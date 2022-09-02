PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Slocomb edges Geneva with late score

Rashawn Miller scored on a 2-yard run on 4th-and-2 with two minutes left to give Slocomb an 18-13 Class 4A, Region 2 win over Geneva Friday night in high school football action.

Miller finished the night with 174 yards rushing and two touchdowns, adding a 69-yard TD run in the first quarter for Slocomb (1-1, 1-0). Braylon Miller rushed for the other RedTop touchdown.

Cade Birge threw for 42 yards on 9-of-18 passing.

Jacob Spence had nine tackles and Nolan Russ and Braylon Miller had eight tackles each.

G.W. Long 42, Samson 7: Bryson Hughes threw for 248 yards and five touchdowns to leadClass 2A third-ranked G.W. Long to a 42-7 Class 2A, Region 2 win over Samson.

Hughes, who completed 12-of-19 passes, threw touchdown passes of 25 and 21 yards to Hayes Horne, 5 yards to Daylon Henderson, 38 yards to Tanner Johnston and 13 yards to Brant Brady.

Swade Kirkland rushed for 42 yards on five carries with a 23-yard touchdown run.

Horne caught four passes for 79 yards and the two scores, while Johnston had 70 yards off two receptions and Jakiire Redding 36 yards off two catches.

Tanner Patton converted 5-of-5 extra-point kicks and boomed three kickoffs for touchbacks. Ridson McCraney was 1-of-1 on point after kicks.

Defensively, Austin Kercher and Brayden Whitehead both had eight tackles, while Henderson intercepted two passes.

The Tigers (0-2, 0-1 in region play), were led by the passing of Jacob Branch, who threw for 93 yards and a 32-yard touchdown pass to Tarvaris Johnson, who had 80 yards in receptions.

Defensively for Samson, Mixon had eight tackles and JT Yarbrough seven tackles.

Ariton 43, Geneva County 14: The Class 2A No. 5 ranked Purple Cats raced to a 30-0 halftime lead and cruised to the 2A, Region 2 win.

Ian Senn completed 12-of-17 passes for 234 yards, including two touchdowns for Ariton (2-1, 1-0). Senn also ran the ball for 66 yards. Landon Tyler caught four passes for 155 yards with touchdown catches of 34 and 59 yards. Jordan Smith ran the ball eight times for 37 yards and had TD runs of 2, 6, and 23 yards. Andyn Garris kicked a 26 yard field goal and also threw a 61 yard touchdown pass to Brox McCrae.

Defensively, C J McNabb, Miles Tyler, Matthew Harrell, and Trevor McLaughlin led all tacklers. Coleman Bragg added an interception.

For Geneva County (1-1, 1-0), Brendan Hall rushed for 74 yards on nine carries with one TD and Isaiah Hutcherson had 55 yards and nine carries with a TD.

Hutcherson had seven tackles on defense and Omari Holmes had 6 ½ tackles. Hall and KenLi Preyer both had six tackles.

Central-Phenix City 27, Enterprise 7: It was a rough night for Enterprise in Phenix City as the Class 7A top-ranked Red Devils raced to a 27-0 halftime lead and bottled up the Wildcat offense.

Central (3-0 overall, 2-0 Class 7A, Region 2) held the Wildcats to 192 yards of offense, their lowest single-game total in three contests. The bulk of those yards came on the ground, as Enterprise (1-2, 0-2) managed only 57 passing yards a week after throwing for 230 yards against Auburn.

Central led 14-0 early in the second quarter when Georgia commit AJ Harris returned an interception 19 yards for a touchdown. It was one of two interceptions for Harris. Charles Paul added field goals of 47 and 37 yards in the half’s last two minutes.

The Wildcats’ lone score came in the fourth quarter on a 15-yard pass from Aiden White to Tre Kemmerlin. Drew Pickard added the point after kick.

Providence Christian 27, New Brockton 6: Providence scored three third-quarter touchdowns to blow open a close game and defeat New Brockton 27-6 in Class 3A, Region 2 action.

Leading 7-0 at the half, a Calvin McClintock interception set up a Chapel Stickler 5-yard run with 7:30 left in the third quarter. Three minutes later, quarterback Craig Pittman connected with Gabe Pemberton for a 19-yard touchdown pass to make it 20-0.

The final third-quarter touchdown came on a 57-yard interception return for a score by Stickler.

Providence (2-1, 2-0) scored the only first-half touchdown on a Harrison Mims 1-yard run in the second quarter.

New Brockton (0-3, 0-2) scored with 23 seconds left in the game on a 59-yard pass from Gabe Herrington to Balon Foster.

Opp 40, Northside Methodist 10: Gray Jennings threw for 141 yards and three touchdowns off 7-of-10 passing and added 54 yards rushing and a touchdown on four carries in Opp’s Class 3A, Region 2 win.

