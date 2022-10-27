PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Straughn defeats Providence Christian

Straughn scored three first-half touchdowns and it was too much to overcome for host Providence Christian during a 19-7 win by the Tigers on Thursday night.

The Eagles fell to 4-6 overall and 4-4 in region play, while Straughn is now 7-3 overall and 6-2 in the region in what was the final regular season game for both teams.

Straughn’s Michael Layne Grantham threw touchdown passes of 11 and 14 yards to Micah Turner and a 33-yard touchdown pass to Grant Barnes to give the Tigers a 19-0 lead at the half.

Providence scored early in the fourth quarter on an 8-yard touchdown run by Harrison Mims.

Roman Banner added a fumble recovery for the Eagles.

Slocomb 48, Geneva County 8: Brodie Campbell had 114 yards, caught three touchdown passes, intercepted two passes and blocked a punt in leading the RedTops.

Slocomb improved to 5-5, while Geneva County fell to 3-7.

Rashawn Miller also had a big night for Slocomb with 170 yards rushing, which included a touchdown run and a touchdown reception.

Cade Birge was 6-of-10 passing for 96 yards and four touchdowns. Braylon Miller scored on a 41-yard run.

Defensive for the RedTops, Jacob Spence picked up the blocked punt by Campbell and took it in for a touchdown.

Henry Eason led the team with nine tackles and two sacks. Braylon Miller had seven tackles. Drew Hatton and Gabe Hall had fumble recoveries.

Headland 53, Cottonwood 26: The Rams broke open a close game in the second half to take the home victory and improve to 6-4.

For Cottonwood (5-5), Marcos Alvarez rushed for 115 yards on 17 carries and had a 33-yard touchdown run. Jalen Lettinhand rushed for 98 yards on 16 carries and had a 1-yard TD run. Antony Pressley rushed for 43 yards and scored on a 3-yard run and Kaden Simmons scored on a 1-yard run.

Simmons was 6-of-19 passing for 107 yards with an interception. Dylan McCardle caught three passes for 87 yards.

Defensively, Elihus McGriff had five tackles, while Kain Campbell and Eli Herring each had four.

Opp 20, Ashford 6: The Bobcats got their first win at Ashford since 1990 as Terry Davis rushed for 166 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries.

Nelson Hall had a big game defensively with 11 tackles, while Colby Ballard recorded nine. Jaymaryon Allen and Prent Huggins each had seven tackles and AJ Coleman had five.

Ballard was 3-of-9 passing for 61 yards with an interception. Coleman had one catch for 40 yards and Davis had one catch for 22.

Opp improved to 8-2 overall and is 7-1 in the region. Ashford is 2-7.