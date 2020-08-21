Prep football roundup: Smithart throws 6 TD passes in Opp victory

OPP – Opp quarterback Hal Smithart threw six touchdown passes – all in the first half – as the Bobcats rolled over Geneva 67-14 on Friday in high school football action.
Smithart was 17-of-21 passing for 323 yards, with 313 of those coming in the first two quarters.
Curt Zorn caught three passes for 88 yards and a score, Lane Ballard caught four passes for 79 yards and a score and Brady James had a 57-yard TD catch. Terry Davis had 63 yards rushing on six carries.
Opp took an early 19-0 lead on the first three touchdown passes from Hal Smithart – two in the first quarter and another early in the third.
The Bobcats increased their lead after recovering a fumble and scoring a touchdown on the ensuing play with a 43-yard touchdown pass from Smithart to make it a 26-0 advantage. Smithart connected on his fifth touchdown pass with 4:50 to play before halftime to make it 32-0.
Geneva got on the scoreboard when Damion Kemmerlin connected with his brother, Trevon Kemmerlin, on a 62-yard TD completion to get the Panthers on the board. A 2-point conversion from Damion Kemmerlin to Preston Garner was good and the Panthers trailed 32-8 with 3:26 left in the half.
But Smithart threw his sixth touchdown of the pass with 1:11 left in the first half as the Bobcats took a 39-8 lead at the intermission.
In the third quarter, Damion Kemmerlin scored on a 3-yard scramble to cut the lead to 39-14 with 8:34 left in the period.
Opp capitalized on two Geneva turnovers for the next two scores. The Bobcats picked up a fumble and went in for a score to lead 46-14 with 4:42 left in the third quarter.
Opp’s Zaccheaus Lindsey intercepted a pass and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown to make it 53-14 with 2:41 left in the third quarter.
Defensivley, Cole Jennings had eight tackles, Dakota Cornelius had seven tackles, Kevin Parreira had seven tackles with a fumble recovery and James had seven tackles.
Eufaula 50, Carroll 7: Hess Horne threw four touchdown passes to lead Eufaula to the 50-7 road win over Carroll.
Horne threw a 71-yard touchdown pass to Jay’Juan Townsend, a 20-yard score to Emmanuel Stevenson, a 55-yard score to Ethan Black and a 6-yard touchdown pass to Rodarius Thomas.
Devin Fuller added a 21-yard touchdown run, Jalen Paige scored on a 1-yard run and Zaden Thomas returned an interception 40 yards for a score.
Carroll scored on a 62-yard touchdown pass from Keyshawn Cole to Devin Bryant. Christian Adkins added the Carroll extra point.
Elba 50, Daleville 0: The Tigers led 38-0 by halftime in cruising to the home victory.
Daleville was plagued by turnovers – losing four of 10 fumbles.
For Elba, Jacquez Prince threw two touchdown passes and ran in one from 36 yards out.
He connected with Peyton McCart on a 51-yard touchdown toss and with Chrystyile Caldwell on a 54-yard touchdown pass. Those were the only two passes he threw in the game.
Collin Harrison scored on runs of 1 and 12 yards. Iverson Lane scored on a 23-yard run and J.T. Coleman scored on a run of 23 yards.
Ariton 25, Dale County 14: Ian Senn completed 20-of-27 passes for 294 yards with three touchdowns and added a rushing score as the Purple Cats rolled up 519 total yards in a season-opening win over Dale County.
Jordan Smith led Ariton’s running game with 93 yards, while Cade Webb and Hayes Floyd both hit 100 yards or more receiving. Webb caught seven passes for 100 yards and one TD, while Floyd had six catches for 107 yards.
Senn scored on a 12-yard run and completed a TD pass to Isaiah Johnson in the first quarter, helping Ariton to a 13-7 lead at the quarter break. Senn and Webb hooked up on a 35-yard scoring pass in the second quarter, extending the margin to 19-7.
Senn’s last TD was a 20-yard pass to Landon Thrash in the third quarter, making it 25-7.
Dale County scored in the fourth quarter.
Defensively, Jackson Baker had 12 tackles and CJ McNabb and Zack Phillips both had nine for Ariton. Landon Tyler had an interception and a fumble recovery for the Purple Cats.
Wicksburg 14, Headland 0: Wicksburg scored two first-quarter touchdowns and made it hold in the win over Headland.
Clay Morrison threw a touchdown pass to LaPatrick Murry and Charles Snyder scored a rushing touchdown for the Panthers' quick lead.
Defenses dominated the rest of the way for both sides.
Morrison was 6-of-12 passing for 164 yards. Charles Snyder had 89 yards rushing and Jaylen Murry had 88 yards rushing. Trevor Woodham had two catches for 78 yards.
Zeke Kelly and Mike Albertson each had eight tackles. Riley Forrester had seven, as did Emmerson Bennett.
Abbeville Christian 28, Springwood 12: Ryan Ledford scored on a touchdown run and threw for another as the Generals got the victory.
Ledford was 9-of-16 passing for 156 yards with a touchdown pass to Jackson Blalock and also ran for 40 yards.
Blalock caught four passes for 87 yards and also had a 45-yard touchdown run.
Ty’Quan Walker rushed for 43 yards and also scored on a touchdown run. Brandon Early ran for 43 yards on 10 carries.
Defensively, Eli Seay had an interception.
The Generals had 335 yards of offense.