Jabarri Hill caught two passes for 59 yards, DaDa Stoudemire had two catches for 46 yards and Robbie Gafford had one catch for 20 yards. All three had a TD reception. Terry Davis added 46 yards rushing on eight carries and returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown.

Defensively, Colby Ballard was in on 15 tackles, including two QB sacks. Gafford had eight tackles and a blocked punt. Jaymaryon Allen also had eight tackles, while Nelson Hall and Jakellus Lane had six tackles each and Hill had four tackles plus a 90-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

Northside Methodist (2-1, 0-1) got a 28-yard field goal from Fitz Carter and a 46-yard touchdown pass from Harrison Hicks to Tyler Quintero. Defensively, Braylen Clements, Ross Overby, Tanner Strickland and Gauge Graves had a fumble recovery each for NMA.

Carroll 21, Rehobeth 7: Keyshawn Cole threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Carroll to the 21-7 Class 5A, Region 3 win.

Cole threw a 14 yard touchdown pass to Takoda McLeod and another for nine yards to LaKeith Person. Cole also broke several tackles on his way to a 41 yard touchdown run to put Carroll (2-1, 1-0) up 21-0. Hunter Lassiter connected on two point after kicks and Zhenya Daniels added the other.

Brayden Hardy scored for Rehobeth (1-0, 0-1) on a 5-yard touchdown run with 30 seconds left to cut the lead to 21-7.

Defensively for Carroll, QuaDarius Lightner had an interception with a 75-yard return to set up the second Carroll score. J’Kwon Cooper also had an interception while Shuntavius Steward had a fumble recovery. Karmelo Overton had 8 tackles for the Eagles.

Eufaula 35, Headland 20: Eufaula overcame a 20-7 Rams lead with two late first-half scores and two more in the second half.

Headland was led by Jaxon Williams with 178 yards passing and 106 yards rushing with two TD passing and one rushing. He completed 8-of-19 and rushed 16 times. Luke Nelson rushed for 82 yards on 15 carries. Caleb Dozier caught two passes for 82 yards and one TD.

Defensively, Cole Shaw had 10 tackles and an interception for Headland and Conner Cook had 10 tackles with a fumble recovery. Kendrell Corbitt had six tackles and two fumble recoveries and Tylen Williams had six tackles and an interception.

Charles Henderson 34, Greenville 18: Zach Coleman ran for two touchdowns and caught another TD to lead Charles Henderson’s Class 5A, Region 2 win.

Parker Adams threw three touchdowns, also tossing one to Stephon Mosley and to Jywon Boyd.

Charles Henderson improves to 2-0 overall, 1-0 in region.

Pike County 34, Ashford 0: Coming less than a week after an offer from Vanderbilt, Ian Foster caught three passes, all for touchdowns, and Omari Barrow threw for 127 yards and four scores in leading Pike County in a Class 3A, Region 2 win.

Foster caught TD passes of 15, 10 and 30 yards. Chimarion Brown also caught a TD pass from Barrow, who was 10-of-17 passing. Zay Carlisle rushed for 91 yards on 15 carries.

Wicksburg 42, Zion Chapel 12: The Panthers scored all 42 points in the first half in rolling to the Class 2A, Region 2 win.

Jaylen Murry rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries and also scored on four 2-point conversions. JT Ackerman earned 73 yards rushing on four carries with one touchdown and also caught a 29-yard touchdown pass.

Mason Burkhardt was 4-of-5 passing for 97 yards and two touchdowns and one 2-point conversion. Tyler Williams had two receptions for 59 yards with a touchdown.

The Panthers also scored on a safety on defense.

Isaac Murry had six tackles, one for a loss, and Maddox Burkhardt had five tackles. William Wright and Jacob Cox had four tackles each and Logan Fowler had two tackles for losses.

Jaylon Guilford had a kick return for a touchdown and Bobby Rhoades an interception return for a TD for Zion Chapel (0-2, 0-1).

Straughn 45, Daleville 12: The Warhawks fell to No. 8 ranked Straughn in a Class 3A, Region 2 game on the road.

Omarion Pinckney and Rolando Roman had a rushing touchdown each for Daleville (0-3, 0-2).

For Straughn, Micah Turner blocked two punts and caught a 23-yard TD pass, Mack McIntyre had a kickoff return for a touchdown and Brenden Bartholomew kicked a 35-yard field goal and all the extra-point kicks. Parker Black had a 70-yard touchdown reception, Aaron Olhava had two rushing scores and Nic Williams had one rushing TD.

Elba 36, Houston County 6: Houston County surprisingly stayed close, trying only 8-6 to Class 1A No. 4 Elba at halftime, but the Tigers roared in the second half to earn a 36-6 Class 1A, Region 2 win.

