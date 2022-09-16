PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Wicksburg dominates Abbeville

WICKSBURG - Jaylen Murray had 154 yards rushing on 19 carries and scored a touchdown as Wicksburg dominated during a 29-8 victory over Abbeville on Friday night.

Quarterback J.T. Ackerman rushed for 106 yards on 30 carries and was 3-of-5 passing for 76 yards with touchdown passes to Tyler Williams and Gabe Glover.

Defensively, Glover returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown as the Wicksburg defense had a strong performance.

The Panthers improved to 3-2 overall, 3-0 in Class 2A, Region 2 play, while Abbeville dropped to 2-3 overall, 1-2 in the region.

Easton Dean led Wicksburg in tackles with nine, while William Wright had seven, which included two tackles for loss. Jackson Daughtry had six tackles and Maddox Burkhardt had five with a fumble recovering. Isaac Murray had an interception and a caused fumble.

Enterprise 50, Rehobeth 6: The Wildcats (3-2) built a 29-0 lead after the first quarter in rolling to the victory over the Rebels (1-3).

Aiden White threw touchdown passes to Mykel Johnson for 74 yards and to Dylan Baldwin for 18 for the first two scores of the game. Johnson ran in one 2-point conversion and White the other.

Amare Griffin scored on a 24-yard run and White threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Purcell to make it 29-0 after Drew Pickard added the extra point kick.

With 8:03 to play in the second quarter, Griffin scored on a 13-yard run to make it 36-0 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Sam Whitaker scored on a 15-yard run to make it 43-0.

Rehobeth got on the scoreboard when Colton Trotter went in from 2 yards out to end a long drive.

The final tally came on a 35-yard touchdown run by Jackson Bailey.

Carroll 33, Seminole County 3: In Donalsonville, Ga., LaKeith Person scored three times and Keyshawn Cole threw for a pair of touchdowns to lead the Eagles (3-2, 1-1).

Person scored on runs of 4 and 1 yard and also hauled in a 27-yard touchdown pass from Cole. Cole added a 28-yard scoring pass to Takoda McLeod. Kezalin Miley added a 4-yard touchdown run and scored the ensuing two point conversion.

Defensively for Carroll, Jalen Plott had a pass break up and an interception with a 50-yard return to set up an Eagle score. QuaDarious Lightner also had an interception. J’Kwon Cooper and Karmelo Overton had 10 tackles each while Demaurie Carter had six.

Ariton 35, Zion Chapel 0: No. 3-rankedAriton (4-1, 3-0 region) came out and recovered a fumble on the first play from scrimmage and rolled to the victory in the continuous running clock game.

Jordan Smith scored on a 7-yard touchdown run on Ariton’s first offensive play. Ian Senn completed 4-of-5 passes for 59 yards and three touchdowns.

He connected with Smith on a 10-yard touchdown pass, a 21-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Johnson and a 25-yard touchdown pass to Landon Tyler.

Andyn Garris completed the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run. Garris was also 5-for-5 in extra point attempts. Defensively, Smith led all tacklers and recorded a forced fumble, Addison Senn and Matthew Harrell recorded a fumble recovery each. Trevor McLaughlin had a blocked punt.

Opp 28, Pike County 27: DaDa Stoudemire batted down a pass on the try for 2 after Pike County scored with 17 seconds left on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Diconne Williams to Ian Foster before the Bobcats held on for the victory.

Terry Davis rushed for 184 yards on 23 carries and scored two touchdowns for Opp. Gray Jennings was 7-of-15 passing for 125 yards with touchdown passes to JaKayne Mount and Stoudemire, who caught three passes for 59 yards.

Nelson Hall had a big game defensively with 16 tackles, including a sack of 7 yards. Colby Ballard had nine tackles and an interception and Reed Adams and Stoudemire each had seven tackles.

For Pike County, Williams threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Foster in the second quarter, Williams scored on an 11-yard run in the third quarter and Foster went in on a 91-yard run with 6:25 left in the game, but the extra point attempt was blocked.

G.W. Long 21, Geneva County 0: Brayden Whitehead led a strong defense with seven tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss as the No. 7-ranked Rebels (3-2, 2-1) got the shutout.

