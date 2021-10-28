PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Slocomb takes down Geneva County

HARTFORD – Rashawn Miller and Jaylen Nobles had big games in leading Slocomb to a 58-20 win over Geneva County on Thursday night in high school football action.

Nobles had 144 yards rushing on 18 carries with two touchdown runs and two touchdown passes, while Miller ran for 134 yards on 18 attempts with three touchdown runs and had one TD catch.

Miller scored on runs of 5, 6 and 2 yards and caught a 28-yard TD pass from Nobles. Miller had three catches for 85 yards.

Nobles scored on runs of 1 and 19 yards and threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Josh King in addition to the touchdown pass to Miller.

Michael Ward also contributed a 2-yard touchdown run.

Defensively for the RedTops (7-3), Jacob Blackman, Braylon Miller and Nobles each recovered a fumble. Jacob Spence had an interception.

For Geneva County (5-5), Emmanuel Henderson had 142 yards rushing on 12 carries with touchdown runs of 24 and 50 yards.

KenLi Preyer had 52 yards rushing on two carries, including a 44-yard touchdown. Grayson Bell had a 13-yard catch.

Defensively, Preyer led the way with nine tackles, while Jose Martinez had six and Jay Roberts three.