Alvin Henderson rushed for 248 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries to pace Elba (3-0, 2-0) and JT Coleman added 125 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Henderson scored on a 61-yard run in the first half, but the Lions (0-3, 0-2) stayed close behind field goals of 23 and 37 yards by Geovani Rodriguez.

In the second half, Henderson scored on runs of 33, 86 and 3 yards and Coleman scored on a 2-yard run.

Cottonwood 40, Abbeville 20: Anthony Pressley rushed for 138 yards on 18 carries and Jalen Lettinhand rushed for 101 on 13 carries and both scored two touchdowns to pace the Bears over the Yellow Jackets in a Class 2A, Region 2 game.

Kaden Simmons completed 6-of-18 passes for 127 yards, including a 76-yard TD pass to Lettinhand and an 18-yard scoring pass to Dylan McCardle.

Christian Williams added an 82-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for Cottonwood (1-1, 1-0).

Defensively, CJ Carroll was in 10 tackles, including six solos, and had an interception and Elihus McGriff also had 10 tackles with six solos and one quarterback sack.

Abbeville (1-2, 0-2) scored on a Damarion Smith run off a fake punt, a Wauntavious Conley rushing TD and a passing receiving score.

Andalusia 43, Dale County 0: The Warriors fell to No. 3 ranked Andalusia in a Class 4A, Region 2 game.

Memphis commit Christian Ross had four receptions for 79 yards and also forced a fumble and had a quarterback sack on defense. Dallas Hedstrom was 6-of-14 for 138 passing. Gary Culver also had a fumble recovery for Dale County (0-3, 0-1).

Chipley (Fla.) 46, Pike Liberal Arts 9: The Patriots fell on the road at Chipley, dropping to 0-3 on the season.

Dawson Bradford connected on a 10-yard scoring pass with older brother KC Bradford and the Patriots’ other score was on a safety by the defense.

Luverne 75, Barbour County 0: Luverne led 27-0 at the quarter and 61-0 at halftime before an 8-minute running clock was used in the second half.

For Barbour County (0-3, 0-1), ZaKwavis Johnson had five receptions for 43 yards on offense and 10 tackles on defense. Jaylen Grubbs had five tackles and Jaylen Thomas and Phoenix Jarvis four tackles each.

Highland Home 42, Goshen 14: The Eagles lost on the road to No. 2 ranked Highland Home in a Class 2A, Region 3 game.

Abbeville Christian 29, Hooper Academy 0: The Generals picked up their second shutout win in three games, blanking Hooper Academy 29-0 in an AISA Class AA, Region 1 game.

Jax Henrich and Cal Knighton both had defensive scores off fumbles. Knighten also threw a touchdown pass to Conner Hutto and Justin Murphy scored a rushing touchdown. Cole Goodson was 3-of-3 on extra point and Henrich caught a two-point conversion pass from Murphy for ACA (2-1, 1-0).

Crenshaw Christian 43, Lakeside School 12: Trip Swain threw touchdowns passes of 35 and 60, the later to I’leek Quinn in the AISA Class A, Region 1 loss to the 10th-ranked Cougars in Luverne.

Lakeside fell to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in region play.

Early County (Ga.) 19, Schley County 17: After turning it over on downs with six minutes to go at the 4-yard line, Early County recovered a fumble on the ensuing play then earned a go-ahead touchdown on a Charles Williams run as the Class A 10th-ranked Bobcats stunned No. 1 ranked Schley County 19-17 at Blakely’s Standifer Field.

Jikhael Chrispen recovered the fumble, leading to Williams’ 8-yard go-ahead score with 5:36 left in the game.

Early County improved to 3-0 with the non-region win.

Schley County led 10-7 going to the fourth quarter, but the Bobcats scored on a 13-yard Jeremiah Hutchins TD run to go up 13-10 with 11:15 left. A return on the ensuing kickoff to inside the 10 lead to a Wildcat TD pass and a 17-13 lead with 10:16 left.

The Bobcats moved downfield to the 4, overcoming several penalties behind an Ashtyn Grimes to Cemyrian Stapleton first-down pass on 3rd-and-26. However, the Bobcats couldn’t overcome a motion and a holding penalty and turned it over on downs at the 4.

Williams led Early County with 139 yards rushing on 24 carries with two touchdowns, adding 54-yard score in the third quarter. Hutchins had 93 yards on 18 carries with one TD.

Defensively, Jakavian Ealey had seven tackles, including two solos, and both B’Anthony Wade and David Lee had six assists and a solo stop. Josh Lee had an interception, five assists and one solo tackle.

Monroe (Ga.) 37, Seminole County 0: The Indians fell to 1-2 with a non-region loss to Monroe in Albany.

Brantley 42, McKenzie 6: Jayden Parks threw for 130 yards, while Trey Pitman rushed for 60 yards and two scores and Robert Shine rushed for 45 yards and a TD to lead Brantley.

Brown had six tackles on defense for the Bulldogs (3-0).