esa Lopez had nine tackles each with both also having one for a loss.
Dale County 45, Headland 18: The Warriors scored 27 straight points after halftime to break the game open in improving to 4-2 on the season.
Dale County led 18-12 at halftime over Headland (1-5).
Quarterback Ethan Teal accounted for five touchdowns in the game – two rushing, two passing and one off a 100-yard interception return – and also amassed 226 total yards. Teal had 150 yards passing and 76 yards rushing.
Teal scored on a 3-yard run and threw touchdown passes of 61 yards to Keviun Anderson and 75 yards to Derrion Crossley in the first half.
Teal began the second-half onslaught with an 18-yard touchdown run. Alex Banks earned a 75-yard punt return for a touchdown and Teal followed with his 100-yard interception return for a score. Jaylon Dozier finished the Warrior scoring with a 10-yard run.
Florala 40, Houston Academy 35: The Raiders held a slim lead in the final seconds, but Class 1A No. 10 ranked Florala scored on a touchdown pass on the final play of the game to beat Houston Academy.
The final score was set up by a blocked punt.
No other details were available.
Opp 41, Straughn 20: Quarterback Hal Smithart connected on 17-of-25 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns as the Bobcats got the victory.
Zaccheaus Lindsey had five catches for 110 yards and a score and Robbie Gafford had four catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns.
Peyton Ellis had 61 yards rushing on 10 carries.
Defensively for Opp, Kevin Parreira had 13 tackles, while Thomas Glisson and Tanner Hall each had 11. Resean Dawson had 10 tackles and a sack and Cole Jennings had 10 tackles and a fumble recovery.
Abbeville Christian 49, Cornerstone Christian 6: The Generals raced to a 42-0 advantage by halftime during the victory.
Dre Ward got the scoring started on a 19-yard run in the opening quarter.
Ryan Ledford connected with Jackson Blalock on a 45-yard touchdown pass and the Generals led 15-0 after a 2-point conversion.
Ward intercepted a pass and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown to make it 22-0 still in the first quarter.
Ledford and Blalock connected again, this time on an 18-yard TD pass and catch, to make it 29-0.
Brandon Early scored on runs of 16 and 13 yards before halftime to make it 42-0.
In the second half, Ledford threw to Conner Hutto for a 54-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Blalock had three catches for 69 yards, Early had seven carries for 67 yards, Ward had 60 yards rushing on three carries and Ledford was 6-of-13 passing for 153 yards.
G.W. Long 55, Daleville 14: The Class 2A No. 7 Rebels improved to 4-0 with a rout of the Warhawks (0-6).
Kobie Stringer only rushed three times, but made it count for 94 yards and two touchdowns (30 and 62 yards). He also completed 4-of-5 passes for 78 yards with a 13-yard TD pass to Mekhian Jackson. Stringer also scored off a 53-yard punt return.
Trevor Morris added 63 yards on six carries with TD runs of 20 and 26 yards. Jackson added the other score on a 9-yard run.
Defensively, Cameron Langford, Austin Kerchner, Jaeden Jackson and Mekhian Jackson all had seven tackles each with Jaeden Jackson recovering a fumble.
W.S. Neal 44, New Brockton 25: New Brockton fell behind 25-0 by the end of the first quarter and never recovered in falling in a game at Bates Memorial Stadium.
Kaden Cupp rushed for two touchdowns on runs of 1 yard and 44 yards and had 65 yards rushing off 12 carries for New Brockton (1-3). Jordan Tacey earned 63 yards rushing and a 6-yard TD run. Cupp threw for 98 yards and a 1-yard touchdown pass to Colton Marsh.
Defensively, Trawick Boland had 11 tackles and Julian Noble seven tackles plus a forced fumble. John Clay Reynolds recovered the fumble.
Abbeville 32, Bullock County 0: Wauntavious Conley rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns and Rico Dozier earned 118 and three scores to lead Abbeville (4-1).
Conley scored on TD runs of 4 and 49 yards and Dozier on runs of 40, 3 a nd 30.
Martavious Glanton accounted for 166 yards – 94 passing and 72 rushing – as Abbeville amassed 530 total yards.
Crenshaw Christian 50, Lakeside School 6: The Chiefs fell on the road at Crenshaw in an AISA region game.
Turner County (Ga.) 45, Seminole County 0: The Indians fell to 0-3 with the road loss at Ashburn.