Bryson Hughes was 16-of-24 passing for 204 yards and Jakirre Reddy caught seven passes for 77 yards and Hayes Horne caught six for 75.

Brandt Brady and Hughes each scored on 7-yard touchdown runs and Tanner Patton kicked field goals of 21 and 44 yards. Hughes also connected with Brady on a 2-point conversion pass.

Hughes had nine tackles, Landon Grubbs had seven and Austin Kerchner had six, including a sack and tackle for loss.

For Geneva County, Omari Holmes rushed for 72 yards on 18 carries, Caden Hutchings threw for 44 yards off 7-of-19 passing with two interceptions and Jose Martinez had three receptions for 34 yards on offense.

On defense, KenLi Preyer was in on nine tackles, including two for losses, and Holmes had four tackles, two for losses. Martinez also had four tackles.

Cottonwood 22, Samson 0: Marcos Alvarez rushed for 105 yards on 20 carries with a touchdown as the Bears (2-2, 2-2 region) gained the road victory.

Braylon Morris rushed for 90 yards on eight carries with a touchdown and Christian Williams returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown.

Defensively, Eli Jones, C.J. Carroll and Landon Thompson each had four tackles, while Eli Herring had three.

For Samson, Brody Mixon had nine tackles with a quarterback sack and a fumble recovery and J.T. Yarbrough had eight tackles. Josh Lowery, Tavaris Johnson, Logan Smith and Luke Reid had six tackles each.

Goshen 60, LaFayette 28: Jamari McClure rushed for 196 yards on 10 carries with three touchdowns and caught three passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns in leading Goshen (3-2, 1-2) to the road victory.

Peyton Stamey was 6-of-9 passing for 183 yards and the three TDs throws to McClure.

Ka’Davion Bristow scored on a touchdown run and also recorded six tackles. Andre Galloway also had six tackles and Landon Chandler had five.

Booker T. Washington 34, Slocomb 14: The RedTops trailed only 20-14 late in the third quarter before giving up two touchdowns to the Eagles.

Cade Birge had 83 yards passing for Slocomb (1-3, 1-2 in Class 4A, Region 2), including a 21-yard TD pass to Rahsawn Miller. Michael Ward added the other score on a 7-yard TD run.

Defensively for Slocomb, Braylon Miller had eight tackles and Brodie Campbell had five stops.

Brantley 53, Kinston 6: Brantley quarterback Jayden Parks was 9-of- 12 passing for 160 yards with two touchdown passes as the Bulldogs rolled.

Keldric Brown had five rushes for 115 yards and two touchdowns and two catches for 80 yards and a touchdown. Robert Shine had 7 catches 120 yards and three touchdowns.

Georgiana 22, Houston County 13: The Lions fell on the road to unbeaten Georgianna 22-13 in a Class 1A, Region 2 game.

Azariel Todd rushed for a touchdown and DJ Jones returned a kickoff for a score for Houston County (0-5, 0-4).

Early County 40, Baconton Charter 6: In its first game in defense of its newly minted No. 1 state ranking in Georgia’s Class A, Division II, Early County rolled to a 40-6 win over Baconton Charter at home.

The Bobcats (5-0, 4-0) also clinched a state playoff berth with the victory with just two region games left, including a key one next week at Mitchell County that will could decide the region champion.

Early County built a 34-0 halftime lead Friday behind touchdown runs of 51 and 40 yards from Kendarious Boyd, 3 and 11 yards from Jikhael Chrispen and a 4-yard run by Eddie Stapleton plus 4-of-5 point after kicks from Mason Warfield.

With back-ups playing in the second half, Gaines Harrell scored on a 12-yard run for Early County and the Blazers scored after a long run.

The Bobcats finished with 400 yards and six touchdowns rushing. Stapleton earned 107 yards on 10 carries and Tiderro Steele followed with 106 yards on nine carries. Boyd added 91 on his only two carries, both of which went for TDs.

Defensively, Early County had 11 quarterback sacks and held the Blazers to 107 total yards. Jarmar Hall was in on five tackles and both Crispen and Darrentae Jackson were in on four tackles each. Both Jackson and Charles Williams had two quarterback sacks each.